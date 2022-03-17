Goals and Highlights: Everton 1-0 Newcastle in Premier League
Image:VAVEL

105´

The game ends with a 1-0 victory for Everton.
98´

Goooooooooool for Everton! IWOBI gives the advantage and possible victory to the home team.
90´

14 minutes are added.
83´

Allan is ejected from the game.
77´

Gordon shoots outside the box and the goalkeeper kicks the ball out for a corner kick.
75´

Everton change
In: Lewin
Out: Gray
72´

Everton came close after a cross that could not be finished well.
70´

Newcastle substitution
Out: Almiron.
In: Saint Maximin
69´

Newcastle came close to opening the scoring but the goalkeeper made a save.
63´

Yellow card for Richarlison.
60´

Both teams look for the opponent's mistake to generate danger.
50´

The game was suspended for one minute due to the entry of a fan.
47´

Willock shoots but the ball falls into the goalkeeper's hands.
46´

The second half begins.
45´

First half ends.
41´

Everton tries to counterattack but the ball goes out of play.
31´

Newcastle get a corner kick on the left.
26´

Almiron lies down on the grass.
19´

Everton were getting dangerously close to the box but were unable to score.
15´

Fraser shoots outside the box but the ball goes wide.
Newcastle were arriving on the right but the goalkeeper was against the center.
Everton gets a corner kick on the right.
Start the game.
Everton is getting ready

This is how the home team prepares minutes before kickoff:
Starting XI Newcastle

This is how the visiting team takes the field:
Newcastle starting XI/Image: NUFC
Starting XI Everton

This is how the team led by Lampard takes the field:
Everton starting XI/Image: Everton
Howe talked about the opponent

"It's going to be a tough test because Everton have a very good squad of players. I really admire Frank and the job he is doing, and we know we are going to have to give our best.
Everton's losses

Lampard announces that Pickford and Van De Beek will not be available for tonight's game.
2:42 PM3 days ago

Lampard with good numbers against English coaches

Everton manager Frank Lampard has lost only one of his 11 Premier League home games against other English managers.
Tough day for Everton on Thursday

In Premier League matches played on Thursdays, Everton have a win rate of 18 percent (2/11), averaging one point and 0.7 goals per game, all their lowest ratios on a specific day of the week in the competition. 
Fraser dangerous for Everton

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has scored more Premier League goals against Everton than any other team in the competition, with four. The Scot scored Newcastle's second against the Toffees in their 3-1 win in the first game.
We continue

Thank you for following the Everton vs Newcastle Premier League match, in a few moments the game of life or death will start for the team led by Frank Lampard, who if they lose will be very committed to relegation.
Watch out for this Newcastle player

Saint Maximin, a 25-year-old French winger, is one of the jewels of the team. The skillful player has played in all 19 games played by Newcastle, scoring on four occasions and assisting on three, the Newcastle 10 only needs a better offensive partner to be even more dangerous and with the team's investment they will surely achieve this with him as a fundamental part of the project.
Watch out for this Everton player

Richarlison, the star player from Brazil, is a fundamental piece in Everton's attack, after missing several games due to injury he is still one of the team's best players with 4 goals, 3 assists and being one of the players who has the most shots on goal, if the player is on the field the opponent should keep him very close.
Latest Everton lineup

Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Godfrey, Coleman, Doucouré, Van de Beek, Mykolenko, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray.
Latest Newcastle lineup

Dubravka, Targett, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Manquillo, Murphy, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Almirón, Wood.
Background

Newcastle 3-1 Everton

Everton 2-0 Newcastle 

Newcastle 2-1 Everton

Everton 2-2 Newcastle

Newcastle 1-2 Everton

 

Arbitration quartet

Center: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Lee Betts, Dan Robathan. Fourth official: Mike Dean.
Newcastle is moving away from relegation

Newcastle seems to be finally finding the expected results after the investment made in the winter market, prior to this, the team in the relegation zone decided to make a change of manager and although the results had not changed much, it was until the incorporation of the reinforcements when the team began to demonstrate the investment with results, Newcastle accumulates only one defeat and three wins in the last four games, Newcastle faces Everton and the three points will be fundamental to move away from the teams at the bottom, although there is still a long season to go if they continue with the good results the team will be safe and with possibilities of being one of the surprises for the following season.
Newcastle seeks to pull away from relegation/Image:NUFC
Everton one step away from relegation

Everton stopped being a team that fought the mid-table to become a team that fights at the bottom, Everton led by Rafa Benitez started the season in a good way getting 13 of 18 possible points, however as the days passed the team lost the course so that is fighting for not being relegated, after the bad results they decided to bring Frank Lampard, a coach who seeks revenge after having failed at Chelsea, for the winter market the team was reinforced with two key pieces with a lot of talent, Dele Alli, who lost his starting place in Tottenham and Donny Van de Beek, who did not have the expected minutes in Manchester United, the team needs to start winning to get away from the relegation zone, their last game ended in defeat after facing Wolves, now Everton is in the seventeenth position with four consecutive defeats, although they have two games less Everton is in danger of relegation and needs the three points.
Everton seeks to avoid relegation/Image:Everton
Another relegation round in the Premier League

Everton will receive Newcastle in a fundamental matchday for the team led by Lampard, Newcastle seems to have already left relegation behind, however Everton is very deep in the bottom and only their two games less and the goal difference help them not to occupy the eighteenth position which is already relegation, Watford could take advantage of any mistake to get out of the zone, this Thursday we will have an unmissable duel.

 

