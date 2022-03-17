Goals and Highlights: Copenhague 0-4 PSV in UEFA Conference League 2022
IMAGE:VAVEL

2:36 PM3 days ago

90+1'

GOAL. PSV change. Noni Madueke makes space between the defense and from the edge of the box shoots for PSV's fourth goal.
2:35 PM3 days ago

90'

Mario Göetze and Erick Gutiérrez came on for Bruma and Yorbe Vertessen. 
2:28 PM3 days ago

83'

Copenhagen change. Emil Hojllund replaces Jens Stage.

Double change for PSV. Noni Madueke and Vinicius replace Ritsu Doan and Carlos Vinicius.

2:22 PM3 days ago

79'

Eran Zahavi's goal, and PSV gets the third. Everything points to a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.
2:17 PM3 days ago

75'

Copenhagen substitution. Roony Bardagji leaves the pitch and is replaced by Noah Sahsah.
2:16 PM3 days ago

72'

Lukas Lerager receives a through ball and creates space for himself to shoot at goal from distance but his shot goes wide
2:11 PM3 days ago

69'

Copenhagen pushes forward in search of goal but PSV's defense holds firm
2:05 PM3 days ago

60'

Zahavi tries to surprise with a shot on the edge of the box but the ball goes just over the crossbar.
1:57 PM3 days ago

55'

Roony Bardagji receives a great pass but misses a great chance with a shot inside the box and the ball goes just wide of the left post.
1:56 PM3 days ago

53'

PSV change. Joey Veerman replaces Cody Gakpo.
1:52 PM3 days ago

50'

Diks is cautioned for a foul and center back William Collum signals the infraction.

Denis Vavro and Erick Gutiérrez are yellow carded for unsporting behavior.

1:48 PM3 days ago

46'

Starts the complement
1:32 PM3 days ago

45+1'

End of the first half. PSV leads by 2 at halftime
1:31 PM3 days ago

45'

Kevin Diks is cautioned before halftime
1:25 PM3 days ago

38'

GOAL! Newly cautioned Mario Göetze extends the lead and makes it 0-2 for the visitors.
1:15 PM3 days ago

30'

Roony Bardagji tries to get past the defense, but an opponent clears.
1:09 PM3 days ago

22'

Ritsu Doan sends the ball into the box, but finds no teammate.
1:04 PM3 days ago

16'

Mauro Junior tries to find a teammate, but takes too long to filter the ball and misses the chance for PSV.
1:01 PM3 days ago

10'

Eran Zahavi scores the first after Mario Götze's assist, beating the goalkeeper with a shot into the bottom left corner.
12:55 PM3 days ago

10'

PSV continues to dominate and gets the corner but the defense is attentive.
12:51 PM3 days ago

4'

PSV tries the first dangerous move through Doan, but the defense is attentive to the ball.
12:47 PM3 days ago

Kickoff

The match kicks off, the ball is rolling at Parken Stadion.
12:26 PM3 days ago

PSV SUBSTITUTES

OBISPO, VAN GINKE, VINICIUS, MADUEK, BRUMA, ROMERO, VEERMAN, VERTES, LEDESMA, SEELT, MÜLLER, MVOGO
12:24 PM3 days ago

PSV STARTING LINEUP

DROMMEL, MAURO JR, BOSCAGLI, TEZE, MAX, SANGARÉ, GUTIÉRREZ, GAKPO, DOAN, GöTZE, ZAHAVI
12:23 PM3 days ago

Copenhague substitutes

5 KHOCHOLAVA,18 BALDURSSON, 26 OIKONOMOU, 31 GUADAGNO, 38 JELERT, 39 HAARBO, 40 ROONY, 45 E HOJLUND, 46 SAHSAH
12:13 PM3 days ago

PSV Starting lineup

21 Johnsson, 2 Diks, 3 Vavro, 6 Stage. 8 Johannesson, 12 Lerager, 16 Pep Biel, 20 Boilesen,22 Ankersen, 24 Boving, 33 Falk
12:11 PM3 days ago

In home

The locals also arrived at the Parken Stadion and this is how they arrived at home
12:08 PM3 days ago

PSV Fans

PSV fans were not long in coming to the Parken Stadion and some of them made the trip from the Netherlands to Copenhagen.
12:03 PM3 days ago

PSV Losses

M. Kreekels, por lesión en la rodilla, P. Mwene, A. Ramalho por lesión en el tobillo y R. Thomas y S. Sambo por lesión en la rodilla
11:58 AM3 days ago

Copenhague losses

V. Lund Jensen due to hip injury, L. Singh due to illness and Zeca due to knee injury.
11:53 AM3 days ago

We´re back

We are back for the match of resolution that will define the pass to the next round. The first leg left a lot of goals on the board, with four goals on each side.
11:48 AM3 days ago

11:33 AM3 days ago

Parken Stadion

The duel will take place at the home of Copenhagen, in the city of the same name, which serves as the capital of Denmark. This sports venue was inaugurated in 1992 and has a capacity for almost 42,305 spectators. The Parken Stadion has hosted UEFA and FIFA matches and is also home to the Danish National Soccer Team.
11:28 AM3 days ago

PSV Key player

On the other hand, Cody Gakpo got two goals and served with an assist in the first leg, eyes will still be on him after missing the penalty kick in the same game.
11:23 AM3 days ago

København key player

For Copenhagen, Lukas Lerager will be the player to watch with his two first-half goals in the last two games in this competition. Helping his team reach the four-goal mark on each occasion.
11:18 AM3 days ago

PSV

On the other hand, the team from the Netherlands, PSV, maintains an undefeated streak of ten official matches, of which it has won eight and lost only two. With these results, the team coached by Roger Schmidt is still hoping to repeat the treble as they did in 1988.  The team's confidence remains intact as they have managed to emerge victorious from their previous ties against Danish teams on the last three occasions. In addition, their seven wins and one draw away from home make them the favorite candidates. 

 

11:13 AM3 days ago

Copenhagen FC

The Danes are leaders in their local league and this time they will be looking to strengthen their position on their return home, where they usually rescue very important victories, especially in continental competitions. Copenhagen FC has a three-game winning streak at home, and in their last nine continental matches they have only lost twice. What is striking about this team is their goal-scoring rate, as in six of their last nine matches they have scored three or more goals, so it would not be surprising to see a high number of goals.

 

11:08 AM3 days ago

Promise goals

During the first leg of this round of 16, PSV managed to come back three times against Copenhagen in this edition of the Europa Conference League, giving us a magnificent four-goal draw. The scoreline made history as the highest-scoring tie in a knockout stage of European competition since 2010. 
11:03 AM3 days ago

