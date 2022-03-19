Goals and Highlights: Pumas 1-3 Necaxa in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Watch the best plays of Necaxa win.
90'
The match ends, the victory is for Necaxa 1-3.
90'
6 minutes added
68'
PUMAS GOAL Center from the left that Diogo de Oliveria finishes off and closes the gap
62'
NECAXA GOAL Accurate header by Aguirre and makes it 0-3.
51'
Falla increíble de Aguirre quien no puede mandar el balón al fondo
45'
At the end of the first half the score is 0-2.
27'
NECAXA GOAL Aguirre converts the penalty to deceive the goalkeeper.
20'
NECAXA GOAL Alan Medina defines before the goalkeeper exits.
0'
The game has started, enjoy it.
All set
Everything is ready for the game between Pumas and Necaxa
Lineup Pumas
This is the XI starters of Pumas for the game of today.
📋Esta es la alineación @Telcel que manda nuestro DT Andrés Lillini para enfrentar a @ClubNecaxa #ComoDebeSer #SoyDePumas
Lineup Necaxa
This is the XI starter of Necaxa for the game of today.
El once inicial de los Rayos para el #PUMvsNEC: 👇#ContiGoNecaxa ⚡️
Who is the referee of today
The person in charge of dispensing justice is Adonai Escobedo
Injuries Necaxa
The visiting team has no casualties for today.
Injuries Pumas
The Pumas team have no casualties for this match.
Odd to win
The Pumas team is the favorite for today's match against Necaxa with a +115 odds according to bookmakers.
The activity of today
Today the activity of Day 11 of Liga MX continues when Pumas receives Necaxa, after which 2 classics will be played.
Tigres vs. Monterrey
Atlas vs Guadalajara
Full emotions
The Pumas vs. Necaxa are matches full of emotions, or at least that is what the recent results indicate, since they have scored 2 or more goals in 4 of their last 5 games, so something similar is expected today.
Tune in here Pumasvs NECAXA Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the Liga MX match Pumasvs NECAXA live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Pumas vs Necaxa How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Liga MX
If you want to watch the game Pumasvs Necaxa Live on TV, your options is Channel 2
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blim
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Last Games between Pumas vs Necaxa
2 of the last 5 games have been won by Pumas, so it seems likely that they will be able to add tomorrow. In CU it is something else because Pumas has 1 defeat since 2016, said defeat was in 2018.
Key player of Pumas
Rogério recorded two assists in Pumas' epic comeback in the CONCACAF Champions League, and has scored four goals in Clausura 2022
Key player of Necaxa
While Rodrigo Aguirre has not scored in his last three appearances, he has been one of Necaxa's most prominent attackers in this tournament with four goal contributions (three goals, one assist).
Necaxa
After four games without winning, Necaxa was finally able to return to victory after defeating Querétaro 1-0 last day, thus rising to twelfth place in the standings and occupying the last position that gives access to the playoffs. In addition to the victory, keeping a clean sheet for the second time this season will surely give a boost to a team that boasts one of the season's most vulnerable defenses.
Against all odds, the three-time Mexican top flight champion has enjoyed playing away from home in 2022, earning 72.7% of his total points this season in that condition. However, their recent away record against Pumas in the top flight suggests they won't have it easy in this match, as they have won just one of the last ten away clashes against each other.
Pumas
Pumas arrives at this match in good form and, like their rival, with one game less, so with a victory here they will be able to return to fight for the league. He has a consecutive streak without defeat in his last five visits away from home.
He has won just 15 games in this tournament, he took that victory as a visitor, when he thrashed New England 3-0 in the Concachampions Pumas has received 12 goals.
The game will played at the CU
Estadio Olímpico Universitario is a multi-purpose stadium located inside Ciudad Universitaria in Mexico City. It was built in 1952 and at that time was the largest stadium in Mexico. This stadium has a capacity of 72,000.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga MX match: Pumasvs NECAXA Live Updates!
My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL