Highlights: Monaco 3-0 PSG in Ligue 1

90'| End of match
The match between Monaco and PSG at the Louis II Stadium is over. Clement's team wins with a resounding 3-0 after a great match of the locals.
83'| Goal by Ben Yedder
Goal by Ben Yedder. Monaco goal. The French striker sentences the match with a goal from eleven meters. Donnarumma saved it but the rebound went into the net.
81'| Penalty for Monaco
Nuno brings down Volland inside the area. The referee awards the penalty.
79'| La ha tenido MBappé
Jugada ensayada desde una falta del costado izquierdo que terminó con el mano a mano de MBappé con el portero local. Nübel ataja y a manda a saque de esquina.
68'| Volland goal
Volland's goal. Monaco goal. What a play by Fofana who plays it to Ben Yedder on the right flank. The Frenchman passes to Aguilar who assists Volland. The German scores the second.
52'| Monaco is saved
Oh, my God. DIsasi's shot is just under the post. Mbappé took a weak shot and was able to clear it. What a mistake by the home side's defense.
46'|Second half begins
End of the first half. Monaco are winning in a match dominated by the home side.
45'| Half-time
44'|PSG almost scored
Hakimi's play on the right flank ended with a shot. Nübel made a save. Aguilar sends it for a corner.
41'| Donnarumma saves
Fofana made yet another good move. He left-footed a powerful shot to the left post of the visitor's goalkeeper, who responded well.
36'|Nübel almost had a blunder
Oh, my goodness. The local goalkeeper almost made a mistake. He controlled a ball on the goal line and the control went to the corner. What a mistake.
31'| Nübel stop
He saved Neymar's shot. The Brazilian took a free kick that was heading for goal. Ball to corner kick
22'| Gooool by Ben Yedder
Goooool for Monaco. Fofana crossed alone, from the right flank, to the near post. Ben Yedder shot past the visiting goalkeeper.
19'| The game relaxes
The game calms down after Monaco's great start, and I can't understand how it's a scoreless draw. PSG has been able to hold the match is still at zero.
10'| The one that Jean just missed
Unbelievable what Jean Lucas just missed. Tremendous. Serious mistake by Paredes that the Monaco player steals. He cut back to Kimpembe and with the goal empty he shoots it out.
5'| The first of the match
Monaco had a chance. Fofana shot from the edge of the area and Donnarumma saved. A good start for the home side
1'| Start the match
The match kicks off at the Louis II. A key match begins for Monaco. PSG, without Messi, are looking for the three points to seal the title.
PSG Lineup
Pochettino alinea un 4-3-3. El once titular es: Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Danilo Pereira, Paredes, Verratti, Wijnaldum, Neymar y Mbappé.
Monaco lineup
Monaco already has the lineup for this match. They will start with the following eleven: Nübel, Aguilar, Disasi, Badiashile, Caio Henrique, Tchouaméni, Gelson Martins, Fofana, Jean Lucas, Golovin and Ben Yedder.
We already have lineups
The lineups of both teams are already set. Both coaches have decided their line-ups for this match. First of all, let's take a look at the home team's lineup
Messi does not play
Pochettino has decided not to call up Messi. The Argentine is ill and will not take part in this match. An important loss for the Parisians.
The players are already
The players arrived at the stadium about thirty minutes ago. They are preparing to take the field at the Louis II.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to broadcast Monaco vs PSG in Ligue 1. Follow the online broadcast on VAVEL.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Monaco vs PSG
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monaco vs PSG live, as well as the latest information coming out of France. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
PSG's possible line-up
Pochettino may field the following starting XI: Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhis, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Paredes, Messi, Mbappé and Neymar. Herrera, Di Maria, Kurazawa and Bernat are absent due to injury. Ramos has already trained with the team, so he is doubtful for this match.
Possible Monaco lineup
Philippe Clement may field the following starting XI to face Paris Saint-Germain. Nübel, Aguilar, Maripán, Badiashile, Henrique, Martins, Fofana, Tchouaméni, Diop, Ben Yedder and Volland. Monaco will be without these two players: Diatta and Fabregas.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Mónaco vs PSG of 20th March 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 09:00 AM,
Bolivia: 08:00 AM.
Brazil: 09:00 AM.
Chile: 08:00 AM.
Colombia: 07:00 AM.
Ecuador: 07:00 AM.
USA (ET): 08:00 AM.
Spain: 13:00 PM,
Mexico: 06:00 AM.
Paraguay: 09:00 AM.
Peru: 08:00 AM.
Uruguay: 09:00 AM.
Venezuela: 08:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Monaco vs PSG will be available on Esport3 channel and TVG2. Also, you can watch it on the Bet365 app. In addition, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Last match between them
On December 12, 2021, the two teams met at the Parc des Princes, where the home side won 2-0. The match was the 18th matchday of Ligue 1. Mbappé annihilated the red-and-white team with two goals in the first half. Monaco tried but the thirteen shots at Donnarumma's goal were not enough to score a goal.
How the visitors arrive
The visitors are in first place in Ligue 1 with 65 points. Pochettino's men are 15 points ahead of second-placed Olympique Marseille.
How the home side are coming into the game
The home team is in eighth place with 41 points. They are six points away from the Conference League places. Clement's team is looking for a positive result against the leader to stay in the fight for a place in Europe.
PSG's last match
For their part, PSG hosted Girondins Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes, where they won by three goals, 3-0. This match was of paramount importance for the home side, as they had to win because of the Champions League elimination by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. And so it did, in the 24th minute Mbappé scored. In the second half, Neymar and Paredes scored to seal the match and give the three points to the Parisian team.
Monaco's last match
Monaco played at their home stadium, where they drew 1-1 against Sporting Braga, in the Europa League midweek fixture. The first leg was 0-2. Abel Ruiz scored in the twentieth minute of the match, putting the sentence to the tie. The locals tried throughout the match, as they shot 19 times at Nübel's goal. The goal came at the end of the game. Disasi was the scorer of the goal.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Monaco vs PSG this Sunday 20 at 13.00 pm Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 29th matchday of the Ligue 1. Follow the online broadcast and all the information of both teams on VAVEL.