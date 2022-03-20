Highlights: Celta 0-0 Betis in LaLiga 2022

12:09 PMan hour ago

95'

It's over! Despite the attempts, the teams do not hurt each other and divide units.
12:09 PMan hour ago

90'

Change of Betis. Willian replaces Borja Iglesias.
11:59 AMan hour ago

86'

A header from the home team, but the ball ends up in the stands.
11:58 AMan hour ago

85'

Change of Celta. Beltrán comes off for Orbelin Pineda.
11:55 AMan hour ago

82'

Betis substitution. Sergio Canales comes off and Diego Lainez takes his place.
11:53 AMan hour ago

79'

Close! Galhardo's cross and Mallo ends up sending the ball wide.
11:49 AM2 hours ago

76'

Betis substitution. Juanmi comes off for Joaquín
11:49 AM2 hours ago

74'

A through ball to Méndez, but the ball goes too long.
11:45 AM2 hours ago

71'

Change by Celta. Sale Santi Mina por Galhardo.
11:40 AM2 hours ago

67'

Celta changes. Araujo and Nolito are replaced by Murillo and Renato Tapia.
11:39 AM2 hours ago

66'

Juanmi arrived with danger, but the good intervention of the defense prevented him from shooting at the goal.
11:32 AM2 hours ago

59'

Canales' cannon shot, but Dituro ends up preventing the first one from going in.
11:24 AM2 hours ago

51'

Santi Mina tries to score, but Bravo ends up preventing the first one from going in.
11:18 AM2 hours ago

45'

The action resumes for the second half.
11:02 AM2 hours ago

45+1'

It's all over! The first half is over and the match is tied at 0-0.
11:02 AM2 hours ago

44'

Carvalho's shot, but the ball goes wide.
10:58 AM2 hours ago

39'

Celta begins to dominate the game, looking to generate danger in the opponent's goal.
10:49 AM3 hours ago

33'

Aspas arrived with great danger, but after reaching the end line, he failed to cross and Carvalho ended up rejecting the ball.
10:45 AM3 hours ago

29'

10:44 AM3 hours ago

26'

The match is back and forth, with both teams looking to generate danger in the opponent's goal.
10:33 AM3 hours ago

16'

Canales' cross, but Dituro comes out well and keeps the ball.
10:24 AM3 hours ago

0'

Fontán's dangerous cross, but Rodriguez prevails and prevents further danger.
10:20 AM3 hours ago

0'

The ninety minutes of this duel kick off in Balaídos.
10:19 AM3 hours ago

Betis: LineUp

C. Bravo; J. Miranda, M. Bartrea, G. Pezzella, H. Bellerín; G. Rodríguez, Juanmi, William Carvalho, P. Akoukou, S. Canales; B. Iglesias.
10:18 AM3 hours ago

Celta: LineUp

M. Dituro; H. Mallo, J. Aidoo, N. Araujo, J. Fontán; F. Beltrán, B. Méndez, D. Suárez, Nolito; I. Aspas, S. Mina.
10:15 AM3 hours ago

A calentar

Both teams take the field for warm-ups prior to the start of this important match.
10:10 AM3 hours ago

At home

The team coached by Coudet is already making its appearance at the Balaídos, looking for three very important points.
10:05 AM3 hours ago

They arrived!

Betis is already in the facilities of the building, where they will seek to add three points after the match.
10:00 AM3 hours ago

Tough casualty!

Among the absentees for this match for Betis is Nabil Fekir, the experienced player is out due to expulsion.
9:55 AM3 hours ago

What a weath of information!

Coudet will make three changes tonight; in addition to the addition of Fontan to the starting XI, Santi Mina and Mallo return to the lineup for this match.
9:50 AM4 hours ago

Ready to be called up!

These were the players that Pellegrini chose for this match, from which the starting eleven will be selected.

9:45 AM4 hours ago

Many casualties!

Betis will have eight absentees for this match, so they will have to manage to work without key players this afternoon.
9:40 AM4 hours ago

Watch out for this!

Betis have lost only five of their last 23 away games in this competition.
9:35 AM4 hours ago

What a tip!

Of the last seven meetings between these teams, Celta has only won one, so tonight they will be looking for a victory.
9:30 AM4 hours ago

We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the Celta-Betis match. We will shortly share with you the latest information as well as the confirmed lineups.
9:25 AM4 hours ago

9:15 AM4 hours ago

Betis Statements

Manuel Pellegrini spoke prior to this match: "We face the match knowing that we are facing a good team, Eduardo Coudet has given them a clear characteristic, a philosophy of going for every match, whether away or at home, with technically very good players. We have to play a very complete match, very concentrated on the defensive side because they are quite an offensive team, and try to hurt them in attack."

"For tomorrow, Rui Silva, Martín Montoya, Álex Moreno, Andrés Guardado, Víctor Camarasa, Cristian Tello and the two players who are suspended, Fekir and Ruibal, are out of the squad. Juan Miranda is on the list of those called up, we will see tomorrow which is the best team to start with due to recovery and some physical problems".

9:10 AM4 hours ago

Celta's statements

Eduardo Coudet spoke before this match: "On Thursday I had a meeting with Antonio Chaves and we started to talk about what's coming, not only about the market. We have to organize the preseason and shape everything and it's already urgent".

"The club was clear with me from day one, when they told me that they wanted a long-term project and that this season touched war economy."

"The objective is Betis. We want to pass the 40 points as soon as possible to generate that tranquility. After the first objective we will go for more. There are 10 very important games left for us and to be able to set a trend for what is to come."

"For me, he is a reference point. I have accompanied them a lot from the outside. He was the man I sat down with when I decided I wanted to manage. If I could avoid one game it would be the Betis game so I wouldn't play against them, so I love them."

9:05 AM4 hours ago

Turning the page

Betis arrives after being eliminated by Frankfurt from the round of 16 of the Europa League on penalties, however; the last day in LaLiga they beat Athletic by the minimum.

9:00 AM4 hours ago

Urgent need to add

Celta arrives after losing to Villarreal by the minimum, in addition to being in 11th position in the general ranking with 35 points, so in this match they will be looking for three points from three.

8:55 AM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the Balaídos Stadium.

The Celta vs Betis match will be played at the Balaídos Stadium, located in Celta de Vigo, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 29,000 people. 
8:50 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 LaLiga match: Celta vs Betis Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
