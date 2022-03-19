LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS
1:28 PMa day ago

Tune in here LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Score in MLS

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps match in MLS.
1:23 PMa day ago

What time is LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps match for MLS?

This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps of 20th March in several countries:

México: 20:00 horas CDMX, ESPN

Argentina: 23:00 horas

Chile: 23:00 horas

Colombia: 20:00 horas

Perú: 20:00 horas

EE.UU.: 22:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 20:00 horas

Uruguay: 22:00 horas

Paraguay: 21:00 horas

España: 07:00 horas

1:18 PMa day ago

Where and how to watch LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps live

The match will be broadcast on ESPN channels.
LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps can be tuned in from the Star+ live stream.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
1:13 PMa day ago

Antecedents

The two teams have met 30 times in all competitions, with 14 wins, 6 draws and 10 wins for Vancouver. 
1:08 PMa day ago

Last 5 meetings

The last 5 meetings have been very even, with 2 wins each and 1 draw.
LAFC 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps, matchday 5, 2021
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 LAFC, matchday 4, 2021
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 LAFC, Matchday 3, 2021
Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 LAFC, matchday 6, 2020
LAFC 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps, Matchday 5, 2020
1:03 PMa day ago

How are they doing?

LAFC is coming off a 2-0 win over Inter Miami, placing them at the top of the Western Conference with 7 points, with 2 wins and a draw.
Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in the basement of the Western Conference with 1 point, which they got after a scoreless draw against NYC FC.
12:58 PMa day ago

Paolo Guerrero close to LAFC

LAFC could add Peruvian star, Paolo Guerrero and would be the pair in the front alongside Mexican Carlos Vela, after several attempts to play in U.S. soccer. According to several Peruvian media, Guerrero traveled to negotiate his signing with LAFC and it is expected to be closed in the next few days. Another of the reasons for which the Angelino team would have him is because he is an old acquaintance of the current coach Steve Cherundolo, who played against him on several occasions in the German Bundesliga, when the coach played for Hannover 96 and the Peruvian striker for Hamburg and Bayern Munich.
12:53 PMa day ago

First away points

LAFC played its first away game of the season and managed to earn three points against Inter Miami CF with a 2-0 victory last Saturday despite the weather conditions, which complicated the development of the match with a tropical storm and strong wind, but the Angelenos were able to overcome the adversity.
12:48 PMa day ago

Watch out for this LAFC player

Carlos Vela is the most important player for LAFC, as he has been lethal up front, scoring 3 goals in three games, these goals were scored against Colorado Rapids, so he can be decisive in defining the match.
12:43 PMa day ago

Watch out for this Vancouver player

Brian White, plays as a forward, last season he played 28 games with 12 goals, which made him the club's top scorer, in this tournament he has not been able to score, so LAFC will be a great motivation for the striker. 
12:38 PMa day ago

Fight for LAFC youth player

The Mexican National Team continues to look for youth talent in the United States for different categories, now the new prospect is Natahan Ordaz, a 17 year old player who is in the MLS with LAFC, being one of the prospects of the American league, having three selections behind him, because he has Mexican and Salvadoran roots and was born in the United States, so he is in the process of knowing which selection gives him a better project. 
12:33 PMa day ago

Kim Moon-Hwan to Jeonbuk Hyundai

LAFC transferred defender Kim Moon-Hwan to Jeonbuk Hyundai of South Korea's K-League, the club announced Friday. It is 14 months since the fullback joined from Busan IPark of the K-League. The 26-year-old scored one goal and two assists in 28 games and 20 since the start of the regular season.

"I thank Moon for everything he has done for LAFC in his time here. He is a player who marked the club on and off the field. The move was precipitated by Moon's desire to return closer to family and the domestic league in Korea to prepare for a potential spot on South Korea's World Cup roster. We wish him all the best in the next phase of his career and he will always be part of the LAFC family," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a statement.

12:28 PMa day ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS live stream. The match will take place at the Banc of California Stadium, at 10:00 pm.
