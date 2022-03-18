Goals and Highlights: Tigres 2-0 Monterrey in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
93'
90'
89'
86'
Goal Tigres 2-0
📹#NoTeLoPierdas
¡¡¡G⚽ ⚽ ⚽LAZOOO!!! Florian Thauvin aumentó la ventaja de los ‘Felinos’ en el #ClásicoRegio
¡¡¡G⚽ ⚽ ⚽LAZOOO!!! Florian Thauvin aumentó la ventaja de los 'Felinos' en el #ClásicoRegio

Tigres 2-0 Rayados#UnidosSomosMásFuertes ⚽ #GritaXLaPaz
Goal Tigres 1-0
📹#NoTeLoPierdas
¡¡¡G⚽ ⚽ ⚽L!!! André-Pierre Gignac marcó su décimo gol en Clásicos Regios y le dio la ventaja a los ‘Incomparables’.
¡¡¡G⚽ ⚽ ⚽L!!! André-Pierre Gignac marcó su décimo gol en Clásicos Regios y le dio la ventaja a los 'Incomparables'.

Tigres 1-0 Rayados#UnidosSomosMásFuertes ⚽ #GritaXLaPaz
70'
Gallado and Alvarado come in.
Monterrrey changes.
77'
Thauvin and Dueñas come out
Tigres changes.
76'
Thauvin chests Andrada from the right flank and scores a goal to widen the gap.
73'
68'
Gignac's right-footed shot from outside the area goes in just inside the goalkeeper's right post to open the score 1-0.
68'
65'
Kranevitter and González come in
Monterrey changes
Vigón leaves and González enters, Tigres changes
63'
58'
57'
55'
52'
49'
47'
46'
Half time
39'
36'
26'
23'
18'
13'
9'
6'
2'
0'
They jump into the field
Minutes away
Tribute
Monterrey substitutes
43 Alan Montes Castro
49 Neder Hernández
19 José Alvarado
6 Edson Gutiérrez
21 Alfonso González
15 Héctor Moreno
27 Daniel Parra
17 Jesús Gallardo
22 Luis Cárdenas
Tigres UANL substitutes
17 Francisco Córdova
11 Nico López
13 Diego Reyes
4 Hugo Ayala
22 Raymundo Fulgencio
30 Miguel Ortega
21 Yeferson Soteldo
18 Aldo Cruz
28 Luis Rodríguez
XI Monterrey
XI Tigres
Very good atmosphere
The felines have arrived
🚍➡️🌋 ¡𝗘𝗹 𝗠𝗮́𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗼́𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗡𝘂𝗲𝘃𝗼 𝗟𝗲𝗼́𝗻 𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮́ 𝗲𝗻 𝗹𝗮 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗮!
Presentado por @GrupoBerel pic.twitter.com/Sw3jngfvIu
Send a message of peace
Arriving with goals
Hard low
Start
Tune in here Tigres vs Monterrey Live Score in Liga MX 2022
What time is Tigres vs Monterrey match for Liga MX 2022?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Colombia: 8:00 PM on DirecTV
Ecuador 8:00 PM on DirecTV
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico 7:00 PM on Afizzionados
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on DirecTV
Peru: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on DirecTV
Last games
Rayados Monterrey 2-0 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2021
Tigres UANL 2-1 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2021
Rayados Monterrey 0-2 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2020
Rayados Monterrey 0-2 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2019
Tigres UANL 1-0 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2019
Key player Rayados Monterrey
Key player Tigres
Last lineup Rayados Monterrey
Last lineup Tigres
América vs Chivas with more people
"Passionately this is the most passionate, the one that people are waiting for, people are always talking about soccer, territorially, obviously the National Clasico, the America vs Chivas gathers more people, expectantly it is bigger, but at a passion level, this one is undoubtedly more important," he sentenced.
Not on a roll
"Monterrey has done well in the last few matches. It's only two games, they're not on a roll either," he commented. It should be noted that "Piojo" watched Tuesday's game between Rayados and Juárez at the Steel Giant with the mission of analyzing the rival.