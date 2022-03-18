Goals and Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea in FA Cup
Image: VAVEL

2:29 PMa day ago

Highlights

2:14 PMa day ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the FA Cup quarter-final game between Middlesbrough and Chelsea.
2:09 PMa day ago

End game

Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea.
2:04 PMa day ago

90'

Add 3 more minutes.
1:59 PMa day ago

81'

Kenedy comes on and Ziyech comes off, Chelsea change.
1:54 PMa day ago

80'

Werner with the double shot that the goalkeeper on both occasions saves his goal.
1:49 PMa day ago

74'

Coburn in and Balagun out, Middlesbrough change.
1:44 PMa day ago

73'

Werner's solid header is saved by goalkeeper Joe Lumley.
1:39 PMa day ago

69'

Kanté and Werner enter

Pulisic and Kovasic out

Chelsea changes.

1:34 PMa day ago

68'

Watmore is encouraged with a shot on the edge of the area that goes over the top.
1:29 PMa day ago

58'

Mola and Watmore enter

Taylor and Connolly leave

Middlesbrough changes

1:24 PMa day ago

55'

Mount with a shot that was deflected by the defense and sent off for a corner kick.
1:19 PMa day ago

53'

McNair comes off and Peltier enters, Middlesbrough change.
1:14 PMa day ago

50'

Folarin Balogun's shot from outside the area goes wide.
1:09 PMa day ago

46'

Fry came off and Bamba came on, Middlesbrough change.
1:04 PMa day ago

46'

Second half kicks off between Middlesbrough and Chelsea.
12:59 PMa day ago

Half time

Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea.
12:54 PMa day ago

45'

Add one more minute.
12:49 PMa day ago

43'

The match was stopped for a few moments because Christian Pulisic slipped and was left lying on the field.
12:44 PMa day ago

Goal Chelsea 2-0

12:39 PMa day ago

35'

Lukaku with a goal-bound shot after getting past the goalkeeper, but the defender sweeps it just off the line to prevent the third.
12:34 PMa day ago

Goal Chelsea 1-0

12:29 PMa day ago

32'

Chelsea goal

Ziyech with a shot from outside the box and the ball goes in low and just inside the post to make it 2-0.

12:24 PMa day ago

29'

Jonathan Howson's shot from outside the box goes wide.
12:19 PMa day ago

25'

Dangerous direct free kick by Matt Crooks that is turned away by the defense at the near post by Lukaku.
12:14 PMa day ago

19'

Thiago Silva's low drive from Thiago Silva is not powerful enough, but goes close.
12:09 PMa day ago

15'

Chelsea goal

Lukaku finishes off a precise cross from Mount inside the six-yard box to make it 1-0.

12:04 PMa day ago

12'

Direct free kick cross from Middlesbrough disallowed for a possible foul.
11:59 AMa day ago

4'

Pulisic with the shot with power that covers the defensive.
11:54 AMa day ago

3'

Mount with the service to the far post that Pulisic fails to close.
11:49 AMa day ago

0'

The game between Middlesbrough and Chelsea in the FA Cup begins.
11:44 AMa day ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off between Middlesbrough and Chelsea.
11:39 AMa day ago

The last details

Both Chelsea and Middlesbrough are fine-tuning the final details of their warm-up ahead of the start of the FA Cup quarter-finals.
11:34 AMa day ago

Chelsea substitutes

68 Harvey Vale

11 Timo Werner

13 Marcus Bettinelli

23 Kenedy

7 N'Golo Kanté

3 Marcos Alonso

18 Ross Barkley

29 Kai Havertz

14 Trevoh Chalobah

11:29 AMa day ago

Middlesbrough substitutes

14 Lee Peltier

27 Marc Bola

4 Grant Hall

37 Josh Coburn

18 Duncan Watmore

22 Sol Bamba

13 Toyosi Olusanya

28 Luke Daniels

50 Caolan Boyd-Munce

11:24 AMa day ago

XI Chelsea

16 Édouard Mendy, 2 Antonio Rüdiger, 6 Thiago Silva, 31 Malang Sarr, 28 César Azpilicueta, 19 Mason Mount, 12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 8 Mateo Kovacic, 9 Romelu Lukaku, 10 Christian Pulisic, 22 Hakim Ziyech.
11:19 AMa day ago

XI Middlesbrough

1 Joe Lumley, 17 Paddy McNair, 6 Dael Fry, 2 Anfernee Dijksteel, 7 Marcus Tavernier, 25 Matt Crooks, 16 Jonathan Howson, 3 Neil Taylor, 35 Isaiah Jones, 26 Aaron Connolly, 47 Folarin Balogun.
11:14 AMa day ago

To remember is to live again

Middlesbrough took the occasion of this match to remember a few years ago when they beat Chelsea.
11:09 AMa day ago

They have arrived

This is how Chelsea arrived in their quest to reach the semifinals.
11:04 AMa day ago

How is Middlesbrough coming along?

Middlesbrough is eighth in the Championship, without much chance of promotion, but in this FA Cup they have already eliminated Manchester United and Tottenham.
10:59 AMa day ago

Motivated

Chelsea are more than motivated after eliminating Lille in midweek in the Champions League, so they are looking to stay alive now in the FA Cup and keep fighting for all the titles they have left.
10:54 AMa day ago

Start

Middlesbrough wants to remain the Cinderella of the FA Cup and will now look to eliminate the always favorite Chelsea at home. We start with the coverage of the game on VAVEL.
10:49 AMa day ago

Tune in here Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Live Score in FA Cup 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Middlesbrough vs Chelsea match for the FA Cup 2022.
10:44 AMa day ago

What time is Middlesbrough vs Chelsea match for FA Cup 2022?

This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough vs Chelsea of March 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 6:15 PM

Mexico: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

10:39 AMa day ago

Last games

The Blues have won the last eight games in a row on any pitch and in any tournament, a streak they will be looking to maintain in this fixture:

Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough, 2017 (Premier League).

Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea, 2016 (Premier League)

Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea, 2013 (FA Cup)

Chelsea 2-0 Middlesbrough, 2009 (Premier League)

Middlesbrough 0-5 Chelsea, 2008 (Premier League)

10:34 AMa day ago

Key player Chelsea

Much has been said about the lack of goal that Timo Werner has had, however, he contributes a lot in the offensive generation, both with passes and shots and in this way he could be the solution to win this Saturday.
Image: Mediotiempo
Image: Mediotiempo
10:29 AMa day ago

Key player Middlesbrough

Matt Crooks with eight goals is the best scorer of the team in the Championship, so his goals must appear in the FA Cup and especially in this game for Middlesbrough to keep the dream of winning the tournament.
Image: Agency
Image: Agency
10:24 AMa day ago

Last lineup Chelsea

16 Édouard Mendy, 2 Antonio Rüdiger, 4 Andreas Christensen, 31 Malang Sarr, 14 Trevoh Chalobah, 5 Jorginho, 19 Mason Moun, 7 N'Golo Kanté, 29 Kai Havertz, 11 Timo Werner, 22 Hakim Ziyech.
10:19 AMa day ago

Last lineup Middlesbrough

1 Joe Lumley, 17 Paddy McNair, 6 Dael Fry, 2 Anfernee Dijksteel, 7 Marcus Tavernier, 25 Matt Crooks, 16 Jonathan Howson, 3 Neil Taylor, 35 Isaiah Jones, 26 Aaron Connolly, 47 Folarin Balogun.
10:14 AMa day ago

They requested the game behind closed doors

Due to the restrictions they have had with their owner and the war between Russia and Ukraine, the London club requested that this match be played behind closed doors:

"It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough takes place, however, it is with extreme reluctance that we ask the English Football Association to order the match to be played behind closed doors, for sporting equality," he said in a statement.

10:09 AMa day ago

Chelsea: eyes on semifinals

After advancing in midweek in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea wants to stay alive in this championship and will be looking to avoid any kind of upset; they suffered a scare in the qualifying round, but managed to come back from 3-2 down away to Luton.
10:04 AMa day ago

Middlesbrough: to remain the surprise package

Many would think that if Middlesbrough wins at home it would be a surprise, however, they are already used to eliminating big teams, as in the fourth round they eliminated Manchester United as visitors and, in the round of 16, they won by the minimum at home against Tottenham, a situation they will try to repeat.
9:59 AMa day ago

The Kick-off

The Middlesbrough vs Chelsea match will be played at the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:15 pm ET.
9:54 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup 2022: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
