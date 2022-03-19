Boavista vs Porto: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Primeira Liga
VAVEL Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:51 PM16 hours ago

Tune in here Boavista vs PortoLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boavista vs Porto match
8:46 PM17 hours ago

How to watch Boavista vs PortoLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Boavista vs Porto live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Español app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:41 PM17 hours ago

What time is Boavista vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Boavista vs Porto of 20th March 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:45PM in GolTV Lationoamerica
Bolivia: 4:45PM in GolTV Lationoamerica
Brazil: 5:45PM in RTPi
Chile: 4:45PM in GolTV Lationoamerica
Colombia: 3:45PM in GolTV Lationoamerica
Ecuador: 3:45PM in GolTV Lationoamerica
USA (ET): 4:45PM in GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Español
Spain: 8:45PM in GolTV Lationoamerica
Mexico: 3:45PM in RTPi
Paraguay: 5:45PM in GolTV Lationoamerica
Peru: 3:45PM in GolTV Lationoamerica
Uruguay: 5:45PM in GolTV Lationoamerica
Venezuela: 4:45PM in GolTV Lationoamerica

8:36 PM17 hours ago

Referee

Artur Soares Dias will referee the match with Rui Licínio and Paulo Soares as assistants. João Pinheiro will be in charge of VAR.
8:31 PM17 hours ago

Probable Porto

The probable Porto for the match is: Diogo Costa, João Mário, Pepe, Mbemba, and Wendell; Vitinha, Uribe, and Otávio; Pepê, Evanilson, and Taremi.
8:26 PM17 hours ago

Probable Boavista

The possible Boavista for the match is: Bracalli, Ferreira, Cannon, Porozo, Abascal and Santos; Makouta, Gorre, Sauer and Perez; Musa.
8:21 PM17 hours ago

Injuries

Boavista will not have Hamache and Reisinho, both injured for the match, while Porto will not be able to use Manafa, injured, in addition to the doubt of Bruno Costa, who left with pain in the last game.
8:16 PM17 hours ago

Primeira Liga

Porto leads the Primeira Liga with 70 points, three ahead of second-placed Sporting and 12 ahead of third-placed Benfica. Boavista has 27 points, one behind Famalicão and one ahead of Vizela, in 13th place.
8:11 PM17 hours ago

Sentence: Porto

Already the Porto comes from a draw and a victory by goal. This victory was last Sunday (13), against Tondela, by 4-0, with goals from Taremi, Galeano, Fábio Vieira and Fancisco Conceição. The tie was for the Europa League, 1-1, against Lyon, which led to the elimination of the competition for Porto, after losing the first leg 1-0. In this game the goals were scored by Dembélé and Pepê.
8:06 PM17 hours ago

Sentence: Boavista

Boavista arrives for this match after two draws in the last two games. Against Braga the draw was at home, on Saturday (5), 1-1, with goals from Riardo Horta and Yuysupha. Already against Belenenses the draw was goalless on Saturday (12).
8:01 PM17 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021-22 Primeira Liga match: Boavista vs Porto Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo