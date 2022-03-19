Goals and Highlights: Southampton 1-4 Manchester City in FA Cup 2022
Photo: VAVEL

11:56 AMan hour ago

We hope you enjoyed watching Southampton vs Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Continue to visit the VAVEL portal to keep up to date with all the information that arises throughout the match. 
11:51 AMan hour ago

11:51 AMan hour ago

IT'S OVER

The match from Southampton ends, Manchester City crushes its rival and advances to the FA Cup semifinals to be played on April 16. 
11:38 AM2 hours ago

80´

MANCHESTER CITY GOAL! MAHREZ PULVERIZES SOUTHAMPTON AND SEALS CITY VICTORY
11:35 AM2 hours ago

77´

MANCHESTER CITY GOAL! GOAL TO QUALIFY TO THE SEMIFINALS! PHIL FODEN SENDS THE BALL INTO THE NET WITH A LEFT-FOOTED SHOT TO MAKE IT THREE.
11:33 AM2 hours ago

72´

STEFFEN'S GREAT SAVE!
11:21 AM2 hours ago

62´

MANCHESTER CITY GOAL! DEBRUYNE'S PENALTY GOAL! CITY TAKES THE LEAD
11:13 AM2 hours ago

52´

Manchester City come close! The ball was bouncing in the box and De Bruyne almost put the ball into the net.
10:49 AM3 hours ago

45+2´

GOOOOOOOOOL FOR SOUTHAMPTON! LAPORTE'S OWN GOAL!
10:43 AM3 hours ago

41´

Romeu sent a cross across the box that was not finished off and ended up as a goal kick.
10:36 AM3 hours ago

35´

Rodri took a shot that went wide and almost went into the back of the net.
10:26 AM3 hours ago

23´

Southampton close! Armstrong sent a shot that went just over the crossbar.
10:17 AM3 hours ago

12´

GOOOOOOOOOL FOR MANCHESTER CITY! GOOOOOOOOOL FROM STEARLING WHO SENDS THE BALL INTO THE BACK OF THE NET TO GIVE CITY THE LEAD!
10:13 AM3 hours ago

9'

CITY IS SAVED! Armstrong's cross shot hit the post.
10:08 AM3 hours ago

Stearling takes a dangerous shot that is stopped by a gentleman.
9:59 AM3 hours ago

THE GAME KICKS OFF

The quarterfinals of the FA Cup begin, Southampton faces Manchester City in the most evenly matched match of the tournament.
9:46 AM4 hours ago

MANCHESTER CITY TEAM SUMMARY

"Citizens" wasted no strength in the second leg clash in the Champions League and broke 0-0 with Sporting. However, this did not help the Club to save forces and already in a Championship match, Man City played with Crystal Palace with a similar Score. Thus, Guardiola's Salas continue to lead in the Premier League, but with a margin of one point. In the Cup, the boys have not yet faced resistance.
9:42 AM4 hours ago

SAINTS STARTING ELEVEN

This is the starting eleven that Southampton is sending to win at home against Manchester City.

9:40 AM4 hours ago

SOUTHAMPTON FC TEAM SUMMARY

Southampton loses already three consecutive clashes with an aggregate score of 2:8. As "Saints" and trying to work to the maximum, but so far clearly not enough luck. It should be noted that in 1/8 of the Cup final Hasenhuttl's protégés demonstrated powerful soccer and faced his rival with a score of 3:1. Overall, the attack is in top form, but the defense still leaves much to be desired.
9:32 AM4 hours ago

MANCHESTER CITY STARTING ELEVEN READY

This is Manchester City's starting XI to face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

9:27 AM4 hours ago

MANCHESTER CITY FUN FACTS

Have won in each of their last 9 away matches in a row in FA Cup.
Have won (in regular time) in each of their last 9 away matches in a row in the FA Cup.
Have not lost in 18 of their last 19 matches.
Have not lost (in regular time) in 14 of their last 15 away matches in FA Cup.
Have gone 0-0 in 4 of their last 5 away matches.
Have won the 2nd half in each of their last 9 away matches in a row in FA Cup.
Have scored in 25 of their last 27 matches.
Have scored (in regular time) in 17 of their last 19 FA Cup matches.
Have scored in the 2nd half in 12 of their last 14 matches.
Have not conceded in each of their last 5 away games in a row.
There have been more than 1.5 goals scored (in regular time) in 9 of their last 10 FA Cup games.
Have scored more than 1.5 goals in 7 of their last 8 FA Cup games.
Have scored more than 1.5 goals (in regular time) in 7 of their last 8 FA Cup matches.
9:21 AM4 hours ago

FUN FACTS SOUTHAMPTON

Has won in 7 of their last 8 matches in FA Cup.
Has not lost in each of its last 8 home matches in a row in FA Cup.
Have not lost (in regular time) in each of their last 8 home matches in a row in FA Cup.
Have scored in 15 of their last 16 matches.
Have scored (in regular time) in 12 of their last 13 FA Cup matches.
Have scored in the 2nd half in 6 of their last 7 home FA Cup matches.
Have conceded in 19 of their last 21 matches.
There have been less than 3.5 goals scored (in regular time) in 7 of their last 8 FA Cup games.
Have scored less than 2.5 goals (in regular time) in 23 of their last 25 FA Cup games.
9:10 AM4 hours ago

ALREADY AT THE VENUE

Southampton are now ready at the Stadium to face Manchester City, the winner will travel to Wembley to play the FA Cup semi-finals. 
9:09 AM4 hours ago

9:06 AM4 hours ago

RECENT FIXTURES AND RESULTS

In the current year, the teams met once. The clash took place on January 22 in Southampton and ended in a 1:1 draw. It is worth noting that last year Southampton also managed to break the world once: 0:0, but in another match the boys caught light with a score of 2:5.
9:03 AM4 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over in England, the FA Cup is back in action with the duel between Southampton and Manchester City. Both teams got through the previous round and are just one step away from securing their place in the semifinals to be played at Wembley. 
10:35 AMa day ago

10:30 AMa day ago

What time is Southampton vs Manchester City match for FA Cup?

This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Manchester City of 20th March in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Bolivia: 10:00 AM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Chile: 10:00 AM

Colombia: 9:00 AM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 16:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Paraguay: 10:00 AM

Peru: 10:00 AM

Uruguay: 11:00 AM

Venezuela: 10:00 AM

10:25 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Southampton player:

Armando Broja has become one of the fundamental pieces that Dyche has, the right back has gone from strength to strength since his arrival in the Premier League being an undisputed starter and increasing much more and much more his value in the transfer market. At the moment he has 319 minutes played with Southampton, he has appeared 7 times in the starting lineup and has scored 3 times, however, so far he still has not achieved his first assist with the celestial team. Likewise, he is in high spirits after collaborating in the scoreboard last week to help his team win the match, so Armando Broja will be the player to watch for this game.

10:20 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Manchester City player:

Arrived as a stellar signing for the Citizens and throughout the season has become a key player to reinforce Manchester City's attack, Jack Grealish will be the player to watch for this match. At the moment he has 1,247 minutes completed which are divided into 16 games played, 2 goals, 2 assists and 1 yellow card, so at any moment he can change the game's outlook in favor of the citizens.

10:15 AMa day ago

Last Southampton lineup:

A. McCharty; V. Livramento, J. Bednarek, M. Salisu, R. Perraud; M. Elyounossi, I. Diallo, O. Romeu, M. Djenepo; A. Broja, N. Redmond.
10:10 AMa day ago

Last Manchester City line-up:

E. Morales; J. Cancelo, A. Laporte, R. Dias, K. Walker; K. De Bruyne, Rodri, B. Silva; P. Foden, J. Grealish, R. Stearling.
10:05 AMa day ago

Background:

Citizens and Saints have met a total of 97 times (38 wins for Manchester City, 27 draws and 32 wins for Southampton) where the scales are tipped by a wide advantage in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Manchester City has the advantage with 151 goals, on the other hand, Southampton has 130 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 23 where both teams drew by the minimum. 
10:00 AMa day ago

About the Stadium:

St Mary's Stadium is a sports venue located in the city of Southampton, in the south of England. It opened on August 1, 2001, is owned by Southampton Football Club and has a capacity of 32,689 spectators. The stadium was named an elite stadium (now called category 4) by UEFA.

Construction began in December 1999 and was completed at the end of July 2001, with work on the stadium itself and improvements to the local infrastructure costing a total of £32 million. It was built on the outskirts of the city, on land occupied by an old disused gasometer that was offered by Southampton City Council.

The first match was played on August 1, 2001 against RCD Español of Barcelona, with the visitors winning 4-3.

England's first international match at the stadium was on October 16, 2002 in a 2-2 draw between England and Macedonia. David Beckham and Steven Gerrard scored for England that day. It has also been an international between Japan and Nigeria on October 7, 2001.

9:55 AMa day ago

Continuing to sweep

The Citizens come into this match as the favorites to advance to the next knockout round of the FA Cup, currently the team led by Pep Guardiola is at the top of the Premier League with 70 points achieved, having a 4 point advantage over their closest pursuer, also, they only have 3 defeats and 4 draws, everything else have been victories.  In the last round, they qualified without problems after beating Peterborough United by two goals to zero, now, they will face Southampton, a team they have already beaten in the Premier League in the current season.
9:50 AMa day ago

To make home advantage count

The Southampton Saints have come a long way in this FA Cup, they are just one step away from reaching the semifinals and playing the next round at Wembley Stadium. In the last round, Southampton defeated one of the most promising opponents in the competition, West Ham by a score of 3-1 at Saint Mary's Stadium. Now, after having given a blow on the table, they will look to give another one by eliminating the current Premier League leaders and champions, however, it will not be easy as they have been beaten by the citizens in both league meetings.
9:45 AMa day ago

Kill or be killed

The road to the final of the FA Cup in England continues, after having completed the second round of elimination, the third round arrives, looking for the teams capable of obtaining a victory in a duel where there will be no tomorrow and continue to live in this way with the hope of continuing to transcend in the competition. This time it will be the turn of Southampton and Manchester City to face each other, both clubs are part of the Premier League and will be looking to give their best to get their ticket to the semifinals.
9:40 AMa day ago

Kick-off time

The Southampton vs Manchester City match will be played at St Mary’s Stadium, in Southampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
9:35 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 FA Cup: Southampton vs Manchester City!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
