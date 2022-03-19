Roma vs Lazio: LIVE Score Updates (3-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
55'
The game is stopped due to fouls and several clashes in the midfield.
50'
Total control of Lazio with the ball and looking to get into the game with a goal.
45'
Start the second half.
Halftime
We go to halftime with a win for Roma.
45'
3 minutes are added.
39'
GGGGOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!! Lorenzo Pellegrini scores a great goal from a free kick, stuck to the post and without options for the Lazio goalkeeper.
35'
The pressure of Lazio increases little by little and they already touch Rui Patricio's goal.
25'
Great domain of Roma that has been close to the third and is well planted on the pitch.
21'
Tammy Abraham scores her second, scissors kick.
15'
Lazio already regulates the midfield and seeks to start generating dangerous opportunities.
10'
Even with the goal advantage, Roma does not stop insisting in search of the second.
2'
GGGGGOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!! Very tight corner shot that ends up pushing Tammy Abraham and starts the classic strong.
0'
The Capital Classic of Rome begins.
Colors of today
The Roma team will come out in their classic burgundy uniform, while Lazio will come out in their white jersey with blue details.
Roma's lineup!
With the illusion of surpassing the rival from the capital, this is how La Loba comes out:
📋 Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per il Derby! 🔥— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) March 20, 2022
🟨 DAJE ROMA DAJE! 🟥#RomaLazio #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/uyHNHGtbjF
Lazio's lineup!
This is how Lazio comes out for the Clasico of the Italian Capital:
📋 LA FORMAZIONE 📋#RomaLazio pic.twitter.com/86w7szamnh— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) March 20, 2022
Referees!
The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Massimiliano Irrati
Assistants: Davide Imperiale and Alessio Berti
4th Referee: Ivano Pezzuto
Here is Lazio!
The Lazio team is already at the Olympic facilities in Rome for this afternoon's duel:
👋🏻 #LaPrimaSquadraDellaCapitale è arrivata allo Stadio Olimpico!#RomaLazio pic.twitter.com/QulmbduOIF— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) March 20, 2022
Last result!
The last match between the two teams was at the start of the Serie A regular season, when Lazio won the Derby della Capitale by a score of 3-2, with goals from Felipe Anderson, Pedro and Sergej Milinkovic for Lazio and Roger Ibañez and Jordan Veretout by Roma. The closeness in the general table will make this duel of great importance, where the victory for one of them could significantly change the end of the season for the other.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results between both teams in the last 5 matches.
Here we go
We are just under an hour before the match between Roma and Lazio kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN, as well as streaming through the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Tammy Abraham, a must see player!
The striker from La Loba seeks to be one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. He has 13 goals in 28 games, which places him fourth in the scoring table. After being replaced by Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea, the striker has managed to recover and show that he has great potential to shine in the major European leagues. Abraham has become the best option in Jose Mourinho's offense and could be essential for the end of the season and Roma's aspirations.
How does the Roma get here?
La Loba arrives after placing 7th in Serie A and, after being left out of the Coppa Italia, they will seek to secure their ticket to European competitions. Those led by Jose Mourinho march with 48 points, after 14 wins, 6 draws and 9 losses. The duel against Lazio is of the utmost importance to fight for a ticket to the Europa League for next season, since this rival is within European positions with only 1 point difference. Roma arrive after two consecutive wins against Atalanta and Udinese, so they will seek to increase the positive streak with a victory against Lazio.
Ciro Immobile, a must see player!
The Lazio striker comes to this duel as the leading scorer for Calcio Italiano with 21 goals in 24 games and fighting for the scoring championship with Dusan Vlahovic. The Italian striker is a great scorer and he also has some assists in the season, he is the figure of Lazio and should make the lead of his team weigh. If Immobile is okay, Lazio will have a better chance of getting away from one of their big pursuers. Ciro Immbile has not managed to score against Roma this season and he will be looking to do so in this highly important duel.
How does the Lazio arrive?
Lazio arrives at this duel between both teams, placing itself in one of the positions that gives access to the Europa League with 49 points, after 14 wins, 7 draws and 8 losses. If they achieve a victory, Lazio could separate themselves from Roma as one of the main pursuers and secure their place in the next Europa League. For the team from the capital, a draw is fine but it is not the desired result, because things would remain the same. Lazio arrives after a narrow victory against the team from Venice and will seek to extend their streak to 3 games won in a row.
Where is the game?
The Olympic Stadium located in the city of Rome will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for European positions in Serie A, at the moment, Roma is out of these positions, while Lazio is inside. This stadium has a capacity for 72,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1937.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the AS Roma vs. SS Lazio match, corresponding to date 30 of Serie A. The match will take place at the Olympic Stadium, at 1 o'clock.