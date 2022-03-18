Highlights and goals: Wolves 2-3 Leeds in Premier League 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
90+10' END OF THE MATCH! LEEDS HAVE WON!
90+5' KLAESSON!!!! KLAESSON'S SAVE!!!!
90+4' Yellow card
90+4' Double change for Wolverhampton
90+1' GOOOOOAL FOR LEEDS!!!!
90' Additional time
87' JOSÉ SÁ SAVES!
85' Last minutes
78' Wolverhampron substitution
74' Yellow card
70' With 20 minutes to go
66' GOOOOOOAL FOR LEEDS!!
63' GOOOOAL for Leeds
60' First quarter of second half
55' Leeds substitution
53' Red card
50' First minutes of the second half
Second half begins
45+12' Halftime
45+10' GOOOOAL for Wolverhampton
45+9' Yellow card
45+9' Leeds substitution
45+7' Wolverhampton had it!
45+4' The match is stopped
45+2' BALL TO THE POST! Leeds are saved
45' Additional time
43' Yellow card
40' Change for Leeds
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Half hour of match
26' GOOOOAL for Wolverhampton!
25' Wolverhampton substitution
23' Leeds substitution
21' The match is stopped again
16' The match is stopped
14' Wolverhampton came close
11' Leeds came closer
8' Wolves came closer
7' Yellow card
6' LEEDS HAD IT!
3' Leeds came closer
Match starts
All set, teams take the field
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Simon Beck
Assistant No.2: Adrian Holmes
Fourth referee: Michael Sailsbury
VAR: Jarred Gillett
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis
Substitutes - Leeds United
Starting XI - Leeds United
Coach: Jesse Marsch
Substitutes - Wolverhampton
Starting XI - Wolverhampton
Coach: Bruno Lage
How the players of the teams arrived at Molineux Stadium
The squad are at Molineux! 👋 pic.twitter.com/WGmDhiOcfo — Wolves (@Wolves) March 18, 2022
🚌 The lads arrive for #WOLLEE! pic.twitter.com/Pi4pbPqiQr— Leeds United (@LUFC) March 18, 2022
Last five matches - Leeds United
March 10 - Premier League: 0-3 vs Aston Villa (Lost)
March 5 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Leicester (Lost)
February 26 - Premier League: 0-4 vs Tottenham (Lost)
February 23 - Premier League: 6-0 vs Liverpool (Lost)
Last five matches - Wolverhampton
March 10 - Premier League: 4-0 vs Watford (Won)
March 5 - Premier League: 0-2 vs Crystal Palace (Lost)
February 27 - Premier League: 1-0 vs West Ham (Lost)
February 24 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Arsenal (Lost)
All set at Molineux Stadium
📍 Molineux, Wolverhampton pic.twitter.com/rFz5CybLFi — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 18, 2022
Welcome back!
What time is Wolverhampton vs Leeds United match for Premier League?


What time is Wolverhampton vs Leeds United match for Premier League?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Key player - Leeds United
Key player - Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton vs Leeds United history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 59 duels, where the numbers are even, with 23 wins for each team and 13 draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Wolverhampton have played Leeds United at home in the Premier League, there are 29 matches, where the Whites have the advantage with 16 wins over the seven that the Wolves have won, and the six draws that have taken place.
Leeds
Leeds United comes to this match motivated, after having finally achieved a victory (against Norwich), where they left behind a streak of eight matches without a win, in which they had only one point. This will be another excellent opportunity for the team led by Jesse Marsch to move away from the relegation zone, which is starting to get tighter and tighter.
Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton is coming from two consecutive victories, one in which they gave a tactical review to Watford and the other one by giving a blow at Everton's home, which have served to boost their spirits, after having gone through a streak where they had three defeats in a row and will want to take advantage of this boost to try to get a victory that will bring them closer to the European competition positions for next season.
