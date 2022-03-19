Goal and Highlights: Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal in Premier League
60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:27 AMa day ago

9:27 AMa day ago

49' Full-Time!

Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
9:22 AMa day ago

45'

+4 minutes
9:21 AMa day ago

40' Substitution (Arsenal)

↑In: 16. Holding
↓Out: 8. Odegaard
9:16 AMa day ago

39' What a chance!

Matty Cash receives on the left side of the field, he makes a cross inside the area, the ball goes to the right to striker Danny Ings who diverts his head, the ball goes over the goal dangerously
9:11 AMa day ago

36' Leno!

Traoré receives on the right side of the field, he sees Danny Ings inside the area, makes a cross, the ball goes poisonous on the second stick, but the goalkeeper Leno comes out of the goal, anticipates and punches away
9:06 AMa day ago

35' Substitution (Aston Villa)

↑In: 20. Ings
↓Out: 11. Watkins
9:01 AMa day ago

32' Substitution (Arsenal)

↑In: 30. Nketiah
↓Out: 9. Lacazette
8:56 AMa day ago

24' Substitution (Aston Villa)

↑In: 11. Bailey, 15. Traoré
↓Out: 10. Buendía, 41. Ramsey
8:51 AMa day ago

23' Substitution (Arsenal)

↑In: 19. Pépé
↓Out: 7. Saka
8:46 AMa day ago

22' ON THE CROSSBAR!!!

McGinn receives in the middle, puts Watkins on the right side of the field, he goes over the marking, invades the area at speed, pedals, protects and finishes with a cross, the ball explodes on the right post and goes out
8:41 AMa day ago

20' Yellow Card (Arsenal)

Partey is warned
8:36 AMa day ago

18' It was close!

Partey triggers Saka through the middle with his back to the marking, he does a great spin, he carries on the intermediary, the defense opens space and he shoots a cross, the ball goes to the left of the goal with great danger
8:31 AMa day ago

15' What a chance!

Philippe Coutinho receives on the right side of the field, goes forward, back inside and leaves with McGinn, he spins, and finishes placed taking away the goalkeeper, the ball goes `right of the goal and paint the post
8:26 AMa day ago

11' Yellow Card (Arsenal)

Cédric Soares is warned
8:21 AMa day ago

5' Deflected!

McGinn loses the ball in the defensive field, Saka is activated on the left side of the field, passes to Odegaard who shoots from outside the area, the ball explodes in the defense, kills the goalkeeper Martinez and almost enters
8:16 AMa day ago

2' Martinez!

In a corner on the right side of the field, Arsenal plays a set piece, Cédric Soares makes the cross to Smith Rowe on the edge of the area, he dominates and finishes in the corner, but Martinez saves
8:11 AMa day ago

0'

The 2nd half begins at Villa Park
8:06 AMa day ago

Teams on the field

The teams enter the field to start the second half
8:01 AMa day ago

48' HT

Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
7:56 AMa day ago

45'

+3 minutes
7:51 AMa day ago

44' Yellow Card (Arsenal)

Xhaka is cautioned
7:46 AMa day ago

39' Take it off!

The full-back Matty Cash supporting a lot on the right side of the field, he makes the cross aiming Watkins inside the area, who doesn't reach and Cédric Soares makes the cut
7:41 AMa day ago

32' Yellow Card (Aston Villa)

Mings is cautioned for roughing up Saka
7:36 AMa day ago

29' Goal Detail

Arsenal take a free-kick from the right side of the field, Cedric Soares crosses the ball inside the box, Xhaka deflects it to the middle, the defense tries to clear, the ball stays alive in the box and Saka arrives finishing from outside the box to score a great goal
7:31 AMa day ago

29' GOOOAAALLL OF ARSENAL!!!

Saka opens the scoring for Arsenal at Villa Park. 1 a 0!
7:26 AMa day ago

27' Leno!

In a corner from the right side of the field, Ashley Young crosses in a poisonous way, the ball travels to the second stick, but the goalkeeper Leno comes out of the goal and holds on
7:21 AMa day ago

24' In the hands of the goalkeeper!

Saka is activated on the right side of the field, but is marked up by Ashley Young, he pedals, gets back inside and crosses to Lacazette, but the ball goes into the hands of the goalkeeper
7:16 AMa day ago

17' LOST!!!

Saka makes a nice one-two with Odegaard on the right side of the field, the number 7 receives a deep cross, crosses back, Smith Rowe arrives in the small area and finishes in the hands of goalkeeper Martinez
7:11 AMa day ago

14' Yellow Card (Aston Villa)

Ramsey is cautioned for foul on Smith Rowe
7:06 AMa day ago

10' Almost an own goal!

In a cross made on the right side of the field, Cédric Soares sends a poisonous ball inside the area, Konsa tries to cut it, but sends it against his own goal, but Martínez, in a move of pure reflex, makes a beautiful save and saves Villa
7:01 AMa day ago

8' Hold on, Martinez!

Smith Rowe receives on the right side of the field, brings it inside and releases Odegaard in the midfield, he triggers Partey in the middle who shoots hard from outside the area, but Martinez holds
6:56 AMa day ago

2' Over!

Arsenal arrives well to the attack exchanging passes, Saka receives on the right side, leaves Ashley Young in the way, makes the low cross to Odegaard that leaves with Smith Rowe inside the area, but he hits over the goal
6:51 AMa day ago

0'

The 1st half begins at Villa Park
6:46 AMa day ago

Teams on the field

The teams enter the field to start the game
6:41 AMa day ago

All set!

With about 10 minutes to go until the start of the game, Arsenal and Aston Villa have already finished warming up on the Villa Park pitch
6:36 AMa day ago

Heating

Arsenal and Aston Villa take to the pitch at Villa Park in Birmingham to warm up in preparation for the match later today - at 09:30 am ET.
6:31 AMa day ago

Aston Villa Reserves

25. Olsen (GK), 47. Iroegbunam, 16. Chambers, 8. Sanson, 58. O'Reilly, 15. Traoré, 33. Chukweumeka, 31. Bailey and 20. Ings
6:26 AMa day ago

Aston Villa Lineup!

(4-3-3) 1. Martínez; 18. Ashley Young, 5. Mings (c), 4. Konsa, 2. Matty Cash; 6. Douglas Luiz, 41. Ramsey, 7. McGinn; 23. Philippe Coutinho, 10. Buendía and 11. Watkins

Coach: Steven Gerrard

6:21 AMa day ago

Arsenal Reserves

33. Okonkwo (GK), 16. Holding, 20. Nuno Tavares, 69. Zak Swanson, 25. Elneny, 23. Lokonga, 82. Giraud-Hutchinson, 19. Pépé and 30. Nketiah
6:16 AMa day ago

Arsenal Lineup!

(4-3-3) 1. Leno; 3. Tierney, 6. Gabriel Magalhães, 4. Ben White, 17. Cédric Soares; 5. Partey, 34. Xhaka, 8. Odegaard; 10. Smith Rowe, 7. Saka and 9. Lacazette (c)

Coach: Mikel Arteta

6:11 AMa day ago

Game Stage

Stadium: Villa Park

Place: Birmingham, England

Capacity: 42,785 fans

Team: Aston Villa FC

6:06 AMa day ago

Good morning fans!

From now on you can follow the pre-match news and the live coverage of Aston Villa vs Arsenal from the 29th round of the Premier League 2021-22 here on VAVEL. The match starts at 9.30am EST.
6:01 AMa day ago

5:56 AMa day ago

5:51 AMa day ago

Probable lineup for Arsenal

Ramsdale; Cédric, White, Gabriel and Tierney; Thomas, Xhaka and Odegaard; Martinelli, Lacazette and Saka.
5:46 AMa day ago

Probable lineup for Aston Villa

Emiliano Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho, Ramsey; Watkins, Ings, Buendia.
5:41 AMa day ago

Arsenal's missing players

Tomyiasu, only.
5:36 AMa day ago

Aston Villa's missing players

Lucas Digne, Nakamba and Douglas Luiz
5:31 AMa day ago

Arbitration

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Martin Atkinson. VAR: Jonathan Moss. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
5:26 AMa day ago

Premier League Standings

Arsenal - 51 points - 16V, 3E, 8D - 43 goals scored and 31 conceded (balance +13)

9º Aston Villa - 36 points - 11V, 3E, 14D - 41 goals scored and 39 conceded (difference +2)

5:21 AMa day ago

Last Matches

22-10-2021| Arsenal 3 x 1 Aston Villa - Premier League 

06-02-2021| Aston Villa 1 x 0 Arsenal - Premier League  

08-11-2020| Arsenal 0 x 3 Aston Villa - Premier League

21-07-2020| Aston Villa 1 x 0 Arsenal - Premier League 

5:16 AMa day ago

Welcome!

Hello, fans! From now on you can follow live and in real time all the plays and news from the match between Aston Villa x Arsenal live in the 30th round of the Premier League 2021-22. The duel takes place this Sunday (18), at 08:30 (GMT), at Villa Park.
