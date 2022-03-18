Goals and Highlights Napoli vs Udinese (2-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Live ended
Next match for Udinese
Serie A 2021-22, round #31
Friuli Stadium, in Udine, Italy
2 PM ET on Saturday, 3 April 2022.
Next match for Napoli
Serie A 2021-22, round #31
Gewiss Stadium, in Bergamo, Italy
2 PM ET on Saturday, 3 April 2022.
Standings
Udinese - 14th place, 30 points
Full time
Misses the target
No foul
VAR
Attacking foul
Yellow card
Additional time
Napoli substitution
Udinese substitution
Close
Sent off
Napoli substitution
Udinese substitution
Udinese substitution
Disallowed
Napoli substitution
Offside
Udinese substitution
Yellow card
GOAL NAPOLI GOAL
Napoli on attack
Close
Ospina saves
So close!
GOAL NAPOLI GOAL
Yellow card
Misses the target
Restart
Napoli substitution
Return
Halftime
Yellow card
Additional time
Far away
Silvestre avoids the tie
No danger
Silvestre saves
Silvestri makes the great save
Too bad
Ospina makes the great save
Defensive cut
What the hell, Politano?
GOAL UDINESE GOAL
Blocked
So close!
Silvestri makes the save
Ospina makes the save
In the hands of the goalkeeper
Initial view
Start
Udinese substitutes
HC: Cioffi.
Napoli substitutes
HC: Spalletti.
Warm-up
Referees
Assistant referees - Giovanni Baccini and Dario Cecconi
Fourth official - Francesco Cosso
VAR - Luigi Nasca
AVAR - Mauro Vivenzi
Udinese line-up
Head coach - Gabriele Cioffi.
Napoli line-up
Head coach: Luciano Spalletti.
Squads
Tune in Napoli vs Udinese live score
How to watch Napoli vs Udinese live stream on TV and internet?
What time is Napoli vs Udinese match for Serie A?
Argentina – 11 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+
Bolivia – 10 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+
Brazil – 11 AM in ESPN4 and Star+
Canada – 11 AM AT, 10 AM ET, 9 AM CT, 8 AM MT, 7 AM PT in fuboTV
Chile – 11 AM
Colombia – 9 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+
Ecuador – 9 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+
Italy – 3 PM in DAZN
Mexico – 10 AM ET, 9 AM CT, 8 AM MT/PT in ESPN and Star+
Paraguay – 10 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+
Peru – 9 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+
Uruguay – 11 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+
USA – 10 AM ET, 9 AM CT, 8 AM MT, 7 AM PT in Paramount+
Venezuela – 10 AM ET in ESPN 2 and Star+
Possible line-up for Udinese
Head coach: Gabriele Cioffi.
Possible line-up for Napoli
Head coach: Luciano Spalletti.
Booked
Udinese – Nehuén Pérez, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo Becão, Brandon Soppy, Jean-Victor Makengo, Roberto Pereyra.
Absentees
Udinese – Nehuén Pérez.
Udinese's roster
Defenders – Nehuén Pérez, Marvin Zeegelaar, Destiny Udogie, Nahuel Molina, Bram Nuytinck, Jens Stryger Larsen, Pablo Marí, Filip Benković, Rodrigo Becão, Ricky Maset, Niccolò Cocetta, Lorenzo Codutti, Brandon Soppy.
Midfielders – Tolgay Arslan, Jean-Victor Makengo, Mato Jajalo, Walace, Lamar Samardžić, Marco Ballarini, Roberto Pereyra, Jacopo Fedrizzi, Jan Kubala, Riccardo Castagnaviz, Mattia Damiani, Raed Jaziri, Riccardo Pinzi.
Forwards – Isaac Success, Beto Betuncal, Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pussetto, Ilija Nestorovski, Simone Ianesi.
Head coach – Gabriele Cioffi.
Napoli's roster
Defenders – Kévin Malcuit, Axel Tuanzebe, Juan Jesus, Mário Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Moussa Manè, Alessandro Zanoli, Jonathan Spedalieri, Davide Costanzo.
Midfielders – Diego Demme, Eljif Elmas, Fabián Ruiz, Piotr Zieliński, Stanislav Lobotka, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Forwards – Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Adam Ounas, Andrea Petagna, Antonio Cioffi, Antonio Vergara.
Head coach – Luciano Spalletti.