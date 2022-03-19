Highlights and goal: Cagliari 0-1 Milan in Serie A 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

4:43 PM21 hours ago

Thanks

Our coverage of the match between Cagliari and Milan matchday 30 of Serie A 2021-22 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

4:38 PM21 hours ago

90+4' End of the match!

The match at Unipol Domus is over, MILAN WON! The Rossoneri remain the Serie A leaders.
4:35 PM21 hours ago

90' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
4:34 PM21 hours ago

90' CAGLIARI HAD IT!

Leonardo Pavoletti's header crashed against the horizontal. Milan were saved by a miracle.
4:30 PM21 hours ago

87' Milan substitution

Enter Zlatan Ibrahimović in place of Olivier Giroud.
4:28 PM21 hours ago

84' Milan missed it!

Davide Calabria broke from inside his own half, laid the ball off for Ante Rebic, who played a through ball back to him, but Calabria himself was unable to finish and Alessio Cragno saved.
4:25 PM21 hours ago

82' Cagliari double change

Keita Baldé Diao and Gaston Pereiro replace Alberto Grassi and Raoul Bellanova.
4:21 PM21 hours ago

78' Milan substitution

Alexis Saelemaekers replaces Junior Messias.
4:20 PM21 hours ago

77' Yellow card

Raoul Bellanova was cautioned for Cagliari.
4:18 PM21 hours ago

75' Cagliari substitution

Gabriele Zappa replaces Dalbert Henrique.
4:14 PM21 hours ago

72' Milan double substitution

Ante Rebic and Rade Krunić come in for Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leão.
4:11 PM21 hours ago

68' Cagliari substitution

Alessandro Deiola replaces Charalambos Lykogiannis.
4:08 PM21 hours ago

65' Milan control the match

Cagliari has not yet reacted to the goal conceded. Milan continues to win calmly.
4:02 PM21 hours ago

59' GOOOOAL for Milan!

ISMAËL BENNACER! The midfielder's great shot off the right hand post of Alessio Cragno, untouchable after a pass from Olivier Giroud.
3:58 PM21 hours ago

55' Still all scoreless

Not much to highlight so far in the second half.
3:54 PM21 hours ago

51' GREAT SAVE BY ALESSIO CRAGNO!

Good long-range shot by Theo Hernández and the Cagliari goalkeeper does well to send it for a corner kick.
3:53 PM21 hours ago

50' Milan came closer

Rafael Leão's shot was easily caught by Alessio Cragno.
3:48 PMa day ago

Second half begins

The match restarts. No changes for the second half.
3:32 PMa day ago

Halftime

End of the first half... 0-0 draw.
3:31 PMa day ago

45' Milan came closer

Theo Hernández's shot went wide.
3:27 PMa day ago

40' Last five minutes

The end of the first half is near. The match is still tied.
3:23 PMa day ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

There are 10 minutes left in the first half. Not much to report so far, apart from the two chances Milan had a long time ago.
3:17 PMa day ago

30' Half an hour into the match

The score remains 0-0. Little to highlight so far in the match.
3:12 PMa day ago

25' Milan came closer

Ismaël Bennacer's shot went wide.
3:08 PMa day ago

21' Milan came closer

Junior Messias' shot was caught by Alessio Cragno.
3:07 PMa day ago

20' The tie is maintained

For the moment, Cagliari are holding their ground, Milan are keeping the ball, but they are not subduing their opponents, despite the chances they have had.
3:01 PMa day ago

13' Milan missed it!

Now Brahim Díaz had a chance with a shot that went wide to the left.
3:00 PMa day ago

13' Milan had it!

Kessié's shot hit the left post.
2:56 PMa day ago

7' Milan missed it!

Giroud had the chance to open the scoring in front of goal, but he shot poorly and the ball went wide right.
2:54 PMa day ago

5' First minutes

We still have no scoring chances in the match. The teams are settling on the field.
2:49 PMa day ago

Match starts!

The match between Cagliari and Milan is underway.
2:48 PMa day ago

Match Officials

Referee: Marco Di Bello
Assistant No.1: Giorgio Peretti
Assistant No.2: Stefano Del Giovane
Fourth official: Livio Marinelli
VAR: Michael Fabbri
Assistant VAR: Filippo Meli
2:48 PMa day ago

Teams on the field

Cagliari and Milan players take the field.
2:40 PMa day ago

Substitutes - Milan

01. Ciprian Tătăruşanu (GK), 83. Antonio Mirante (GK), 05. Fodé Ballo-Touré, 08. Sandro Tonali, 11. Zlatan Ibrahimović, 12. Ante Rebic, 13. Alessio Romagnoli, 25. Alessandro Florenzi, 33. Rade Krunić, 41. Tiémoué Bakayoko, 46. Matteo Gabbia, 56. Alexis Saelemaekers.
2:39 PMa day ago

Starting XI - Milan

1-4-2-3-1
| 16. Mike Maignan |
| 02. Davide Calabria | 20. Pierre Kalulu | 23. Fikayo Tomorí | 19. Theo Hernández |
| 79. Franck Kessié | 04. Ismaël Bennacer |
| 30. Junior Messias | 10. Brahim Díaz | 17. Rafael Leão |
| 09. Olivier Giroud |

Coach: Stefano Pioli

2:28 PMa day ago

Substitutes - Cagliari

01. Simone Aresti (GK), 31. Boris Radunovic (GK), 09. Keita Baldé Diao, 14. Alessandro Deiola, 20. Gastón Pereiro, 23. Luca Ceppitelli, 25. Gabriele Zappa, 32. Damir Ceter, 33. Adam Obert, 39. Christos Kourfalidis, 44. Andrea Carboni.
2:27 PMa day ago

Starting XI - Cagliari

1-3-1-4-2
| 28. Alessio Cragno |
| 03. Edoardo Goldaniga | 66. Matteo Lovato | 15. Giorgio Altare |
| 27. Alberto Grassi |
| 22. Charalambos Lykogiannis | 08. Răzvan Marin |
| 12. Raoul Bellanova |               | 29. Dalbert Henrique |
| 30. Leonardo Pavoletti | 10. João Pedro |

Coach: Walter Mazzarri

2:20 PMa day ago

Statements by Stefano Pioli (Milan Coach)

"Right now, every team has a lot of motivation and objectives to reach; as such, you always need to play with intensity and be really alert. This will absolutely be the case for us against Cagliari"

"They play really attacking football. They are aggressive in the challenge and, like us, are working towards a big objective". 

"We'll need to bring our quality to the fore and just play football the way we know how to. We need to be consistent, alert and composed throughout."

2:15 PMa day ago

Statements by Walter Mazzarri (Cagliari Coach)

"Great teams punish your first mistake, and AC Milan have the quality and speed to hit you on the break as soon as you make an error in possession".

"We’ve worked well during the week; it’s a new game and we need to get back to what we were doing up to the Torino match". 

"Playing well won’t be sufficient; we’ll need to be solid, attentive and balanced. Against the best sides, there needs to be the right balance between wanting to attack and ensuring you have enough cover at the back. Furthermore, we can’t afford to be careless on set-pieces."

2:10 PMa day ago

Last five matches - Milan

March 12 - Serie A: 1-0 vs Empoli (Won)

March 6 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Napoli (Won)

March 1 - Coppa Italia: 0-0 vs Inter

February 25 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Udinese

February 19 - Serie A: 2-2 vs Salernitana

2:05 PMa day ago

Last five matches - Cagliari

March 12 - Serie A: 2-0 vs Spezia (Lost)

March 5 - Serie A: 0-3 vs Lazio (Lost)

February 27 - Serie A: 1-2 vs Torino (Won)

February 21 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Napoli

February 13 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Empoli

2:00 PMa day ago

Equipment ready at Unipol Domus

1:55 PMa day ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the actions of this match between Cagliari and Milan of the 30th matchday of Serie A.
1:50 PMa day ago

Tune in here Cagliari vs Milan Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cagliari vs Milan live match, as well as the latest information from the Unipol Domus Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
1:45 PMa day ago

How to watch Cagliari vs Milan Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match Cagliari vs Milan will not have live TV broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:40 PMa day ago

What time is Cagliari vs Milan match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Cagliari vs Milan of March 19th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:45 PM at Star +
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:45 PM on Paramount+
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star +

1:35 PMa day ago

Key player - Milan

In Milan, the presence of Rafael Leão stands out. The 22-year-old Portuguese player is one of the team's top scorers in the current edition of Serie A with eight_ goals. In addition, he has participated with three assists.

1:30 PMa day ago

Key player - Cagliari

The presence of João Pedro stands out in Cagliari. The 30-year-old Brazilian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of Serie A with 10 goals. He has also made four assists.

1:25 PMa day ago

Cagliari vs Milan history

These two teams have met 81 times. The statistics are in favor of Milan, who have been victorious on 45 occasions, while Cagliari have won on eight occasions, for a total of 28 draws.

In Serie A...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 79 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Milan with 44 victories, while Cagliari has won eight, for a balance of 27 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times that Cagliari have played at home against Milan in Serie A, there are 39 matches, where the Rossoneri have the advantage with 17 wins over the five that the Rossoblùs have won, and the 17 draws that have taken place.

1:20 PMa day ago

Milan

Milan arrives as the sole leader of Serie A to face this match and will have the advantage of playing knowing the results of their two immediate pursuers, but regardless of that, they will have the purpose of getting the victory and try to stretch the lead or at least sustain it.

1:15 PMa day ago

Cagliari

Cagliari come into this match with a lot of worries. The Rossoblu are coming from two consecutive defeats and are three points away from the relegation zone, so they must find their best form and get the win at any cost to avoid being more complicated for the final stretch of the season.

1:10 PMa day ago

The match will be played at the Unipol Domus Stadium

The Cagliari vs Milan match will be played at the Unipol Domus Stadium, also called Arena Sardinia, located in the city of Cagliari, in Italy. This venue, inaugurated in 2017 has a capacity of 16,000 spectators.

1:05 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Cagliari vs Milan Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
