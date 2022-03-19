Roma vs Lazio: LIVE Score Updates (3-0)
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:18 PM2 minutes ago

55'

The game is stopped due to fouls and several clashes in the midfield.
1:12 PM8 minutes ago

50'

Total control of Lazio with the ball and looking to get into the game with a goal.
1:07 PM13 minutes ago

45'

Start the second half.
12:49 PM31 minutes ago

Halftime

We go to halftime with a win for Roma.
12:48 PM32 minutes ago

45'

3 minutes are added.
12:42 PM38 minutes ago

39'

GGGGOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!! Lorenzo Pellegrini scores a great goal from a free kick, stuck to the post and without options for the Lazio goalkeeper.
12:39 PM41 minutes ago

35'

The pressure of Lazio increases little by little and they already touch Rui Patricio's goal.
12:28 PMan hour ago

25'

Great domain of Roma that has been close to the third and is well planted on the pitch.
12:24 PMan hour ago

21'

Tammy Abraham scores her second, scissors kick.
12:18 PMan hour ago

15'

Lazio already regulates the midfield and seeks to start generating dangerous opportunities.
12:13 PMan hour ago

10'

Even with the goal advantage, Roma does not stop insisting in search of the second.
12:04 PMan hour ago

2'

GGGGGOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!! Very tight corner shot that ends up pushing Tammy Abraham and starts the classic strong.
12:03 PMan hour ago

0'

The Capital Classic of Rome begins.
12:02 PMan hour ago

Colors of today

The Roma team will come out in their classic burgundy uniform, while Lazio will come out in their white jersey with blue details.
11:55 AMan hour ago

Roma's lineup!

With the illusion of surpassing the rival from the capital, this is how La Loba comes out:
11:46 AM2 hours ago

Lazio's lineup!

This is how Lazio comes out for the Clasico of the Italian Capital:
11:34 AM2 hours ago

Referees!

The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Massimiliano Irrati
Assistants: Davide Imperiale and Alessio Berti
4th Referee: Ivano Pezzuto
11:27 AM2 hours ago

Here is Lazio!

The Lazio team is already at the Olympic facilities in Rome for this afternoon's duel:
11:21 AM2 hours ago

Last result!

The last match between the two teams was at the start of the Serie A regular season, when Lazio won the Derby della Capitale by a score of 3-2, with goals from Felipe Anderson, Pedro and Sergej Milinkovic for Lazio and Roger Ibañez and Jordan Veretout by Roma. The closeness in the general table will make this duel of great importance, where the victory for one of them could significantly change the end of the season for the other.
11:15 AM2 hours ago

Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results between both teams in the last 5 matches.
11:05 AM2 hours ago

Here we go

We are just under an hour before the match between Roma and Lazio kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
3:51 PM21 hours ago

Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for AS Roma vs SS Lazio, as well as the most recent information from the Olympic Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
3:46 PMa day ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN, as well as streaming through the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
3:41 PMa day ago

Tammy Abraham, a must see player!

The striker from La Loba seeks to be one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. He has 13 goals in 28 games, which places him fourth in the scoring table. After being replaced by Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea, the striker has managed to recover and show that he has great potential to shine in the major European leagues. Abraham has become the best option in Jose Mourinho's offense and could be essential for the end of the season and Roma's aspirations.
3:36 PMa day ago

How does the Roma get here?

La Loba arrives after placing 7th in Serie A and, after being left out of the Coppa Italia, they will seek to secure their ticket to European competitions. Those led by Jose Mourinho march with 48 points, after 14 wins, 6 draws and 9 losses. The duel against Lazio is of the utmost importance to fight for a ticket to the Europa League for next season, since this rival is within European positions with only 1 point difference. Roma arrive after two consecutive wins against Atalanta and Udinese, so they will seek to increase the positive streak with a victory against Lazio.
3:31 PMa day ago

Ciro Immobile, a must see player!

The Lazio striker comes to this duel as the leading scorer for Calcio Italiano with 21 goals in 24 games and fighting for the scoring championship with Dusan Vlahovic. The Italian striker is a great scorer and he also has some assists in the season, he is the figure of Lazio and should make the lead of his team weigh. If Immobile is okay, Lazio will have a better chance of getting away from one of their big pursuers. Ciro Immbile has not managed to score against Roma this season and he will be looking to do so in this highly important duel.
Photo: Lazio
Photo: Lazio
3:26 PMa day ago

How does the Lazio arrive?

Lazio arrives at this duel between both teams, placing itself in one of the positions that gives access to the Europa League with 49 points, after 14 wins, 7 draws and 8 losses. If they achieve a victory, Lazio could separate themselves from Roma as one of the main pursuers and secure their place in the next Europa League. For the team from the capital, a draw is fine but it is not the desired result, because things would remain the same. Lazio arrives after a narrow victory against the team from Venice and will seek to extend their streak to 3 games won in a row.
3:21 PMa day ago

Where is the game?

The Olympic Stadium located in the city of Rome will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for European positions in Serie A, at the moment, Roma is out of these positions, while Lazio is inside. This stadium has a capacity for 72,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1937.
Photo: Serie A
Photo: Serie A
3:16 PMa day ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the AS Roma vs. SS Lazio match, corresponding to date 30 of Serie A. The match will take place at the Olympic Stadium, at 1 o'clock.
VAVEL Logo