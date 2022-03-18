Goals and Highlights Napoli vs Udinese (2-1)
11:04 AMa day ago

Live ended

Thanks for your company in this game. The highlights are available soon. See you later.
11:03 AMa day ago

Next match for Udinese

Udinese vs Cagliari

Serie A 2021-22, round #31

Friuli Stadium, in Udine, Italy

2 PM ET on Saturday, 3 April 2022.

11:02 AMa day ago

Next match for Napoli

Atalanta vs Napoli

Serie A 2021-22, round #31

Gewiss Stadium, in Bergamo, Italy

2 PM ET on Saturday, 3 April 2022.

11:01 AMa day ago

Standings

Napoli - leader, 63 points

Udinese - 14th place, 30 points

10:58 AMa day ago

Full time

Game over.
10:58 AMa day ago

Misses the target

90+5' Elmas is free to go forward on the left side and plays a pass to Osimhen. Zieliński's shot is flicked on but the Polish midfielder misses.
10:57 AMa day ago

No foul

90+3' No foul.
10:56 AMa day ago

VAR

90+3' VAR reviews the lance.
10:56 AMa day ago

Attacking foul

90+2' Deulofeu takes a free kick near the penalty area and the ball hits Osimhen. Mario Rui is fouled. Udinese claim a penalty.
10:52 AMa day ago

Yellow card

90+1' Osimhen, Napoli striker. Handball.
10:51 AMa day ago

Additional time

90' Six minutes to go.
10:51 AMa day ago

Napoli substitution

88' Insigne out, Elmas in.
10:50 AMa day ago

Udinese substitution

87' Pereyra out, Jajalo in.
10:49 AMa day ago

Close

86' Mario Rui recovers the ball in the penalty area, tables with Mertens, and shoots at Silvestri, without angle. The goalkeeper saves, slaps the ball away, and has the help of the crossbar to prevent Napoli from scoring the third goal.
10:44 AMa day ago

Sent off

81' Marí, defender Udinese. Zieliński is fouled.
10:41 AMa day ago

Napoli substitution

78' Di Lorenzo out, Zanoli in.
10:41 AMa day ago

Udinese substitution

76' Molina out, Soppy in.
10:41 AMa day ago

Udinese substitution

75' Makengo out, Samardžić in.
10:36 AMa day ago

Disallowed

72' A quick free kick is taken, Giovanni di Lorenzo collides with Silvestri, and the ball is left for Osimhen to push into an empty net. But the throw is no good. The referee had not authorized the shot.
10:34 AMa day ago

Napoli substitution

70' Politano out, Zieliński in.
10:31 AMa day ago

Offside

68' Insigne goes forward on the left, brings it to the middle and opens with Politano. The striker opens the space and shoots. The ball deflects off the defense and is left for Osihmen to finish past Silvestri. The referee cancels the goal and claims that the Neapolitan forward is offside.
10:29 AMa day ago

Udinese substitution

67' Beto out, Pussetto in.
10:27 AMa day ago

Yellow card

64' Rrahmani, Napoli defender. Handball.
10:26 AMa day ago

GOAL NAPOLI GOAL

62' Giovanni di Lorenzo receives a pass on the right, tables Politano and crosses low from the edge of the box. Osimhen finishes low and Napoli turn the match.
10:25 AMa day ago

Napoli on attack

61' Insigne takes a corner from the right and Politano gets a first-time shot away. Silvestri makes the save.
10:21 AMa day ago

Close

58' Anguissa steals the ball in the offensive midfield and misses the pass to Osimhen. Mario Rui recovers and opens the ball with Insigne. The striker enters the penalty area and hits a dangerous cross. It was close.
10:18 AMa day ago

Ospina saves

56' Deulofeu is given a pass on the right side of the penalty area and shoots with little space. Ospina makes a save.
10:16 AMa day ago

So close!

54' Politano takes a corner from the left, Koulibaly deflects it at the near post, and Mertens is free on the right. Mertens is free on the right, and his first-time shot is too close to goal.
10:14 AMa day ago

GOAL NAPOLI GOAL

51' Mario Rui takes a free kick from the left and Osimhen goes free in the middle of the box to head the ball home and equalize the match.
10:11 AMa day ago

Yellow card

49' Udogie, Udinese left-back. Delay the game.
10:08 AMa day ago

Misses the target

47' Insigne takes a frontal free kick from midfield and the ball goes over the goal.
10:05 AMa day ago

Restart

The second half is underway.
10:04 AMa day ago

Napoli substitution

Fabián Ruiz out, Mertens in.
10:03 AMa day ago

Return

Athletes are back on the field.
9:50 AMa day ago

Halftime

End of the first half.
9:50 AMa day ago

Yellow card

45+1' Zeegelaar, Udinese defender. Discuss with the referee.
9:48 AMa day ago

Additional time

45' One minute to halftime.
9:48 AMa day ago

Far away

41' Politano takes the free kick and Rrahmani shoots too bad.
9:47 AMa day ago

Silvestre avoids the tie

40' Anguissa receives a pass on the left side, goes forward and crosses. Fabián Ruiz shoots from the edge of the box, the ball deflects off the defender and Silvestri saves the equalizer with his feet.
9:41 AMa day ago

No danger

36' Politano receives a pass up the right side, opens space, and finishes low and wide.
9:40 AMa day ago

Silvestre saves

32' Mario Rui takes a corner and Silvestri takes it away. Then Giovanni di Lorenzo is sent into the box and touches the ball without danger, making it easy for the Udinese goalkeeper to save.
9:40 AMa day ago

Silvestri makes the great save

32' Insigne is involved in a long throw-in, takes control, leaves Rodrigo Becão on the ground, and shoots. Silvestri leaps to his left and saves with his fingertips.
9:40 AMa day ago

Too bad

31' Deulofeu takes another corner from the left but misses.
9:40 AMa day ago

Ospina makes the great save

31' Deulofeu takes a corner from the right, Pablo Marí gets in a good header. Ospina jumps and saves in the corner.
9:40 AMa day ago

Defensive cut

30' Deulofeu comes forward on the left and sets up Beto on the half moon. Koulibaly deflects the ball.
9:28 AMa day ago

What the hell, Politano?

23' Politano takes the ball on the right side, brings it to the middle, and shoots the air in the shot. Fearful hole.
9:27 AMa day ago

GOAL UDINESE GOAL

22' 22' Udogie goes forward through the middle and plays to Roberto Pereyra. The Argentine midfielder sets up Deulofeu on the half moon and the striker hits it into the right corner of Ospina to open the scoring.
9:19 AMa day ago

Blocked

16' Rodrigo Becão receives Deulofeu on the right and crosses. The ball hits Mario Rui and goes out of play. Udinese take the corner.
9:18 AMa day ago

So close!

15' Deulofeu takes a free kick from the left towards the penalty area and Koulibaly makes a partial save. Molina gets the loose ball and crosses it in. Beto goes free and heads the ball away. It was very close to the goal.
9:15 AMa day ago

Silvestri makes the save

12' Insigne takes a corner from the left, Koulibaly heads it well, and Silvestri makes the save.
9:13 AMa day ago

Ospina makes the save

8' Beto is alerted on the edge of the box and takes a chance. Ospina makes the save.
9:13 AMa day ago

In the hands of the goalkeeper

8' Pablo Marí makes a good cross to Udogie, but Ospina comes out to keep the ball.
9:13 AMa day ago

Initial view

4' Napoli starts the game with priority on keeping possession.
9:09 AMa day ago

Start

Game on!
9:09 AMa day ago

Udinese substitutes

Padelli, Gasparini; Soppy, Benković, Jajalo, Arslan, Samardžić, Pussetto, Nestorovski.

HC: Cioffi.

9:04 AMa day ago

Napoli substitutes

Idasiak, Marfella; Malcuit, Zanoli, Tuanzebe, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam, Demme, Elmas, Zieliński, Lozano, Mertens.

HC: Spalletti.

8:59 AMa day ago

Warm-up

Players are on the pitch for the final warm-up.
8:54 AMa day ago

Referees

Referee - Francisco Forneau

Assistant referees - Giovanni Baccini and Dario Cecconi

Fourth official - Francesco Cosso

VAR - Luigi Nasca

AVAR - Mauro Vivenzi

8:49 AMa day ago

Udinese line-up

Silvestri; Becão, Marí, Zeegelaar; Molina, Pereyra, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Beto, Deulofeu.

Head coach - Gabriele Cioffi.

8:44 AMa day ago

Napoli line-up

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mário Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Ruiz; Politano, Osimhen, Insigne.

Head coach: Luciano Spalletti.

8:39 AMa day ago

Squads

SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli
Udinese Calcio
Udinese Calcio
8:34 AMa day ago

Tune in Napoli vs Udinese live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Napoli vs Udinese live updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
8:29 AMa day ago

How to watch Napoli vs Udinese live stream on TV and internet?

The Napoli vs Udinese match will not be broadcast on TV channels.

If you want to directly stream it, your option is Paramount+.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.

8:24 AMa day ago

What time is Napoli vs Udinese match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the Napoli vs Udinese in several countries.

Argentina – 11 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+

Bolivia – 10 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+

Brazil – 11 AM in ESPN4 and Star+

Canada – 11 AM AT, 10 AM ET, 9 AM CT, 8 AM MT, 7 AM PT in fuboTV

Chile – 11 AM

Colombia – 9 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+

Ecuador – 9 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+

Italy – 3 PM in DAZN

Mexico – 10 AM ET, 9 AM CT, 8 AM MT/PT in ESPN and Star+

Paraguay – 10 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+

Peru – 9 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+

Uruguay – 11 AM in ESPN 2 and Star+

USA – 10 AM ET, 9 AM CT, 8 AM MT, 7 AM PT in Paramount+

Venezuela – 10 AM ET in ESPN 2 and Star+

8:19 AMa day ago

Possible line-up for Udinese

Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becão, Pablo Marí e Marvin Zeegelaar; Nahuel Molina, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra e Destiny Udogie; Beto Betuncal e Gerard Deulofeu.

Head coach: Gabriele Cioffi.

8:14 AMa day ago

Possible line-up for Napoli

David Ospina; Giovanni di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mário Rui; Fabián Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka e André-Frank Zambo Anguissa; Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen e Lorenzo Insigne.

Head coach: Luciano Spalletti.

8:09 AMa day ago

Booked

Napoli – Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Diego Demme, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen.

Udinese – Nehuén Pérez, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo Becão, Brandon Soppy, Jean-Victor Makengo, Roberto Pereyra.

8:04 AMa day ago

Absentees

Napoli – Alex Meret.

Udinese – Nehuén Pérez.

7:59 AMa day ago

Standings

Napoli – 2nd place, 60 points

Udinese – 14th place, 30 points

7:54 AMa day ago

Udinese's roster

Goalkeepers – Marco Silvestri, Daniele Padelli, Antonio Santurro, Manuel Gasparini, Matteo Carnelos, Edoardo Piana.

Defenders – Nehuén Pérez, Marvin Zeegelaar, Destiny Udogie, Nahuel Molina, Bram Nuytinck, Jens Stryger Larsen, Pablo Marí, Filip Benković, Rodrigo Becão, Ricky Maset, Niccolò Cocetta, Lorenzo Codutti, Brandon Soppy.

Midfielders – Tolgay Arslan, Jean-Victor Makengo, Mato Jajalo, Walace, Lamar Samardžić, Marco Ballarini, Roberto Pereyra, Jacopo Fedrizzi, Jan Kubala, Riccardo Castagnaviz, Mattia Damiani, Raed Jaziri, Riccardo Pinzi.

Forwards – Isaac Success, Beto Betuncal, Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pussetto, Ilija Nestorovski, Simone Ianesi.

Head coach – Gabriele Cioffi.

7:49 AMa day ago

Napoli's roster

Goalkeepers – Alex Meret, Davide Marfella, Hubert Idasiak, David Ospina.

Defenders – Kévin Malcuit, Axel Tuanzebe, Juan Jesus, Mário Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Moussa Manè, Alessandro Zanoli, Jonathan Spedalieri, Davide Costanzo.

Midfielders – Diego Demme, Eljif Elmas, Fabián Ruiz, Piotr Zieliński, Stanislav Lobotka, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Forwards – Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Adam Ounas, Andrea Petagna, Antonio Cioffi, Antonio Vergara.

Head coach – Luciano Spalletti.

7:44 AMa day ago

The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The match between Napoli vs Udinese will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Italy. The sports venue has the capacity to receive 54,726 fans.
7:39 AMa day ago

Welcome to the VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021-22 Serie A Match Napoli vs Udinese Live Updates!

My name is Tainan Melo and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
