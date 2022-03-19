Goals and Highlights: Inter 1-1 Fiorentina in Serie A 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
End of match
The teams have a point but will have to look for victories in the following matches to remain in the fight for Europe.
90´
85´
80´
75´
Inzaghi completely changes his forward line, bringing on Martinez and Dzeko for Sanchez and Correa.
70´
65´
60´
55´
Ivan Perisic scores it and the score is tied
50´
A play on the right flank that ends up being scored by Lucas Torreira.
45´
45´
40´
35´
30´
25´
20´
15´
10´
5´
0´
Fiorentina starts with these players
Il nostro XI contro l'Inter ⚜️
Inter Milan presents its XI for the match
Ya está el 1️⃣1️⃣ de Simone Inzaghi para el #InterFiorentina 👇
Serie A goal-scoring leaders
Matches of the day
This evening's stadium
It was opened in 1926, having undergone two renovations and two extensions to have the capacity of 80,018 spectators and to host Inter, although it is the same stadium where Milan plays.
Inter and Fiorentina for the European dream
Fiorentina will be fighting to return to the Europa League or in the worst case scenario to the Conference League, but the money that teams receive from playing in Europe is necessary for Fiore to return to the top of the Italian Calcio.
Attendance leaders
For Fiorentina the leaders in goal assists are Nicolas Gonzalez and Giacomo Bonaventura with 4, while with 3 there is Riccardo Saponara and with 2 Riccardo Sottil.
Top scorers for each team
Fiorentina have not had a clear top scorer, as defender Cristiano Biraghi has the most goals with 4, followed with 3 goals by Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Torreira, Krzysztof Piatek and Riccardo Sottil.
Watch out for this Fiorentina player
Keep an eye on this Inter Milan player
Last XI of Fiorentina
Last XI of Inter of Milan
Serie A's crisis in European competitions
Soccer in the country of the boot will have to improve as a whole and be competitive against the Spanish league, the Premier League and the Bundesliga.
