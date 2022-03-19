Atlas vs Chivas: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last match between Atlas and Chivas
The last time these two teams faced each other was the previous season, where the visitors, who at that time were the red-and-black team, won the match and the three points.
The final score was a tight 1-0 thanks to Aldo Rocha's goal from the 11 steps, in a penalty kick where Chivas player Cristian Calderón was sent off.
How and where to watch the Chivas vs Atlas game
Latest Chivas lineup
23. M. JIMÉNEZ; 16. M. PONCE, 15. L. OLIVAS, 21. H. MIER, 11. I. BRIZUELA, 20. F. BELTRÁN, 30. S. FLORES, 188. S. PÉREZ BOUQUET, 10. A. VEGA, 19. JESÚS ANGULO and 25. R. ALVARADO.
Latest Atlas lineup
12. C. VARGAS; 13. G. AGUIRRE, 2. H. NERVO, 5. A. SANTAMARÍA, 14. L. REYES, 18. Á. MÁRQUEZ, 26. A. ROCHA, 4. J. ABELLA, 33. J. QUIÑONES, 9. J. FURCH and 20. I. TORRES.
Chivas' key player
Today he is among the top scorers of the tournament and Guadalajara's best player with four goals in 773 minutes of play.
His imbalance and talent with the ball at his feet will be necessary for the visitors if they want to get the three points from a match that will be difficult for them.
Atlas' key player
In addition, he was a fundamental factor in the Red and Black team's championship, with a goal in the first leg final against León, and with good performances when his team needed him the most.
The other team from Guadalajara
This afternoon, the red-and-black team is in a better moment, but the team in stripes will have to pull out all the stops and look for a victory, knowing that they have not lost in the last three league matches.
In the national derby the previous day, they showed good team play and had some very dangerous chances, but were unable to score against América in a match that ended 0-0.
The champion cannot be distracted
The Red and Blacks will have to go out to the field looking for a victory, as they did the previous day when they faced Juárez.
In that match, the score was favorable to the Zorros, who won 2-1 with goals from Julián Quiñones and Julio César Furch.
The match will be played at the Jalisco
This stadium was inaugurated on January 31, 1960, and has hosted the 1970 World Cup and the 1986 World Cup.
It is currently the home of the teams Atlas, of the First Division, the Leones Negros of the University of Guadalajara of the MX Expansion League and Deportivo Cafessa of the A Series Premier League.
For the match in question and due to the terrible events that took place at the Corregidora, for this match the supporters' clubs of both teams will not be allowed to enter, as a precautionary measure as it is one of the most awaited matches of the season in the city.
