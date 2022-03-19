Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Score Updates (2-1)
VAVEL Brazil

1:20 PMa few seconds ago

43' GOAL FOR TOTTENHAM

In the escape through the middle Son dragged alone and beat Fabianski to extend the score and give peace of mind to Tottenham!
1:19 PM2 minutes ago

42'

Double substitution at Tottenham: Reguillón out, Emerson in.
1:15 PM6 minutes ago

38'

Substitution in West Ham: out goes Lanzini and in comes Vlasic.
1:12 PM8 minutes ago

36'

Bentancur hit a hard shot from outside the box and sent it to the left side of the goal.
1:11 PM10 minutes ago

34'

On a BEAUTIFUL pass through the middle from Hojbjerg, Harry Kane received alone on the penalty spot, but sent it over the goal!
1:07 PM14 minutes ago

31'

Reguillón received inside the area and hit the ball into the goal, but Fabianski did not get it.
1:02 PM19 minutes ago

25'

Kulusevskyi received the ball inside the penalty area, had control of it, and managed to shoot, but sent it over the goal.
12:47 PM34 minutes ago

11'

In the beautiful exchange of passes Creswell received the pass on the left, inside the penalty area and found Antonio in the middle, who hit it over the goal! Antonio and Masuaku were replaced by Yarmolenko and Fornals.
12:42 PM39 minutes ago

6'

Son took off on a counter-attack and found Kane, who invaded the area and beat Fabianski, who saved the ball for a corner!
12:36 PMan hour ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

Kane gets his first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half of the match!
12:35 PMan hour ago

Teams on the pitch

The teams reappear on the field to start the second half.
 
12:20 PMan hour ago

END OF FIRST HALF

In an intense first half, Tottenham goes on to beat West Ham 2-1!
12:13 PMan hour ago

39'

Kane hit a shot from outside the box, but the ball went weakly into Fabianski's hands.
12:08 PMan hour ago

34' GOAL FOR WEST HAM

Cresswell's corner from the left was deflected into the middle of the box by Dawson, and Benrahma's left-footed shot was cleared off the line by Lloris!
12:04 PMan hour ago

31'

Reguillón took a chance from outside the area and sent it over the goal.
11:57 AMan hour ago

24' GOAL FOR TOTTENHAM

Son received on the left, inside the penalty area on another pass from Kane and the striker took Zouma out of the play to send it into the back of the goal!
11:55 AMan hour ago

23'

On a counter-attack Son was brought down by Dawson and the defender was yellow-carded for the foul.
11:44 AM2 hours ago

11'

Kulusevskyi took off down the right side of his own field, linked up with Kane and played to Son in the middle of the area who, even though he was falling, hit the post! And confirming that it was Zouma's own goal, not Son's!
11:42 AM2 hours ago

9'

West Ham's response came quickly, on a misplaced pass from Kane, which Doherty stayed on and put for Antonio to arrive kicking and sending it wide!
11:40 AM2 hours ago

8' GOAL FOR TOTTENHAM

Kane managed to keep the ball on the right, dragged himself into the box and crossed low to Son, who deflected and sent it into the back of the net!
11:31 AM2 hours ago

HERE WE GO

And before the ball starts to roll, the players and fans hold a minute of applause to honor the victims of Covid-19 and the War in Ukraine, and kneel in protest against racism! And after this much needed protest, Lanzini gives the ball the first touch and it rolls into the first half of the match!
11:27 AM2 hours ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams take the field to start the match!
 
11:17 AM2 hours ago

Premier League

Because of the many cup games that have been taking place in the last few days Round 30 has been completely separated and we have few games of it. On Friday (18) Leeds beat Wolverhampton 3-2. Yesterday Arsenal beat Aston Villa 1-0 and earlier today Leicester beat Brentford 2-1.
10:57 AM2 hours ago

Warm-up

The players take to the field to begin their warm-up exercises.
10:45 AM3 hours ago

West Ham lined up!

West Ham is lined up and comes to the field with:

10:40 AM3 hours ago

Tottenham lined up!

Tottenham is lined up and comes to the field with:

10:35 AM3 hours ago

Welcome!

Now the broadcast of the Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham begins!
 
10:30 AM3 hours ago

Tune in here Tottenham vs West Ham Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tottenham vs West Ham match
10:25 AM3 hours ago

10:20 AM3 hours ago

What time is Tottenham vs West Ham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Tottenham vs West Ham of  20th March 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30PM in Star+
Bolivia: 12:30AM in Star+
Brazil: 1:30PM in Star+
Chile: 12:30M in Star+
Colombia: 11:30M in Star+
Ecuador: 11:30AN in Star+
USA (ET): 12:30AM in Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes Em Vivo, USA Network
Spain: 3:30PM in DAZN
Mexico: 11:30AM in Sky HD, Blue To Go Everywhere
Paraguay: 1:30PM in Star+
Peru: 11:30M in Star+
Uruguay: 1:30PM in Star+
Venezuela: 12:30AM in Star

10:15 AM3 hours ago

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the match, with assistants Gary Bswick and Adam Nunn. Paul Tierney will be in charge of VAR.
10:10 AM3 hours ago

Probable West Ham

The probable West Ham team for this confrontation is: Fabianski, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, and Masuaku; Rice, Soucek, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, and Benrahma; Antonio.
10:05 AM3 hours ago

Probable Tottenham

The possible Tottenham team for the match is: Lloris, Romero, Dier and Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg and Reguillon; Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Son.
10:00 AM3 hours ago

Injuries

Tottenham will still be unable to use Sessegnon, Skipp and Tanganga, all injured, while West Ham will be without Ogbonna, Coufal and Bowen.
9:55 AM3 hours ago

Premier League

Tottenham is fighting for position with West Ham. Both teams have 48 points, seventh and sixth respectively. Above them are Manchester United, with 50 points, while below them are Wolverhampton with 46, all of whom have a chance of getting into this mess.
9:50 AM4 hours ago

Sentence: West Ham

West Ham, on the other hand, comes from two wins. In the Premier League, the victory came on Sunday (13), against Aston Villa, 2-1, with goals from Yarmolenko and Pablo Fornals, while Ramsey scored the other goal. And last Thursday (17), in the Europa League, West Ham beat Sevilla 2-0, with goals from Soucek and Yarmolenko, thus qualifying for the quarterfinals of the competition.
9:45 AM4 hours ago

Sentence: Tottenham

Tottenham comes to the match from a defeat and a victory in the last few games. On Saturday (12) came the defeat, by 3-2 to United. The goals were scored by Kane and Maguire (against), while Cristiano Ronaldo scored all three for Manchester United. After that, against Brighton last Wednesday (16), Tottenham won 2-0, with goals from Romero and Kane.
9:40 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021-22 Premier League match: Tottenham vs West Ham Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo