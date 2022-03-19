Atlas vs Chivas: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Match
The Classic Guadalajara will start soon and VAVEL will bring you the best coverage of the match, with all the facts, news and the best minute by minute. 
Last match between Atlas and Chivas


The last time these two teams faced each other was the previous season, where the visitors, who at that time were the red-and-black team, won the match and the three points. 
The final score was a tight 1-0 thanks to Aldo Rocha's goal from the 11 steps, in a penalty kick where Chivas player Cristian Calderón was sent off. 
How and where to watch the Chivas vs Atlas game

The match will be broadcast on Univisión and TUDN USA.

It can also be found on the TUDN App and Univisión NOW. 

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option. 

Latest Chivas lineup

The rojiblancos used these 11 players in the previous matchday, when they hosted América at the Akron stadium with a 4-3-3 formation:

23. M. JIMÉNEZ; 16. M. PONCE, 15. L. OLIVAS, 21. H. MIER, 11. I. BRIZUELA, 20. F. BELTRÁN, 30. S. FLORES, 188. S. PÉREZ BOUQUET, 10. A. VEGA, 19. JESÚS ANGULO and 25. R. ALVARADO.

Latest Atlas lineup

The home team showed this starting 11 in their game the previous day, when they visited Juárez FC at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez:

12. C. VARGAS; 13. G. AGUIRRE, 2. H. NERVO, 5. A. SANTAMARÍA, 14. L. REYES, 18. Á. MÁRQUEZ, 26. A. ROCHA, 4. J. ABELLA, 33. J. QUIÑONES, 9. J. FURCH and 20. I. TORRES.

Chivas' key player

Today, one of the best players for the "Rebaño" is Alexis Vega, who has had a very good start to the season, scoring spectacular goals from free kicks. 

Today he is among the top scorers of the tournament and Guadalajara's best player with four goals in 773 minutes of play. 

His imbalance and talent with the ball at his feet will be necessary for the visitors if they want to get the three points from a match that will be difficult for them. 

Atlas' key player

Julio César Furch has been Atlas' goal scorer since the previous tournament; he currently has only two goals, however, considering both tournaments, he has a total of nine goals and three assists. 

In addition, he was a fundamental factor in the Red and Black team's championship, with a goal in the first leg final against León, and with good performances when his team needed him the most. 

The other team from Guadalajara

Chivas have the reputation of being one of the biggest teams in the country; however, in Guadalajara they always compete with Atlas in terms of fans and, in recent years, they have also competed to show better soccer.

This afternoon, the red-and-black team is in a better moment, but the team in stripes will have to pull out all the stops and look for a victory, knowing that they have not lost in the last three league matches. 

In the national derby the previous day, they showed good team play and had some very dangerous chances, but were unable to score against América in a match that ended 0-0.

The champion cannot be distracted

The home team has won two consecutive games, but has not shown the good soccer that led them to the championship in the previous tournament. 

The Red and Blacks will have to go out to the field looking for a victory, as they did the previous day when they faced Juárez. 

In that match, the score was favorable to the Zorros, who won 2-1 with goals from Julián Quiñones and Julio César Furch. 

The match will be played at the Jalisco

The Atlas vs Chivas match will be played at the stadium Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Mexico with a capacity of 85,000 people.

This stadium was inaugurated on January 31, 1960, and has hosted the 1970 World Cup and the 1986 World Cup.

It is currently the home of the teams Atlas, of the First Division, the Leones Negros of the University of Guadalajara of the MX Expansion League and Deportivo Cafessa of the A Series Premier League.

For the match in question and due to the terrible events that took place at the Corregidora, for this match the supporters' clubs of both teams will not be allowed to enter, as a precautionary measure as it is one of the most awaited matches of the season in the city. 

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Atlas vs Chivas Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

The classic game in Guadalajara is always a game that brings us many emotions, and this time the current Mexican soccer champion will host Chivas, who show an irregularity that has them in ninth place in the table.

Undoubtedly, the red-and-black team will be in better shape, but Guadalajara also wants to take the three points from the derby. 

