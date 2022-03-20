Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score!
What time is the Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (March 21)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Uruguay: 9:30 PM
Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers
1- James Harden
12- Tobías Harris
21- Joel Embiid
22- Matisse Thybulle
Last starting five - Toronto Raptors
23- Fred VanVleet
24- Khem Birch
33- Gray Trent Jr.
43- Pascal Siakam
Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers are coming off an emphatic win over the Mavericks, their second in a row. It will be very important for Philadelphia to win in order to continue increasing their good streak.
Toronto Raptors
The Raptors come into this game motivated by their three-game winning streak and looking to build on it to move closer to the top of the Eastern Conference.