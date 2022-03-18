Goals and Summary of Hull City 1-3 Luton in Championship.
11:53 AMa day ago

11:52 AMa day ago

90'

Match ends Luton defeats Hull City 3-1 and takes the 3 points.
11:44 AMa day ago

85'

Last minutes of the match, Luton will take the 3 points.
11:39 AMa day ago

80'

The game is almost done, Luton controls the match while Hull City has stopped attacking.
11:32 AMa day ago

75'

Goooooool Luton's third goal.
11:28 AMa day ago

70'

The game is stopped several times due to repetitive fouls, and the intensity of the game drops.
11:24 AMa day ago

65'

Hull City slows its pace but does not stop going forward in search of an equalizer.
11:18 AMa day ago

60'

Luton controls the game after the second goal.
11:15 AMa day ago

57'

Goooooooool for Luton to score the second goal
11:13 AMa day ago

55'

Luton tries to go for the second goal that could put them more comfortable in the match.
11:09 AMa day ago

50'

Hull City as the first half starts with everything for the tie.
11:04 AMa day ago

45'

The second half begins.
10:49 AMa day ago

45'

First half ends Hull City 0-1 Luton.
10:44 AMa day ago

40'

Minutes of the game, and Luton now has the lead with minutes to go before halftime.
10:36 AMa day ago

35'

A back and forth match, with a very intense fight for the ball.
10:30 AMa day ago

30'

Hull City keeps possession of the ball but fails to tie the match.
10:26 AMa day ago

25'

The pace of the game slows down a bit after Luton's goal.
10:20 AMa day ago

20'

Luton's defense is shut down in a great way, and the visitors are doing well defensively.
10:16 AMa day ago

15'

Hull City seeks to tie the match.
10:12 AMa day ago

11'

Gooooool for Luton, who surprises and opens the scoring.
10:10 AMa day ago

10'

Slowly Luton try to get their first touches of the ball, but Hull City control the match.
10:06 AMa day ago

5'

Hull City in these first few minutes gain possession of the ball.
10:02 AMa day ago

Kickoff

Hull City vs Luton kick-off
9:50 AMa day ago

All ready

All ready for the start of the match, the players get ready to take the field.
9:45 AMa day ago

Remember

Remember that this is a match corresponding to Day 39 of the Championship tournament.
9:40 AMa day ago

Already warming up

The players are warming up 30 minutes before kickoff.
9:35 AMa day ago

Lineup Luton

This is the visitors' lineup:

9:30 AMa day ago

Lineup Hull City

This is the lineup of the locals:

9:25 AMa day ago

Fans

Little by little, the fans began to arrive at the stadium minutes before kickoff.
9:20 AMa day ago

Last Game

The last meeting between these two teams was on October 23rd last year, in that match Luton defeated Hull City 1-0 and took 3 points at that time.
9:15 AMa day ago

Absences

There will be no absentees for this game, so both teams will have a full squad.
9:10 AMa day ago

Referee

The central referee will be Tony Harrington.
9:05 AMa day ago

Absences

The record leans to Luton with 2 wins 0 draws and 1 match won for Hull City, so tomorrow Luton will be the favorite to take the 3 points.
9:00 AMa day ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hull City vs Luton live, as well as the latest information from the MKM Stadium.
8:55 AMa day ago

Where and how to watch Hull City vs Luton online and live.

The match will not be broadcast on TV.


If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:50 AMa day ago

Key Player Luton

Cameron Jerome:

35 year old English striker, likewise he is one of the scorers of the team and an important player in the starting eleven, he has 25 games played, 3 goals and 5 assists, he has only been called up with the England U-21 national team where he has played 8 games and never scored, he will be looking tomorrow to take Luton to 3rd position.

8:45 AMa day ago

Key Player Hull City

Tom Eaves:

English forward of 30 years old is one of the most effective attackers for Hull City, he has 25 games played with 3 goals and 2 assists, he has not yet been called up by the England national team, but he will look tomorrow to give the 3 points to his team and take them a little higher in the overall Championship table.

8:40 AMa day ago

Last Lineup Luton

This is Luton's latest lineup:

8:35 AMa day ago

Last Lineup Hull City

This is Hull City's latest lineup:

8:30 AMa day ago

Luton: Close to the top 3

The reality of Luton is different from Hull City, they are in 5th position having a great tournament, they have 60 points with a record of 17 wins, 9 draws and 11 defeats, if they win they could reach 3rd place by goal difference which would be of great motivation for the Luton team, that's why tomorrow's match will be so relevant.
8:25 AMa day ago

Hull City: Urgency to get off the bottom

Hull City will be looking to get out of the bottom, something that worries them a lot, they are currently in 19th position with 41 points and a record of 11 wins, 8 draws and 19 defeats, tomorrow it will be important that they get the 3 points to get out of the bottom, if they win they would only go up one place.
8:20 AMa day ago

Good morning to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Hull City vs Luton, corresponding to the 39th round of the Championship, the match will take place at the MKM Stadium at 09:00.
