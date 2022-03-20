Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers live match, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center.
What time is the Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers game for NBA?

The Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers game will not be broadcast on TV

If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers of March 20th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (March 21)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Uruguay: 9:30 PM

Key player - Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia 76ers the presence of Joel Embiid stands out. The 28-year-old player is the team's best scorer this season with an average of 30.0 points per game, achieved in 57 games played, where he has an average of 33.4 minutes played per game.
Key player - Toronto Raptors

In Toronto Raptors stands out the presence of Pascal Siakam. The 27-year-old player is the team's best scorer this season with an average of 21.9 points per game, achieved in 57 games played, where he has an average of 37.7 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers

0- Tyrese Maxey

1- James Harden

12- Tobías Harris

21- Joel Embiid

22- Matisse Thybulle

Last starting five - Toronto Raptors

4- Scottie Barnes

23- Fred VanVleet

24- Khem Birch

33- Gray Trent Jr.

43- Pascal Siakam

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers are coming off an emphatic win over the Mavericks, their second in a row. It will be very important for Philadelphia to win in order to continue increasing their good streak.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors come into this game motivated by their three-game winning streak and looking to build on it to move closer to the top of the Eastern Conference.

The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center

The Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, located in the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 21,600 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2021-22 match: Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
