Goals and Highlights: Pumas 1-3 Necaxa in Liga MX
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:10 PM17 hours ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Necaxa win.

7:56 PM17 hours ago

90'

The match ends, the victory is for Necaxa 1-3.
7:51 PM17 hours ago

90'

6 minutes added
7:30 PM18 hours ago

68'

PUMAS GOAL Center from the left that Diogo de Oliveria finishes off and closes the gap
7:24 PM18 hours ago

62'

NECAXA GOAL Accurate header by Aguirre and makes it 0-3.
7:12 PM18 hours ago

51'

Falla increíble de Aguirre quien no puede mandar el balón al fondo
6:48 PM19 hours ago

45'

At the end of the first half the score is 0-2.
6:29 PM19 hours ago

27'

NECAXA GOAL Aguirre converts the penalty to deceive the goalkeeper.
6:23 PM19 hours ago

20'

NECAXA GOAL Alan Medina defines before the goalkeeper exits.
6:08 PM19 hours ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
5:47 PM20 hours ago

All set

Everything is ready for the game between Pumas and Necaxa
5:45 PM20 hours ago

Lineup Pumas

This is the XI starters of Pumas for the game of today.
5:40 PM20 hours ago

Lineup Necaxa

This is the XI starter of Necaxa for the game of today.
5:36 PM20 hours ago

Who is the referee of today

The person in charge of dispensing justice is Adonai Escobedo
5:25 PM20 hours ago

Injuries Necaxa

The visiting team has no casualties for today.
5:21 PM20 hours ago

Injuries Pumas

The Pumas team have no casualties for this match.
5:10 PM20 hours ago

Odd to win

The Pumas team is the favorite for today's match against Necaxa with a +115 odds according to bookmakers.
5:04 PM20 hours ago

The activity of today

Today the activity of Day 11 of Liga MX continues when Pumas receives Necaxa, after which 2 classics will be played.

Tigres vs. Monterrey

Atlas vs Guadalajara

5:00 PM20 hours ago

Full emotions

The Pumas vs. Necaxa are matches full of emotions, or at least that is what the recent results indicate, since they have scored 2 or more goals in 4 of their last 5 games, so something similar is expected today.
2:10 AMa day ago

Tune in here Pumasvs NECAXA Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the Liga MX match Pumasvs NECAXA live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
2:05 AMa day ago

Pumas vs Necaxa How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Liga MX

If you want to watch the game Pumasvs Necaxa Live on TV, your options is Channel 2

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blim

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option! 

2:00 AMa day ago

Last Games between Pumas vs Necaxa

2 of the last 5 games have been won by Pumas, so it seems likely that they will be able to add tomorrow. In CU it is something else because Pumas has 1 defeat since 2016, said defeat was in 2018.
1:55 AMa day ago

Key player of Pumas

Rogério recorded two assists in Pumas' epic comeback in the CONCACAF Champions League, and has scored four goals in Clausura 2022
1:50 AMa day ago

Key player of Necaxa

While Rodrigo Aguirre has not scored in his last three appearances, he has been one of Necaxa's most prominent attackers in this tournament with four goal contributions (three goals, one assist).
1:45 AMa day ago

Necaxa

After four games without winning, Necaxa was finally able to return to victory after defeating Querétaro 1-0 last day, thus rising to twelfth place in the standings and occupying the last position that gives access to the playoffs. In addition to the victory, keeping a clean sheet for the second time this season will surely give a boost to a team that boasts one of the season's most vulnerable defenses.
Against all odds, the three-time Mexican top flight champion has enjoyed playing away from home in 2022, earning 72.7% of his total points this season in that condition. However, their recent away record against Pumas in the top flight suggests they won't have it easy in this match, as they have won just one of the last ten away clashes against each other.
1:40 AMa day ago

Pumas

Pumas arrives at this match in good form and, like their rival, with one game less, so with a victory here they will be able to return to fight for the league. He has a consecutive streak without defeat in his last five visits away from home.

He has won just 15 games in this tournament, he took that victory as a visitor, when he thrashed New England 3-0 in the Concachampions Pumas has received 12 goals.

1:35 AMa day ago

The game will played at the CU

Estadio Olímpico Universitario is a multi-purpose stadium located inside Ciudad Universitaria in Mexico City. It was built in 1952 and at that time was the largest stadium in Mexico. This stadium has a capacity of 72,000.
1:30 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga MX match: Pumasvs NECAXA Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo