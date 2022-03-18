Goals and Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea in FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Pulisic and Kovasic out
Chelsea changes.
Taylor and Connolly leave
Middlesbrough changes
Half time
Goal Chelsea 2-0
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣 🪄
Hakim Ziyech grabs himself a birthday goal!@ChelseaFC #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/fp9t740ahE — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 19, 2022
Goal Chelsea 1-0
"How may I assist you?" @masonmount_1 puts it on a plate, as Lukaku finishes off a devastating @ChelseaFC counter-attack#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/61583tSkP8 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 19, 2022
Ziyech with a shot from outside the box and the ball goes in low and just inside the post to make it 2-0.
15'
Lukaku finishes off a precise cross from Mount inside the six-yard box to make it 1-0.
Getting warm! 🏃♂️ #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/HMHujRh8FG— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 19, 2022
Chelsea substitutes
11 Timo Werner
13 Marcus Bettinelli
23 Kenedy
7 N'Golo Kanté
3 Marcos Alonso
18 Ross Barkley
29 Kai Havertz
14 Trevoh Chalobah
Middlesbrough substitutes
27 Marc Bola
4 Grant Hall
37 Josh Coburn
18 Duncan Watmore
22 Sol Bamba
13 Toyosi Olusanya
28 Luke Daniels
50 Caolan Boyd-Munce
XI Chelsea
XI Middlesbrough
⚽️⚽️⚽️ #UTB pic.twitter.com/J263d7zgkA— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 19, 2022
Full focus. ✊ #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/1rheHJpTFq— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 19, 2022
How is Middlesbrough coming along?
Tune in here Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Live Score in FA Cup 2022
What time is Middlesbrough vs Chelsea match for FA Cup 2022?
Argentina: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 6:15 PM
Mexico: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games
Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough, 2017 (Premier League).
Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea, 2016 (Premier League)
Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea, 2013 (FA Cup)
Chelsea 2-0 Middlesbrough, 2009 (Premier League)
Middlesbrough 0-5 Chelsea, 2008 (Premier League)
Key player Chelsea
Key player Middlesbrough
Last lineup Chelsea
Last lineup Middlesbrough
They requested the game behind closed doors
"It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough takes place, however, it is with extreme reluctance that we ask the English Football Association to order the match to be played behind closed doors, for sporting equality," he said in a statement.