Highlights and goals: Wolves 2-3 Leeds in Premier League 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

5:17 PM2 days ago

5:09 PM2 days ago

90+10' END OF THE MATCH! LEEDS HAVE WON!

MATCH OVER AT MOLINEUX STADIUM! TREMENDOUS VICTORY FOR LEEDS UNITED! Indescribable comeback of Jesse Marsch's team that achieves its second win in a row. 2-3, final score.
5:05 PM2 days ago

90+5' KLAESSON!!!! KLAESSON'S SAVE!!!!

The Leeds goalkeeper saves twice what could have been an equalizer. Incredible definition.
5:04 PM2 days ago

90+4' Yellow card

Adam Forshaw was cautioned for Leeds.
5:03 PM2 days ago

90+4' Double change for Wolverhampton

Chiquinho and Fábio Silva replace Leander Dendoncker and Jonathan Castro.
5:01 PM2 days ago

90+1' GOOOOOAL FOR LEEDS!!!!

LUKE AYLING! LUKE AYLING! LUKE AYLIIIIIIIING! The defender scores with a lot of suspense on a free kick from the right flank.
4:58 PM2 days ago

90' Additional time

As in the first half, eight more minutes will be played in the match.
4:56 PM2 days ago

87' JOSÉ SÁ SAVES!

Great shot by Jack Harrison and the Wolves goalkeeper saves it with his left hand. Corner kick.
4:54 PM2 days ago

85' Last minutes

The end of the match is near. Leeds lowered the intensity after getting the equalizer and did not take advantage of the momentum.
4:48 PM2 days ago

78' Wolverhampron substitution

Hwang Hee-chan replaces Daniel Podence.
4:42 PM2 days ago

74' Yellow card

Charlie Cresswell was cautioned for Leeds.
4:40 PM2 days ago

70' With 20 minutes to go

Leeds have taken a breather to keep attacking. What has happened in this match is indescribable and still lacks excitement.
4:36 PM2 days ago

66' GOOOOOOAL FOR LEEDS!!

The Spaniard scored after a shot by Daniel James hit the post and a save by José Sá, the rebound couldn't be cleared by Roman Saïs and Rodrigo grabbed the rebound to score after the goalkeeper's exit. 2-2 IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE!
4:32 PM2 days ago

63' GOOOOAL for Leeds

JACK HARRISON! The midfielder scores after Ayling's shot hit the post and another was cleared off the line by the defense. The away team scores.
4:29 PM2 days ago

60' First quarter of second half

Half an hour left to play. Leeds fail to tilt the pitch to try to take advantage of the extra man. The team has really felt the forced change of players.
4:24 PM2 days ago

55' Leeds substitution

What was missing for the visiting team... They must also change their goalkeeper. Kristoffer Klaesson comes in to replace Illan Meslier.
4:21 PM2 days ago

53' Red card

The referee sends off Raúl Jiménez for a double caution after a collision with Meslier.
4:19 PM2 days ago

50' First minutes of the second half

The start of the second half has not been very good. The game continues to be very eventful.
4:14 PM2 days ago

Second half begins

The second half of the match gets underway. There were no changes in the teams.
4:02 PM2 days ago

45+12' Halftime

The first half ends at the Molineux Stadium with Wolverhampton winning a goal over Leeds.
4:01 PM2 days ago

45+10' GOOOOAL for Wolverhampton

Francisco Trincão! A quick move that ended with a shot from the Portuguese player that Meslier could not save.
4:00 PM2 days ago

45+9' Yellow card

Pascal Struijk was cautioned for Leeds.
3:59 PM2 days ago

45+9' Leeds substitution

Charlie Cresswell replaces Mateusz Klich.
3:58 PM2 days ago

45+7' Wolverhampton had it!

Daniel Podence crossed the ball low into the box and Raúl Jiménez was unable to finish, then Jonny Castro appeared to shoot and Meslier saved.
3:54 PM2 days ago

45+4' The match is stopped

Once again the match is stopped due to a blow. Now Mateusz Klich is being treated.
3:49 PM2 days ago

45+2' BALL TO THE POST! Leeds are saved

Francisco Trincão's great shot from half distance and the ball crashed into the left vertical post.
3:47 PM2 days ago

45' Additional time

Eight more minutes will be played in the first half.
3:44 PM2 days ago

43' Yellow card

Raúl Jiménez was cautioned for Wolverhampton.
3:43 PM2 days ago

40' Change for Leeds

Enter Robin Koch in place of Diego Llorente who leaves with physical discomfort.
3:39 PM2 days ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

The score is still 1-0. Wolverhampton tries to maintain its style of play.
3:33 PM2 days ago

30' Half hour of match

Leeds do not react to the goal conceded. Wolverhampton assimilates the advantage with a little more tranquility.
3:29 PM2 days ago

26' GOOOOAL for Wolverhampton!

JONNY CASTRO! The Spaniard scores the first goal of the match after a cross from the right by newcomer Francisco Trincão.
3:27 PM2 days ago

25' Wolverhampton substitution

Francisco Trincão replaces Rúben Neves.
3:25 PM2 days ago

23' Leeds substitution

Enter Sam Greenwood in place of Patrick Bamford.
3:23 PM2 days ago

21' The match is stopped again

Now it is Patrick Bamford at Leeds who is treated on the field with an injury to his left foot. Bad luck for the striker.
3:17 PM2 days ago

16' The match is stopped

Rúben Neves is attended to on the field.
3:16 PM2 days ago

14' Wolverhampton came close

A cross from the right by Jonathan Castro, Raúl Jiménez tried an acrobatic shot, but the ball went over the goal.
3:13 PM2 days ago

11' Leeds came closer

Rúben Neves lost the ball in his own half and Patrick Bamford drove into the box and shot, but the ball went wide left.
3:10 PM2 days ago

8' Wolves came closer

Daniel Podence's shot was well caught by Meslier.
3:09 PM2 days ago

7' Yellow card

Willy Boly was cautioned for Wolverhampton for a foul in an earlier move.
3:08 PM2 days ago

6' LEEDS HAD IT!

Daniel James made a great quick run down the left, entered the area and crossed for Rodrigo, who deflected it, but the ball went wide.
3:04 PM2 days ago

3' Leeds came closer

Daniel James' shot went over the goal.
3:01 PM2 days ago

Match starts

The match between Wolverhampton and Leeds United gets underway.
2:58 PM2 days ago

All set, teams take the field

Wolverhampton and Leeds United players take the field at Molineux Stadium.
2:53 PM2 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistant No.1: Simon Beck

Assistant No.2: Adrian Holmes

Fourth referee: Michael Sailsbury

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

2:49 PM2 days ago

Substitutes - Leeds United

13. Kristoffer Klaesson (GK), 05. Robin Koch, 06. Liam Cooper, 23. Kalvin Phillips, 30. Joe Gelhardt, 35. Charlie Cresswell, 35. Charlie Cresswell, 38. Crysencio Summerville, 42. Sam Greenwood, 54. Nohan Kenneh.
2:48 PM2 days ago

Starting XI - Leeds United

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Illan Meslier |
| 02. Luke Ayling | 14. Diego Llorente | 21. Pascal Struijk | 15. Stuart Dallas |
| 43. Mateusz Klich | 04. Adam Forshaw |
| 20. Daniel James | 19. Rodrigo | 22. Jack Harrison |
| 09. Patrick Bamford |

Coach: Jesse Marsch

2:44 PM2 days ago

Substitutes - Wolverhampton

21. John Ruddy (GK), 05. Fernando Marçal, 11. Francisco Trincão, 17. Fábio Silva, 20. Chiquinho, 23. Maximilian Kilman, 24. Toti, 26. Hwang Hee-chan, 39. Luke Cundle.
2:44 PM2 days ago

Starting XI - Wolverhampton

1-3-4-2-1
| 01. José Sá |
| 15. Willy Boly | 16. Conor Coady | 27. Roman Saïs |
| 19. Jonathan Castro | 08. Rúben Neves | 28. João Moutinho | 03. Rayan Aït-Nouri |
| 32. Leande Dendoncker | 10. Daniel Podence |
| 09. Raúl Jiménez |

Coach: Bruno Lage

2:30 PM2 days ago

How the players of the teams arrived at Molineux Stadium

2:25 PM2 days ago

Last five matches - Leeds United

March 13 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Norwich (Won)

March 10 - Premier League: 0-3 vs Aston Villa (Lost)

March 5 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Leicester (Lost)

February 26 - Premier League: 0-4 vs Tottenham (Lost)

February 23 - Premier League: 6-0 vs Liverpool (Lost)

2:20 PM2 days ago

Last five matches - Wolverhampton

March 13 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Everton (Won)

March 10 - Premier League: 4-0 vs Watford (Won)

March 5 - Premier League: 0-2 vs Crystal Palace (Lost)

February 27 - Premier League: 1-0 vs West Ham (Lost)

February 24 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Arsenal (Lost)

2:15 PM2 days ago

All set at Molineux Stadium

2:10 PM2 days ago

2:05 PM2 days ago

Tune in here Wolverhampton vs Leeds United Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Wolverhampton vs Leeds United live match, as well as the latest information from the Molineux Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
2:00 PM2 days ago

1:50 PM2 days ago

Key player - Leeds United

In Leeds United, the presence of Raphinha stands out. The 25-year-old Brazilian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Premier League with nine goals. In addition, he has participated with three assists.
1:45 PM2 days ago

Key player - Wolverhampton

The presence of Raúl Jiménez stands out in Wolverhampton. The 30-year-old Mexican player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Premier League with six goals. He has also made three assists.
1:40 PM2 days ago

Wolverhampton vs Leeds United history

These two teams have met 99 times. The statistics are in favor of Leeds United, who have emerged victorious on 41 occasions, while Wolverhampton have won on 35 occasions, leaving a balance of 23 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 59 duels, where the numbers are even, with 23 wins for each team and 13 draws.

If we take into account the number of times that Wolverhampton have played Leeds United at home in the Premier League, there are 29 matches, where the Whites have the advantage with 16 wins over the seven that the Wolves have won, and the six draws that have taken place.

1:35 PM2 days ago

Leeds

Leeds United comes to this match motivated, after having finally achieved a victory (against Norwich), where they left behind a streak of eight matches without a win, in which they had only one point. This will be another excellent opportunity for the team led by Jesse Marsch to move away from the relegation zone, which is starting to get tighter and tighter.

1:30 PM2 days ago

Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton is coming from two consecutive victories, one in which they gave a tactical review to Watford and the other one by giving a blow at Everton's home, which have served to boost their spirits, after having gone through a streak where they had three defeats in a row and will want to take advantage of this boost to try to get a victory that will bring them closer to the European competition positions for next season.

1:25 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at Molineux Stadium

The match Wolverhampton vs Leeds United will be played at the Molineux Stadium, located in the city of Wolverhampton, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1889, has a capacity for 32,050 spectators.
1:20 PM2 days ago

