Goals and Highlights: Swansea City 0-0 Birmingham City in EFL Championship
60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:39 PM21 hours ago

12:12 PMa day ago

Thank you for following the Swansea City vs Birmingham City EFL Championship, today's match ended goalless, but the season is about to end, so be sure to visit VAVEL to follow the games. 
12:07 PMa day ago

90´

The match ended in a scoreless draw.
12:02 PMa day ago

82´

Roberts crosses but finds no taker.
11:57 AMa day ago

80´

Swansea Road
In:Joseph
Out: Wolf
11:52 AMa day ago

76´

Hogan has a header but fails to score.
11:47 AMa day ago

75´

Birmingham change
In:Richards
Out:Bacuna
11:42 AMa day ago

65´

Gordon gets a header inside the area but the ball goes out.
11:37 AMa day ago

63´

Swansea change
In: Ogbeta.
Out: Smith.
11:32 AMa day ago

62´

Colin shoots near the post.
11:27 AMa day ago

59´

Cabango cuts off a play by Hernandez.
11:22 AMa day ago

55´

Chong looks to put his team ahead with a left-footed shot inside the box.
11:17 AMa day ago

51´

Wolf hits a right footed shot from the center of the box.
11:12 AMa day ago

In: Latibeaudiere
Out: Burns
11:07 AMa day ago

46´

The second half begins.
11:02 AMa day ago

45´

End of the first half.
10:57 AMa day ago

44´

Obafemi shoots outside the area but does not cause danger.
10:52 AMa day ago

43´

Ntcham shoots but the ball goes over the top.
10:47 AMa day ago

41´

Corner kick for Birmingham.
10:42 AMa day ago

40´

Chong misses a clear opportunity.
10:37 AMa day ago

29´

Etheridge avoids a dangerous arrival.
10:32 AMa day ago

22´

Piroe shoots a right-footed shot at the goal.
10:27 AMa day ago

19´

Sunjic shoots outside the area.
10:22 AMa day ago

15´

Piroe shoots and the opposing goalkeeper saves.
10:17 AMa day ago

13´

Birmingham approaches the area with Bacuna, but the ball goes wide.
10:12 AMa day ago

Start the game.
10:07 AMa day ago

Starting XI Swansea

This is how the home team takes the field:
10:02 AMa day ago

Starting XI Birmingham

This is how the visiting team takes the field:
Birmingham starting XI/image:BCFC
9:57 AMa day ago

Birmingham is already in the stadium

This was the arrival of the visiting team for the duel that will start in a few minutes:
9:52 AMa day ago

Swansea's way of playing according to Birmingham

They want to dominate the ball and have total control of the game. They will be bold and play out from the back. The defense takes risks, and can be costly, but when it works it can be brilliant and create wonderful chances and goals.
9:47 AMa day ago

Christie on the current moment with the team

"I've felt at home from day one and it's amazing when you play in a place where the fans like you and the coach likes you. I think the players have taken a liking to me as well."
9:42 AMa day ago

Unavailable Birmingham players

George Friend continues to rehab following surgery and Troy Deeney works on the turf with the Club's medical staff. Teden Mengi is scheduled for a six-week absence, while Kristian Pedersen serves a one-game suspension. Connal Trueman is absent due to a thumb injury.
9:37 AMa day ago

The last confrontation

Swansea City suffered frustration in their first home game of the 2020-21 season as a stubborn Birmingham City side held them to a goalless draw.
The hosts dominated possession and territory for long periods, but found it difficult to break down Aitor Karanka's Blues.
9:32 AMa day ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Swansea City vs Birmingham City game, today's match promises to be very entertaining so stay tuned because below we will show you everything you need to know before the opening whistle.
9:27 AMa day ago

Stay tuned to follow Swansea City vs Birmingham City live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Swansea City vs Birmingham City live, as well as the latest information from the Liberty Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:22 AMa day ago

Where and How to Watch Swansea City vs Birmingham City Online and Live

The match will be broadcasted on SKY Sports.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:17 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Birmingham player

Scott Hogan, who hails from the Republic of Ireland, is Birmingham's top scorer this season, with twenty-four starts he has scored ten goals and one assist, his experience makes him a dangerous player and that is why the opposing defense will have to be on their toes.
9:12 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Swansea player

Joel Piroe, a 22-year-old Dutch center forward, has become the team's top scorer this season with thirty starts and has scored on fifteen occasions, making him a very dangerous player in the box, so his opponent will have to keep a close eye on him.
9:07 AMa day ago

Latest Birmingham lineup

Etheridge, Gordon, Roberts, Mengi, Graham, Richards, Woods, Gardner, Pedersen, Jutkiewicks, Hernández.
9:02 AMa day ago

Latest Swansea lineup

Fisher,Cabango, Naughton, Downes, Grimes, Paterson, Smith, Holf, Christie, Piroe, Obafemi.
8:57 AMa day ago

Background

Championship Birmingham 2-1 Swansea

Championship Birmingham 1-0 Swansea 

Championship Swansea 0-0 Birmingham

Championship Birmingham 1-3 Swansea

Championship Swansea 3-0 Birmingham

 

8:52 AMa day ago

Arbitration quartet

Central: Andy Davies, Assistants: Graham Kane and Adam Crysell, Fourth official: Tom Reeves.
8:47 AMa day ago

Birmingham City has no improvement

Birmingham City has been the last seasons occupying the low positions of the Championship, far away was the 2010-11 season where they played for the last time the Premier League, now they have been dragging many years of bad seasons where they have not even fought for promotion, currently the season is very similar to the previous ones and occupies the twentieth position with just ten wins in thirty-eight rounds, despite not being a great season the team is not in danger of relegation at the moment, although they have just one win in their last five games, in order not to get into relegation problems however far away they may seem, they need to get victories as soon as possible and against Swansea they have a good opportunity.
Birmingham prepares for the game/Image:BCFC
8:42 AMa day ago

Swansea City wants to close the season on a high note

Swansea City is a peculiar team from Wales that is not having the best of their campaigns in the EFL Championship, with 47 points they are thirty points behind the leader Fulham, this great distance in points is due to their 13 wins, 8 draws and 15 defeats, we know that this competition could well be the first division of the country, however the number of teams makes the gap is very large between teams, although Swansea is far away from the first places, relegation is not something that worries them since they are 19 points away from the last relegation place, now the only thing left is to continue adding victories to get in a better position, the team is irregular since they have three wins and two defeats in the last five games, against Birmingham City they have the opportunity to add another victory and close the season in a better way.
Swansea in their last match/Image:SwansOfficial
8:37 AMa day ago

Party to defend the position

The EFL Championship is reaching its final stage, that is why teams are looking to get as many points as possible to climb positions, avoid relegation or even promotion, this time we will see Swansea City vs Birmingham City, both teams are in the lower middle of the table, although promotion is very distant for these teams and relegation is not something they are fully involved, this game will be for not lowering positions.

 

8:32 AMa day ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Swansea City vs Birmingham City in the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Liberty Stadium, at 11:00 am ET.
