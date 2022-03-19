Highlights and goals: Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton in FA Cup 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
90+2' END OF THE MATCH!
90' Additional time
87' GOOOAL for Crystal Palace
83' Double change for Crystal Palace
82' Everton come closer
79' GOOOOAL for Crystal Palace!
73' Everton substitution
71' Double change for Crystal Palace
67' Everton come closer
64' Yellow card
62' Yellow card
55' It's still all quiet for Crystal Palace
50' Very choppy start to the second half
Second half begins
45+4' Halftime
45' Additional time
41' GOOOOAL for Crystal Palace
40' Everton come closer
33' Crystal Palace came close
30' Half hour of match
25' GOOOOAL for Crystal Palace!
Michael Olise's cross from the right corner kick and Marc Guéhi, the captain, scored the first goal of the match.
20' Crystal Palace came closer
17' Everton substitution
13' Trouble for Everton
8' Everton came closer
5' First minutes
2' Everton missed it!
Match starts!
Match officials
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Assistant No.1: Constantine Hatzidakis
Assistant No.2: Dan Cook
Fourth Official: John Brooks
VAR: Lee Mason
Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Everton
Starting XI - Everton
| 23. Seamus Coleman | | 02. Jonjoe Kenny |
| 24. Anthony Gordon | | 14. Andros Townsend |
Coach: Frank Lampard
Substitutes - Crystal Palace
Starting XI - Crystal Palace
Coach: Patrick Vieira
Last five matches - Everton
March 13 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Wolves (Lost)
March 7 - Premier League: 5-0 vs Tottenham (Lost)
March 3 - FA Cup: 2-0 vs Borwham Wood (Won)
March 26 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Manchester City (Lost)
Last five matches - Crystal Palace
March 5 - Premer League: 0-2 vs Wolves (Won)
March 1 - FA Cup: 2-1 vs Stoke City (Won)
February 26 - Premier League: 1-1 vs Burnley
February 24 - Premier League: 1-4 vs Watford (Won)
Arrival of the teams at Selhurst Park
FA Cup Road - Everton
Fourth round - February 5: 4-1 vs Brentford (Won)
Fifth round - March 3: 2-1 vs Boreham Wood (Won)
FA Cup Road - Crystal Palace
Fourth round - February 5: 2-0 vs Hartlepool (Won)
Fifth round - March 1: 2-1 vs Stoke City (Won)
All set at Selhurst Park
Welcome back
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Crystal Palace vs Everton match for FA Cup?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star+
Brazil: 9:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on ESPN+
Spain: 1:30 PM on DAZN 3
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Key player - Everton
Key player - Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace vs Everton history
In the FA Cup...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count seven duels, where the numbers are in favor of Everton with four wins, while Crystal Palace has won one, for a balance of two draws.
If we take into account the number of times Crystal Palace have played at home against Everton in the FA Cup, there are four matches, where The Toffees have the advantage with two wins and two draws.
Everton
Everton comes to this match with the obligation to get a positive result, after achieving a victory in their most recent Premier League match, which serves as a moral support to try to get at all costs a place in the semifinal of the competition, looking to make them forget a little bit the bad season they have had.
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace comes to this match in a good atmosphere, after five matches without losing, in all competitions, and will have the opportunity to decorate this good moment with a qualification to the next stage of the competition.