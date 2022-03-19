Highlights and goals: Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton in FA Cup 2021-22
Highlights

90+2' END OF THE MATCH!

The match at Selhurst Park is over, CRYSTAL PALACE WON AND QUALIFIED TO THE FA CUP SEMIFINALS! A resounding victory for Patrick Vieira's team, which joins Chelsea in the top four of the competition.
90' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the match.
87' GOOOAL for Crystal Palace

WILL HUGUES! The midfielder scores after Pickford had brilliantly saved a Conor Gallagher shot.
83' Double change for Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke and Will Hughes replace Cheikhou Kouyaté and Michael Olise.
82' Everton come closer

Daemarai Gray's soft shot fell into the hands of Jack Butland.
79' GOOOOAL for Crystal Palace!

WILFRIED ZAHA! The Ivorian scored after Michael Olise's shot had hit the post and left him with a chance to finish.
73' Everton substitution

Enter Alex Iwobi in place of Seamus Coleman.
71' Double change for Crystal Palace

Odsonne Edouard and Luka Milivojevic replace Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze.
67' Everton come closer

Demarai Gray's shot from half distance and the ball went near the right post.
64' Yellow card

André Gomes was cautioned for Everton.
62' Yellow card

Anthony Gordon was cautioned for Everton.
55' It's still all quiet for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace remains in control of the match, although it does not generate many arrivals. Everton have not been able to react.
50' Very choppy start to the second half

Crystal Palace dominate the game and Everton show their impotence by committing fouls.
Second half begins

The second half of the match gets underway. There was one change for Everton with Domenic Calvert-Lewin coming on in place of Jonjoe Kenny.
45+4' Halftime

The first half of the match ends. Crystal Palace wins comfortably at home against Everton.
45' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the first half.
41' GOOOOAL for Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha won the ball back and played down the left flank to Eberechi Eze, who played the ball back to him and then put the cross back for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who shot hard and low into the left post for the second goal of the game.
40' Everton come closer

Holgate sent a long ball to Richarlison, the Brazilian shot and the goalkeeper Butland caught the ball.
33' Crystal Palace came close

Wilfried Zaha had a chance from Jean Mateta's low cross, but the ball went wide of the left post.
30' Half hour of match

Crystal Palace continues to win. Everton has felt the goal of his rival and has struggled to react.
25' GOOOOAL for Crystal Palace!

Michael Olise's cross from the right corner kick and Marc Guéhi, the captain, scored the first goal of the match.

20' Crystal Palace came closer

Eberechi Eze's shot was saved by Jordan Pickford.
17' Everton substitution

Enter Demarai Gray in place of Andros Townsend.
13' Trouble for Everton

Andros Townsend suffered an injury while trying to control the ball on the right in the opponent's half and will not be able to continue in the match.
8' Everton came closer

Richarlison's shot was not goal-bound. Everton insists on the start.
5' First minutes

Everton tries to impose conditions these first minutes and dominates the ball.
2' Everton missed it!

Townsend crossed, Lucas Digne shot awkwardly and Ben Godfrey failed to deflect.
Match starts!

The game is underway between Crystal Palace and Everton.
Match officials

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistant No.1: Constantine Hatzidakis

Assistant No.2: Dan Cook

Fourth Official: John Brooks

VAR: Lee Mason

Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes

Teams on the field

Crystal Palace and Everton players take the field at Selhurst Park.
Substitutes - Everton

31. Andrew Lonergan (GK), 03. Nathan Person, 09. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 11. Demarai Gray, 19. Vitali Mykolenko, 20. Cenk Tosun, 25. Jean-Philippe Gbamin, 32. Jarrad Branthwaite, 53. Harry Tyrer, 60. Isaac Price.
Starting XI - Everton

1-5-4-1
| 01. Jordan Pickford |
| 22. Ben Godfrey | 04. Mason Holgate | 05. Michael Keane |
| 23. Seamus Coleman |                            | 02. Jonjoe Kenny |
| 16. Abdoulaye Doucouré | 21. André Gomes |
| 24. Anthony Gordon |             | 14. Andros Townsend |
| 07. Richarlison |

Coach: Frank Lampard

Substitutes - Crystal Palace

13. Vicente Guaita (GK), 02. Joel Ward, 04. Luka Milivojevic, 05. James Tomskins, 12. Will Hughes, 20. Christian Benteke, 22. Odsonne Edouard, 34. Martin Kelly, 44. Jaïro Riedewald.
Starting XI - Crystal Palace

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Jack Butland |
| 17. Nathaniel Clyne | 16. Joachim Andersen | 06. Marc Guéhi | 03. Tyrick Mitchell |
| 23. Conor Gallagher | 08. Cheikhou Kouyaté |
| 07. Michael Olise | 10. Eberechi Eze | 11. Wilfried Zaha |
| 14. Jean-Philippe Mateta |

Coach: Patrick Vieira

Last five matches - Everton

March 17 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Newcastle (Won)

March 13 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Wolves (Lost)

March 7 - Premier League: 5-0 vs Tottenham (Lost)

March 3 - FA Cup: 2-0 vs Borwham Wood (Won)

March 26 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Manchester City (Lost)

Last five matches - Crystal Palace

March 14 - Premier League: 0-0 vs Manchester City

March 5 - Premer League: 0-2 vs Wolves (Won)

March 1 - FA Cup: 2-1 vs Stoke City (Won)

February 26 - Premier League: 1-1 vs Burnley

February 24 - Premier League: 1-4 vs Watford (Won)

Arrival of the teams at Selhurst Park

FA Cup Road - Everton

Third round - January 8: 2-3 vs Hull City (Won in extra time)

Fourth round - February 5: 4-1 vs Brentford (Won)

Fifth round - March 3: 2-1 vs Boreham Wood (Won)

FA Cup Road - Crystal Palace

Third round - January 8: 1-2 vs Millwall (Won)

Fourth round - February 5: 2-0 vs Hartlepool (Won)

Fifth round - March 1: 2-1 vs Stoke City (Won)

All set at Selhurst Park

6:40 AM7 hours ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Crystal Palace and Everton.
Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Everton Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Crystal Palace vs Everton live match, as well as the latest information from the Selhurst Park Stadium.
Key player - Everton

In Everton, the presence of Andros Townsend stands out. The 30-year-old English player is one of the team's top scorers this season with five goals, two of them in the FA Cup. In addition, he has participated with three assists.
Key player - Crystal Palace

At Crystal Palace, the presence of Wilfried Zaha stands out. The 29-year-old Ivorian player is the team's top scorer in the current season.
6:10 AM7 hours ago

Crystal Palace vs Everton history

These two teams have met 53 times. The statistics are in favor of Everton, who have come out victorious on 22 occasions, while Crystal Palace have won on 12 occasions, leaving a balance of 19 draws.

In the FA Cup...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count seven duels, where the numbers are in favor of Everton with four wins, while Crystal Palace has won one, for a balance of two draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Crystal Palace have played at home against Everton in the FA Cup, there are four matches, where The Toffees have the advantage with two wins and two draws.

Everton

Everton comes to this match with the obligation to get a positive result, after achieving a victory in their most recent Premier League match, which serves as a moral support to try to get at all costs a place in the semifinal of the competition, looking to make them forget a little bit the bad season they have had.

6:00 AM7 hours ago

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace comes to this match in a good atmosphere, after five matches without losing, in all competitions, and will have the opportunity to decorate this good moment with a qualification to the next stage of the competition.

The match will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium

El partido Crystal Palace vs Everton se disputará en el Selhurst Park Stadium, ubicado en el Municipio de Croydon, en Londres, Inglaterra. Este recinto, inaugurado en 1924, cuenta con una capacidad para 30.000 espectadores.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the FA Cup match: Crystal Palace vs Everton Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match.
