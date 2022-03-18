Highlights and goals: Sheffield United 2-0 Barnsley in EFL Championship 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

Our coverage of the match between Sheffield United and Barnsley of matchday 39 of EFL Championship 2021-22 comes to an end.

90+4' End of the match

The match ends at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United has won. The Sabres get into the fight for the top places in the EFL Championship and Burnley gives ground in the fight for relegation.
90+2' Barnsley substitution

Enter Devante Cole in place of Claudio Gomes.
90' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
89' Barnsley had it!

Aaron Leya Iseka's cross from the right was headed by Carlton Morris and went over the crossbar.
87' Sheffield United went close

Norrington-Davies' shot went just wide of the right post.
83' Sheffield United substitution

Enter John Fleck in place of Morgan Gibbs.
80' Final stretch of the match

Last 10 minutes of the match... It seems to be solved already.
76' GOOOOAL for Sheffield United!

MORGAN GIBBS! the midfielder added to the scoreline after Oliver McBurnie's through ball, then evaded Bradley Collins and scored with an empty net.
74' Barnsley double change

Enter Romal Palmer and Aaron Leya Iseka in place of Matthew Wolfe and Callum Styles.
73' Sheffield United had it!

Oliver Norwood's cross from the left was headed in by Jack Robinson, but goalkeeper Bradley Collins sent it into the far corner.
72' Yellow card

Callum Brittain was cautioned for Barnsley.
71' Cambio en el Sheffield United

Olivier McBurnie replaced Sander Berge.
70' Sheffield United missed it!

Morgan Gibbs broke down the left side of the box and sent the ball to the other side, where Ben Osborn appeared, but did not control well and in the end his shot was forced and went wide.
65' Cambio en el Sheffield United

Enter Daniel Jebbison in place of captain Billy Sharp, who pulled out with a muscle soreness.
60' First quarter of second half

Sheffield continues to win; Barnsley has been unable to react to the goal conceded.
57' Yellow card

Kyron Gordon was cautioned for Sheffield United.
54' GOOOAL for Sheffield United

SANDER BERGE! The striker scores the first goal of the match after Conor Hourihane's cross from the right.

50' The tie is maintained

The start of the second half offered nothing different from the first half.
Second half begins

The second half of the match gets underway. There were no changes in the teams.
45+1' Half time!

The first half of the match ends. Goalless draw between Sheffield United and Barnsley.
45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the first half.
45' Sheffield United went close

Ben Osborn's shot went wide.
43' Barnsley missed it!

A counter-attack ended with a pass from Claudio Gomes to Matthew Wolfe, but poor control did not allow him to shoot accurately at goal.
39' Sheffield United came close

A cross from the left was headed in by Morgan Gibbs and the ball fell into the hands of Bradley Collins.
35' Final stretch of the first half

10 minutes left in the first half. The game was very well worked from the tactical point of view, but also lacked more rebelliousness from the players.
30' Half hour of match

The match is still tied up to this point. Despite the options (which have been few) it is still boring.
28' Sheffield United came closer!

Good shot by Jack Robinson that went just wide of the left post.
25' Still 0-0

The earlier arrival did not encourage the teams to keep reaching the penalty area. Little could be salvaged from the match.
19' GREAT SAVE BY FODERINGHAM!

The Sheffield United goalkeeper saves from Matthew Wolfe's shot in the box - first dangerous finish of the match!
15' First quarter of the match

We still had no chances. In the last minutes there was only one shot by Claudio Gomes that did not carry any danger.
10' Equality continues

For the moment the teams are not hurting each other. The match continues with no scoring chances.
6' Barnsley came closer

The visitors came close thanks to Carlton Morris, who headed in a cross from the left side of the box, but the ball fell into the hands of Wes Foderingham.
5' First minutes

The teams are barely trying to express the ideas of their coaches. There is no team that dominates even in possession.
Match starts!

The game is underway between Sheffield United and Barnsley.
All set! Teams on the field

Sheffield United and Barnsley players take to the field at Bramall Lane.
Match Officials

Referee: Matthew Donohue

Assistant No.1: Philip Dermott

Assistant No.2: Paul Hodskinson

Fourth official: Stephen Martin

The goalkeepers of both teams warm up

7:19 AMa day ago

Substitutes - Barnsley

01. Jack Walton (GK),  05. Liam Kitching, 11. Aaron Leya Iseka, 21. Romal Palmer, 22. Clarke Oduor, 24. Aapo Halme, 44. Devante Cole.
Starting XI - Barnsley

1-3-4-2-1
| 18. Wes Foderingham |
| 34. Kyron Gordon | 12. John Egan | 19. Jack Robinson |
| 16. Oliver Norwood | 24. Conor Hourihane |
| 23. Ben Osborn |                     | 33. Norrington-Davies |
| 08. Sander Berge | 27. Morgan Gibbs |
| 10. Billy Sharp |

Coach: Paul Heckingbottom

Substitutes - Sheffield United

01. Adam Davies (GK), 03. Enda Stevens, 04. John Fleck, 09. Oliver McBurnie, 29. Iliman Ndiaye, 35. Kacper Lopata, 36. Daniel Jebbison.
7:16 AMa day ago

Starting XI - Sheffield United

1-3-4-2-1
| 18. Wes Foderingham |
| 34. Kyron Gordon | 12. John Egan | 19. Jack Robinson |
| 23. Ben Osborn | 16. Oliver Norwood | 24. Conor Hourihane | 33. Norrington-Davies |
| 08. Sander Berge | 27. Morgan Gibbs |
| 10. Billy Sharp |

Coach: Paul Heckingbottom

Sheffield's arrival home

7:05 AMa day ago

Last five matches - Barnsley

March 15 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Bristol (Won)

March 12 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Fulham

March 8 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Stoke City

March 5 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Derby County (Wins)

February 26 - EFL Championship: 3-2 vs Middlesbrough (Won)

Last five matches - Sheffield United

March 16 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Blackpool 

March 12 - EFL Championship: 4-1 vs Coventry (Lost)

March 8 - EFL Championship: 4-1 vs Middlesbrough (Won)

March 4 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Nottinhgam

February 26 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Millwall (Lost)

All set at Bramall Lane

6:50 AMa day ago

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Sheffield United and Barnsley.
Tune in here Sheffield United vs Barnsley Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Sheffield United vs Barnsley live match, as well as the latest information from the Bramall Lane. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
How to watch Sheffield United vs Barnsley Live Stream on TV and Online?

Sheffield United vs Barnsley will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Sheffield United vs Barnsley match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Sheffield United vs Barnsley of March 19th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 7:30 AM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
USA (ET): 8:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 9:30 AM

Key player - Barnsley

In Barnsley, the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 26-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the EFL Championship with six goals. In addition, he has participated with three assists.

6:25 AMa day ago

Key player - Sheffield United

The presence of Billy Sharp stands out in Sheffield United. The 36-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the EFL Championship with 14 goals. In addition, he has made seven assists.

6:20 AMa day ago

Sheffield United vs Barnsley history

These two teams have met 66 times. The statistics are in favor of Sheffield United, who have emerged victorious on 28 occasions, while Barnsley have won on 16 occasions, leaving a balance of 22 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 57 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Sheffield United with 25 victories, while Barnsley has won 14, for a balance of 18 draws. 

If we take into account the times that Sheffield United have played at home against Barnsley in the EFL Championship, there are 28 matches, where the Sabres have the advantage with 15 wins over the five that the Tykes have won, and the eight draws that have taken place.

Key player - Barnsley

Barnsley will try to continue to raise its head in this match, after achieving an important victory against Bristol City in the previous matchday, which allows them to dream of staying in the category. The fight is with Reading, from which they are separated by two points and that is why they only need to win.

6:10 AMa day ago

Key player - Sheffield United

Sheffield United is coming from a goalless draw against Blackpool and with the obligation to get a win, not only because they are one of the bottom teams in the standings, but also because it would put them in the fight for one of the places in the play-offs for promotion to the Premier League.

6:05 AMa day ago

The match will be played at Bramall Lane

The Sheffield United vs Barnsley match will be played at Bramall Lane, located in the city of Sheffield, in the county of South Yorkshire, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1855, has a capacity for 32,702 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Championship match: Sheffield United vs Barnsley Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
