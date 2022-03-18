Highlights and goals: Sheffield United 2-0 Barnsley in EFL Championship 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
90+4' End of the match
90+2' Barnsley substitution
90' Additional time
89' Barnsley had it!
87' Sheffield United went close
83' Sheffield United substitution
80' Final stretch of the match
76' GOOOOAL for Sheffield United!
74' Barnsley double change
73' Sheffield United had it!
72' Yellow card
71' Cambio en el Sheffield United
70' Sheffield United missed it!
65' Cambio en el Sheffield United
60' First quarter of second half
57' Yellow card
54' GOOOAL for Sheffield United
SANDER BERGE! The striker scores the first goal of the match after Conor Hourihane's cross from the right.
50' The tie is maintained
Second half begins
45+1' Half time!
45' Additional time
45' Sheffield United went close
43' Barnsley missed it!
39' Sheffield United came close
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Half hour of match
28' Sheffield United came closer!
25' Still 0-0
19' GREAT SAVE BY FODERINGHAM!
15' First quarter of the match
10' Equality continues
6' Barnsley came closer
5' First minutes
Match starts!
All set! Teams on the field
Match Officials
Assistant No.1: Philip Dermott
Assistant No.2: Paul Hodskinson
Fourth official: Stephen Martin
The goalkeepers of both teams warm up
Wesley warming up. 🧤😁 pic.twitter.com/OZOvY3Og8b — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 19, 2022
🧤 Keeping up appearances. pic.twitter.com/cNpBJoLe7m— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) March 19, 2022
Substitutes - Barnsley
Starting XI - Barnsley
| 23. Ben Osborn | | 33. Norrington-Davies |
Coach: Paul Heckingbottom
Substitutes - Sheffield United
Starting XI - Sheffield United
Coach: Paul Heckingbottom
Sheffield's arrival home
Morning, 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗺𝗲𝗻! 👊😁@YeloDrive 🟡 pic.twitter.com/TayqX2aGaS — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 19, 2022
Last five matches - Barnsley
March 12 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Fulham
March 8 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Stoke City
March 5 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Derby County (Wins)
February 26 - EFL Championship: 3-2 vs Middlesbrough (Won)
Last five matches - Sheffield United
March 12 - EFL Championship: 4-1 vs Coventry (Lost)
March 8 - EFL Championship: 4-1 vs Middlesbrough (Won)
March 4 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Nottinhgam
February 26 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Millwall (Lost)
All set at Bramall Lane
Reyt day for it. 😍 pic.twitter.com/qJUuTCxb6W — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 19, 2022
👋 Welcome to Sheffield. pic.twitter.com/ep1TgMIn0E— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) March 19, 2022
Tune in here Sheffield United vs Barnsley Live Score!
How to watch Sheffield United vs Barnsley Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sheffield United vs Barnsley match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 7:30 AM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
USA (ET): 8:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 9:30 AM
Key player - Barnsley
In Barnsley, the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 26-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the EFL Championship with six goals. In addition, he has participated with three assists.
Key player - Sheffield United
The presence of Billy Sharp stands out in Sheffield United. The 36-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the EFL Championship with 14 goals. In addition, he has made seven assists.
Sheffield United vs Barnsley history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 57 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Sheffield United with 25 victories, while Barnsley has won 14, for a balance of 18 draws.
If we take into account the times that Sheffield United have played at home against Barnsley in the EFL Championship, there are 28 matches, where the Sabres have the advantage with 15 wins over the five that the Tykes have won, and the eight draws that have taken place.
Key player - Barnsley
Barnsley will try to continue to raise its head in this match, after achieving an important victory against Bristol City in the previous matchday, which allows them to dream of staying in the category. The fight is with Reading, from which they are separated by two points and that is why they only need to win.
Key player - Sheffield United
Sheffield United is coming from a goalless draw against Blackpool and with the obligation to get a win, not only because they are one of the bottom teams in the standings, but also because it would put them in the fight for one of the places in the play-offs for promotion to the Premier League.
