Goal and Highlights: Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay on VAVEL!
See you next time! Thanks to you who followed us in another duel for Premier League 2021-22. Stay tuned to the portal, follow the game live here on VAVEL Brazil
49' Full-Time!
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
45'
+4 minutes
40' Substitution (Arsenal)
↑In: 16. Holding
↓Out: 8. Odegaard
↓Out: 8. Odegaard
39' What a chance!
Matty Cash receives on the left side of the field, he makes a cross inside the area, the ball goes to the right to striker Danny Ings who diverts his head, the ball goes over the goal dangerously
36' Leno!
Traoré receives on the right side of the field, he sees Danny Ings inside the area, makes a cross, the ball goes poisonous on the second stick, but the goalkeeper Leno comes out of the goal, anticipates and punches away
35' Substitution (Aston Villa)
↑In: 20. Ings
↓Out: 11. Watkins
↓Out: 11. Watkins
32' Substitution (Arsenal)
↑In: 30. Nketiah
↓Out: 9. Lacazette
↓Out: 9. Lacazette
24' Substitution (Aston Villa)
↑In: 11. Bailey, 15. Traoré
↓Out: 10. Buendía, 41. Ramsey
↓Out: 10. Buendía, 41. Ramsey
23' Substitution (Arsenal)
↑In: 19. Pépé
↓Out: 7. Saka
↓Out: 7. Saka
22' ON THE CROSSBAR!!!
McGinn receives in the middle, puts Watkins on the right side of the field, he goes over the marking, invades the area at speed, pedals, protects and finishes with a cross, the ball explodes on the right post and goes out
20' Yellow Card (Arsenal)
Partey is warned
18' It was close!
Partey triggers Saka through the middle with his back to the marking, he does a great spin, he carries on the intermediary, the defense opens space and he shoots a cross, the ball goes to the left of the goal with great danger
15' What a chance!
Philippe Coutinho receives on the right side of the field, goes forward, back inside and leaves with McGinn, he spins, and finishes placed taking away the goalkeeper, the ball goes `right of the goal and paint the post
11' Yellow Card (Arsenal)
Cédric Soares is warned
5' Deflected!
McGinn loses the ball in the defensive field, Saka is activated on the left side of the field, passes to Odegaard who shoots from outside the area, the ball explodes in the defense, kills the goalkeeper Martinez and almost enters
2' Martinez!
In a corner on the right side of the field, Arsenal plays a set piece, Cédric Soares makes the cross to Smith Rowe on the edge of the area, he dominates and finishes in the corner, but Martinez saves
0'
The 2nd half begins at Villa Park
Teams on the field
The teams enter the field to start the second half
48' HT
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
45'
+3 minutes
44' Yellow Card (Arsenal)
Xhaka is cautioned
39' Take it off!
The full-back Matty Cash supporting a lot on the right side of the field, he makes the cross aiming Watkins inside the area, who doesn't reach and Cédric Soares makes the cut
32' Yellow Card (Aston Villa)
Mings is cautioned for roughing up Saka
29' Goal Detail
Arsenal take a free-kick from the right side of the field, Cedric Soares crosses the ball inside the box, Xhaka deflects it to the middle, the defense tries to clear, the ball stays alive in the box and Saka arrives finishing from outside the box to score a great goal
29' GOOOAAALLL OF ARSENAL!!!
Saka opens the scoring for Arsenal at Villa Park. 1 a 0!
27' Leno!
In a corner from the right side of the field, Ashley Young crosses in a poisonous way, the ball travels to the second stick, but the goalkeeper Leno comes out of the goal and holds on
24' In the hands of the goalkeeper!
Saka is activated on the right side of the field, but is marked up by Ashley Young, he pedals, gets back inside and crosses to Lacazette, but the ball goes into the hands of the goalkeeper
17' LOST!!!
Saka makes a nice one-two with Odegaard on the right side of the field, the number 7 receives a deep cross, crosses back, Smith Rowe arrives in the small area and finishes in the hands of goalkeeper Martinez
14' Yellow Card (Aston Villa)
Ramsey is cautioned for foul on Smith Rowe
10' Almost an own goal!
In a cross made on the right side of the field, Cédric Soares sends a poisonous ball inside the area, Konsa tries to cut it, but sends it against his own goal, but Martínez, in a move of pure reflex, makes a beautiful save and saves Villa
8' Hold on, Martinez!
Smith Rowe receives on the right side of the field, brings it inside and releases Odegaard in the midfield, he triggers Partey in the middle who shoots hard from outside the area, but Martinez holds
2' Over!
Arsenal arrives well to the attack exchanging passes, Saka receives on the right side, leaves Ashley Young in the way, makes the low cross to Odegaard that leaves with Smith Rowe inside the area, but he hits over the goal
0'
The 1st half begins at Villa Park
Teams on the field
The teams enter the field to start the game
All set!
With about 10 minutes to go until the start of the game, Arsenal and Aston Villa have already finished warming up on the Villa Park pitch
Heating
Arsenal and Aston Villa take to the pitch at Villa Park in Birmingham to warm up in preparation for the match later today - at 09:30 am ET.
Aston Villa Reserves
25. Olsen (GK), 47. Iroegbunam, 16. Chambers, 8. Sanson, 58. O'Reilly, 15. Traoré, 33. Chukweumeka, 31. Bailey and 20. Ings
Aston Villa Lineup!
(4-3-3) 1. Martínez; 18. Ashley Young, 5. Mings (c), 4. Konsa, 2. Matty Cash; 6. Douglas Luiz, 41. Ramsey, 7. McGinn; 23. Philippe Coutinho, 10. Buendía and 11. Watkins
Coach: Steven Gerrard
Arsenal Reserves
33. Okonkwo (GK), 16. Holding, 20. Nuno Tavares, 69. Zak Swanson, 25. Elneny, 23. Lokonga, 82. Giraud-Hutchinson, 19. Pépé and 30. Nketiah
Arsenal Lineup!
(4-3-3) 1. Leno; 3. Tierney, 6. Gabriel Magalhães, 4. Ben White, 17. Cédric Soares; 5. Partey, 34. Xhaka, 8. Odegaard; 10. Smith Rowe, 7. Saka and 9. Lacazette (c)
Coach: Mikel Arteta
Game Stage
Stadium: Villa Park
Place: Birmingham, England
Capacity: 42,785 fans
Team: Aston Villa FC
Good morning fans!
From now on you can follow the pre-match news and the live coverage of Aston Villa vs Arsenal from the 29th round of the Premier League 2021-22 here on VAVEL. The match starts at 9.30am EST.
How to watch Aston Villa - Arsenal live on TV in real time?
Match: Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Tournament: Premier League 2021-22
Venue: Villa Park
Time: 9:30 AM
Where to follow: VAVEL
Where to watch the Aston Villa - Arsenal match?
It is possible to watch the match exclusively on VAVEL, which will broadcast the match in real time.
Probable lineup for Arsenal
Ramsdale; Cédric, White, Gabriel and Tierney; Thomas, Xhaka and Odegaard; Martinelli, Lacazette and Saka.
Probable lineup for Aston Villa
Emiliano Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho, Ramsey; Watkins, Ings, Buendia.
Arsenal's missing players
Tomyiasu, only.
Aston Villa's missing players
Lucas Digne, Nakamba and Douglas Luiz
Arbitration
Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Martin Atkinson. VAR: Jonathan Moss. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
Premier League Standings
4º Arsenal - 51 points - 16V, 3E, 8D - 43 goals scored and 31 conceded (balance +13)
9º Aston Villa - 36 points - 11V, 3E, 14D - 41 goals scored and 39 conceded (difference +2)
Last Matches
22-10-2021| Arsenal 3 x 1 Aston Villa - Premier League
06-02-2021| Aston Villa 1 x 0 Arsenal - Premier League
08-11-2020| Arsenal 0 x 3 Aston Villa - Premier League
21-07-2020| Aston Villa 1 x 0 Arsenal - Premier League
Welcome!
Hello, fans! From now on you can follow live and in real time all the plays and news from the match between Aston Villa x Arsenal live in the 30th round of the Premier League 2021-22. The duel takes place this Sunday (18), at 08:30 (GMT), at Villa Park.