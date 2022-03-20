Sevilla vs Real Sociedad LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
1:19 PM2 minutes ago

45+1'

At the end of the first half, the game was fairly close and the teams went into the dressing room goalless.
1:17 PM4 minutes ago

44'

A ball is made in the Real Sociedad area and the ball ends up going over the end line.
1:12 PM9 minutes ago

37'

Close! After leaving the ball loose in the area, Sorloth shoots and the ball ends up going wide.
1:02 PM18 minutes ago

28'

Januzaj arrived dangerously, but the defense ended up preventing him from passing into the box.
12:53 PM28 minutes ago

20'

Dangerous shot from Munir, but the ball goes wide.
12:48 PM33 minutes ago

13'

A back-and-forth encounter, the ball was fought in midfield and there were few chances for either team in the first few minutes.
12:38 PM42 minutes ago

5'

Januzaj's half-turn and shot, but the ball is deflected by Dmitrovic.
12:33 PMan hour ago

0'

The match kicks off at the Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium
12:29 PMan hour ago

Real Sociedad: LineUp

A. Remiro; D. Rico, R. Le Nornad, A. Elustondo, J. Zaldua; Portu, M. Merino, M. Zubimendi, A. Januzaj; A. Sorloth, Rafinha.
12:27 PMan hour ago

Sevilla: LineUp

M. Dmitrovic; J. Navas, N. Gudelj, J. Koundé, L. Augustinsson; O Torres, T. Delaney, L. Ocampos, J. Corona, Munir; A. Martial.
12:22 PMan hour ago

To the court

Both teams are already warming up prior to the start of the match, looking to get ready for the game.
12:17 PMan hour ago

At home

Sevilla is already at the Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, the team coached by Lopetegui will be looking for three points in this match.
12:12 PMan hour ago

They are present

Real Sociedad is also already at the Sevillian stadium, tonight they will try to break a long winless streak against Sevilla.
12:07 PMan hour ago

What a streak!

Sevilla have gone 14 matches without defeat in the current LaLiga competition, but in the last eight they have accumulated six draws.
12:02 PMan hour ago

Let the support be felt!

Real Sociedad fans turn out to support their team in this important match.

11:57 AMan hour ago

Statements Real Sociedad

Imanol Alguacil spoke before the match: "This Sevilla team has been used to playing midweek games for many years. On top of that, there were players who didn't play and they're ready. I expect the usual Sevilla, who haven't lost at home yet and who are going to complicate the league for Madrid. But if we are able to win, we will be six points behind Sevilla, with all humility and respect, but with ambition".
11:52 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this fact

Since 2016, Real Sociedad have not won against Sevilla away, a streak they will be looking to break tonight.
11:47 AM2 hours ago

What a tip!

Of the last eight duels played between these teams, Sevilla have won all the matches, the best streak of the team led by Lopetegui.
11:42 AM2 hours ago

We're back!

We are back for the minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
11:37 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Sevilla vs Real Sociedad live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sevilla vs Real Sociedad live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
11:32 AM2 hours ago

11:27 AM2 hours ago

Quotes Sevilla

Julen Lopetegui spoke ahead of the match: They are a team that will always look for the games and will surely want to take advantage of that clean week with a very high tempo. They have very good players, without Oyarzabal who I wish a speedy recovery, but collectively very interesting. We have to prepare ourselves well to give a response in accordance with that demand, focusing on optimizing the resources we have. Imanol has done an exceptional job since he took over Real. It is a recognizable and complete team, it has one of the best squads in the history of Real Sociedad."

"In soccer, duels pass quickly. We are already focused on the most important competition, in which I would like to make history again by qualifying the team for the Champions League, it would be an extraordinary milestone and we will fight for it by treating every game as a final. We have to compete with the same enthusiasm, ambition and with the maximum energy that this type of match will demand from us. It's about a balance between legs, soccer and mentality. And that will also be the case on Sunday, we have 10 precious and very tough matches ahead of us. La Real is already facing the weekly preparation. Any absences can be made up for with the extra that the Sánchez-Pizjuán gives, but then we have to give the people reasons to keep up the energy".

11:22 AM2 hours ago

Aiming to add

Real Sociedad comes into this match after a narrow win over Alavés, placing them in sixth place in the table with 47 points.

11:17 AM2 hours ago

Turning the page

Sevilla comes to this match after losing in the Europa League in extra time in midweek, and their last match in this competition was a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

11:12 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The match of Sevilla vs Real Sociedad will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 43,883 people. 
11:07 AM2 hours ago

