Highlights and goal: Cagliari 0-1 Milan in Serie A 2021-22

90+4' End of the match!
90' Additional time
90' CAGLIARI HAD IT!
87' Milan substitution
84' Milan missed it!
82' Cagliari double change
78' Milan substitution
77' Yellow card
75' Cagliari substitution
72' Milan double substitution
68' Cagliari substitution
65' Milan control the match
59' GOOOOAL for Milan!
55' Still all scoreless
51' GREAT SAVE BY ALESSIO CRAGNO!
50' Milan came closer
Second half begins
Halftime
45' Milan came closer
40' Last five minutes
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Half an hour into the match
25' Milan came closer
21' Milan came closer
20' The tie is maintained
13' Milan missed it!
13' Milan had it!
7' Milan missed it!
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Match Officials
Assistant No.1: Giorgio Peretti
Assistant No.2: Stefano Del Giovane
Fourth official: Livio Marinelli
VAR: Michael Fabbri
Assistant VAR: Filippo Meli
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Milan
Starting XI - Milan
Coach: Stefano Pioli
Substitutes - Cagliari
Starting XI - Cagliari
| 12. Raoul Bellanova | | 29. Dalbert Henrique |
Coach: Walter Mazzarri
Statements by Stefano Pioli (Milan Coach)
"They play really attacking football. They are aggressive in the challenge and, like us, are working towards a big objective".
"We'll need to bring our quality to the fore and just play football the way we know how to. We need to be consistent, alert and composed throughout."
Statements by Walter Mazzarri (Cagliari Coach)
"We’ve worked well during the week; it’s a new game and we need to get back to what we were doing up to the Torino match".
"Playing well won’t be sufficient; we’ll need to be solid, attentive and balanced. Against the best sides, there needs to be the right balance between wanting to attack and ensuring you have enough cover at the back. Furthermore, we can’t afford to be careless on set-pieces."
Last five matches - Milan
March 6 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Napoli (Won)
March 1 - Coppa Italia: 0-0 vs Inter
February 25 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Udinese
February 19 - Serie A: 2-2 vs Salernitana
Last five matches - Cagliari
March 5 - Serie A: 0-3 vs Lazio (Lost)
February 27 - Serie A: 1-2 vs Torino (Won)
February 21 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Napoli
February 13 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Empoli
Equipment ready at Unipol Domus
🏟 | QUI STADIO#CagliariMilan live su:@DAZN_IT 👉🏼 https://t.co/M5AgyY9ViV@SkySport 👉🏼 https://t.co/5PlEd3qvIP#forzaCasteddu pic.twitter.com/qh8zi5ikjj — #WeStandForPeace ☮️ (@CagliariCalcio) March 19, 2022
All set for #CagliariMilan 🤩#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/s45W7soct3— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 19, 2022
Key player - Milan
In Milan, the presence of Rafael Leão stands out. The 22-year-old Portuguese player is one of the team's top scorers in the current edition of Serie A with eight_ goals. In addition, he has participated with three assists.
Key player - Cagliari
The presence of João Pedro stands out in Cagliari. The 30-year-old Brazilian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of Serie A with 10 goals. He has also made four assists.
Cagliari vs Milan history
In Serie A...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 79 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Milan with 44 victories, while Cagliari has won eight, for a balance of 27 draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Cagliari have played at home against Milan in Serie A, there are 39 matches, where the Rossoneri have the advantage with 17 wins over the five that the Rossoblùs have won, and the 17 draws that have taken place.
Milan
Milan arrives as the sole leader of Serie A to face this match and will have the advantage of playing knowing the results of their two immediate pursuers, but regardless of that, they will have the purpose of getting the victory and try to stretch the lead or at least sustain it.
Cagliari
Cagliari come into this match with a lot of worries. The Rossoblu are coming from two consecutive defeats and are three points away from the relegation zone, so they must find their best form and get the win at any cost to avoid being more complicated for the final stretch of the season.
