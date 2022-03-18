Goals and Highlights: Tigres 2-0 Monterrey in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the Liga MX Clasico Regio telecast between Tigres and Monterrey.
End game

Tigres 2-0 Monterrey.
93'

Gonzalez's free kick that reaches Nahuel's hands.
90'

An additional 5 minutes are added to the Classic.
89'

Quiñones leaves and Córdova enters, Tigres change.
86'

Gallardo's cross shot goes wide of the goal.
Goal Tigres 2-0

Goal Tigres 1-0

70'

Montes and Ortiz leave

Gallado and Alvarado come in.

Monterrrey changes.

77'

Soteldo and Reyes

Thauvin and Dueñas come out

Tigres changes.

76'

Tigres goal

Thauvin chests Andrada from the right flank and scores a goal to widen the gap.

73'

González's first-time shot with little force, which Guzmán leans back and saves the ball.
68'

Tigres goal

Gignac's right-footed shot from outside the area goes in just inside the goalkeeper's right post to open the score 1-0.

68'

Goal disallowed for Tigres due to a previous advanced position.
65'

Janssen and Pizarro

Kranevitter and González come in

Monterrey changes

Vigón leaves and González enters, Tigres changes

63'

Janssen with a mid-range shot that goes high over Nahuel Guzmán's goal.
58'

Gignac's cross to the near post is deflected just wide by Gignac.
57'

A series of rebounds inside Monterrey's penalty area, which, in any case, managed to burst the ball.
55'

Thauvin with a powerful shot that Andrada saves and sends wide.
52'

Sebastián Vegas hits it from half distance and the ball passes close.
49'

Monterrey's Montes is left lying on the field after a heavy collision inside the area.
47'

Monterrey steals the ball and Janssen takes the shot that bounces to Guido Pizarro to earn a corner kick.
46'

The second half begins between Tigres UANL and Rayados de Monterrey.
Half time

Nothing more was added in a very close game: Tigres 0-0 Monterrey.
39'

The Tigres players are warming up as the game has become very tight in the midfield.
7:53 PM17 hours ago

36'

Double offside by Janssen in consecutive moves. The Dutchman is still very anxious in the final meters.
26'

Gignac's free kick is saved by Andrada.
23'

Gignac's cross was deflected by Andrada, but the ball was out of bounds.
18'

Quiñones's cross hit the near post, but was already out of bounds.
13'

Campbell's free kick cross is cut out by the defense at the near post.
9'

Gignac's thunderbolt inside the box, but the ball goes over the top.
6'

Joel Campbell's shot from half distance goes wide.
2'

Janssen's cross shot from outside the area goes wide.
0'

The match between Tigres and Monterrey begins.
They jump into the field

Tigres and Monterrey take the field under the Liga MX anthem.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off at the Estadio Universitario between Tigres de la UANL and Monterrey.
Tribute

As a tribute to Jefe Tomás Boy, the UANL Tigres included him in the call-up for this game and all players were called up with the number 8, as he wore it.
Monterrey substitutes

 5 Matías Kranevitter

 43 Alan Montes Castro

 49 Neder Hernández

 19 José Alvarado

 6 Edson Gutiérrez

 21 Alfonso González

 15 Héctor Moreno

 27 Daniel Parra

 17 Jesús Gallardo

 22 Luis Cárdenas

Tigres UANL substitutes

 32 Carlos González

 17 Francisco Córdova

 11 Nico López

 13 Diego Reyes

 4 Hugo Ayala

 22 Raymundo Fulgencio

 30 Miguel Ortega

 21 Yeferson Soteldo

 18 Aldo Cruz

 28 Luis Rodríguez

XI Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 20 Sebastián Vegas, 3 César Montes, 14 Érick Aguirre, 33 Stefan Medina, 16 Celso Ortiz, 30 Rodolfo Pizarro, 4 Luís Romo, 9 Vincent Janssen, 11 Maximiliano Meza, 8 Joel Campbell.
XI Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 27 Jesús Alberto Angulo, 2 Igor Lichnovsky, 20 Javier Aquino, 29 Jesús Dueñas, 6 Juan Vigón, 19 Guido Pizarro, 5 Rafael Carioca, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 23 Luis Quiñones, 26 Florian Thauvin.
Very good atmosphere

After three straight wins for the Rayados, Moreno, Janssen and Romo show that the atmosphere has changed and this afternoon Rayados will be looking to win the Clasico Regiomontano:

The felines have arrived

The UANL Tigres arrived at the stadium, where they have only lost to Puebla on the second date of the championship.
Send a message of peace

The governor of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia, and his wife, sent a message with the two shirts on social networks to support family coexistence and away from violence in the stadiums, especially for this afternoon:

Arriving with goals

Last weekend, Tigres defeated León 3-0 as visitors, leaving their first clean sheet of the season; while Rayados de Monterrey defeated Juárez by the same score on Tuesday, in a pending Liga MX match.
Hard low

Rogelio Funes Mori was sidelined for this game due to injury and also missed the Mexican National Team's call-up for the same reason, so Janssen will have to replace him once again on the field.
Start

The Clásico Regio will have another edition this Saturday from Nuevo León when the in-form Tigres de la UANL seek to inflict the first defeat on Víctor Manuel Vucetich in his new era at Rayados de Monterrey. We begin our coverage of the Liga MX game on VAVEL.
Tune in here Tigres vs Monterrey Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Monterrey match for the Liga MX 2022.
What time is Tigres vs Monterrey match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Monterrey of March 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on DirecTV

Bolivia: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

Colombia: 8:00 PM on DirecTV

Ecuador 8:00 PM on DirecTV

United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:00 AM

Mexico 7:00 PM on Afizzionados

Paraguay: 10:00 PM on DirecTV

Peru: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

Uruguay: 10:00 PM on DirecTV

Last games

Although the felines have the upper hand against Rayados with four wins (two of them at home) in the last five matches, the most recent meeting between the two teams saw La Pandilla break the losing streak and take all three points.

Rayados Monterrey 2-0 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2021

Tigres UANL 2-1 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2021

Rayados Monterrey 0-2 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2020

Rayados Monterrey 0-2 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2019

Tigres UANL 1-0 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2019

Key player Rayados Monterrey

He has been heavily criticized, but it seems that little by little Rodolfo Pizarro is readjusting to Rayados and Mexican soccer, highlighting that he scored in midweek against Bravos de Juárez.
Image: Marca
Key player Tigres

Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac wants to win another goal-scoring title, having scored eight goals in nine matches, a streak that he will be looking to increase against the city's fierce rival and at home; he scored one of the goals in the win against La Fiera.
Image: Depor
Last lineup Rayados Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 15 Héctor Moreno, 3 César Montes, 14 Érick Aguirre, 33 Stefan Medina, 8 Joel Campbell, 16 Celso Ortiz, 4 Luís Romo, 9 Vincent Janssen, 11 Maximiliano Meza, 30 Rodolfo Pizarro.
Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 19 Guido Pizarro, 2 Igor Lichnovsky, 4 Hugo Ayala, 5 Rafael Carioca, 6 Juan Vigón, 27 Jesús Alberto Angulo, 20 Javier Aquino, 23 Luis Quiñones, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 26 Florian Thauvin.
América vs Chivas with more people

Likewise, "Piojo" assured that América vs Chivas gathers more people at a national level, but that the Clásico Regio is the most passionate that exists in Mexico:

"Passionately this is the most passionate, the one that people are waiting for, people are always talking about soccer, territorially, obviously the National Clasico, the America vs Chivas gathers more people, expectantly it is bigger, but at a passion level, this one is undoubtedly more important," he sentenced.

Not on a roll

After the game against León, Miguel Herrera was asked what he thought of Rayados' streak, to which he replied that they had improved under Víctor Manuel Vucetich, but that it was still too early to say whether they had really improved.

"Monterrey has done well in the last few matches. It's only two games, they're not on a roll either," he commented. It should be noted that "Piojo" watched Tuesday's game between Rayados and Juárez at the Steel Giant with the mission of analyzing the rival.

Monterrey: to strike the blow of authority

Given how irregular the championship has been, especially when Javier Aguirre was in charge, winning the Clasico Regio will be a boost to their morale as they head into the final stretch of the season and prior to the FIFA Date; it is worth noting that this will be their first visit since March 1 when they drew against Leon. They defeated Bravos de Ciudad Juárez in midweek in a pending game.
Tigres: to reach the lead

With seven games without defeat, the UANL Tigres started this matchday in third place with 20 points and are close to the lead, which is why they must not take their foot off the accelerator, especially at home against their fierce rivals; they have just defeated León 3-0 and, for the first time in the Clausura 2022, they did not allow a goal.
The Kick-off

The Tigres vs Monterrey match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Tigres vs Monterrey!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo