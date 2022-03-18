Goals and Summary of Hull City 1-3 Luton in Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
Match ends Luton defeats Hull City 3-1 and takes the 3 points.
85'
Last minutes of the match, Luton will take the 3 points.
80'
The game is almost done, Luton controls the match while Hull City has stopped attacking.
75'
Goooooool Luton's third goal.
70'
The game is stopped several times due to repetitive fouls, and the intensity of the game drops.
65'
Hull City slows its pace but does not stop going forward in search of an equalizer.
60'
Luton controls the game after the second goal.
57'
Goooooooool for Luton to score the second goal
55'
Luton tries to go for the second goal that could put them more comfortable in the match.
50'
Hull City as the first half starts with everything for the tie.
45'
The second half begins.
45'
First half ends Hull City 0-1 Luton.
40'
Minutes of the game, and Luton now has the lead with minutes to go before halftime.
35'
A back and forth match, with a very intense fight for the ball.
30'
Hull City keeps possession of the ball but fails to tie the match.
25'
The pace of the game slows down a bit after Luton's goal.
20'
Luton's defense is shut down in a great way, and the visitors are doing well defensively.
15'
Hull City seeks to tie the match.
11'
Gooooool for Luton, who surprises and opens the scoring.
10'
Slowly Luton try to get their first touches of the ball, but Hull City control the match.
5'
Hull City in these first few minutes gain possession of the ball.
Kickoff
Hull City vs Luton kick-off
All ready
All ready for the start of the match, the players get ready to take the field.
Remember
Remember that this is a match corresponding to Day 39 of the Championship tournament.
Already warming up
The players are warming up 30 minutes before kickoff.
Lineup Luton
This is the visitors' lineup:
Lineup Hull City
This is the lineup of the locals:
Fans
Little by little, the fans began to arrive at the stadium minutes before kickoff.
Last Game
The last meeting between these two teams was on October 23rd last year, in that match Luton defeated Hull City 1-0 and took 3 points at that time.
Absences
There will be no absentees for this game, so both teams will have a full squad.
Referee
The central referee will be Tony Harrington.
Absences
The record leans to Luton with 2 wins 0 draws and 1 match won for Hull City, so tomorrow Luton will be the favorite to take the 3 points.
Key Player Luton
Cameron Jerome:
35 year old English striker, likewise he is one of the scorers of the team and an important player in the starting eleven, he has 25 games played, 3 goals and 5 assists, he has only been called up with the England U-21 national team where he has played 8 games and never scored, he will be looking tomorrow to take Luton to 3rd position.
Key Player Hull City
Tom Eaves:
English forward of 30 years old is one of the most effective attackers for Hull City, he has 25 games played with 3 goals and 2 assists, he has not yet been called up by the England national team, but he will look tomorrow to give the 3 points to his team and take them a little higher in the overall Championship table.
Last Lineup Luton
This is Luton's latest lineup:
Last Lineup Hull City
This is Hull City's latest lineup:
Luton: Close to the top 3
The reality of Luton is different from Hull City, they are in 5th position having a great tournament, they have 60 points with a record of 17 wins, 9 draws and 11 defeats, if they win they could reach 3rd place by goal difference which would be of great motivation for the Luton team, that's why tomorrow's match will be so relevant.
Hull City: Urgency to get off the bottom
Hull City will be looking to get out of the bottom, something that worries them a lot, they are currently in 19th position with 41 points and a record of 11 wins, 8 draws and 19 defeats, tomorrow it will be important that they get the 3 points to get out of the bottom, if they win they would only go up one place.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Hull City vs Luton, corresponding to the 39th round of the Championship, the match will take place at the MKM Stadium at 09:00.