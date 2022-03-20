Koln vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Dortmund dominate in victories!
The black and yellow team have played Koln many times in the last couple of years, Koln have won 4 times, they both have drawn 5 times and Dortmund have won 9 times, it will probably be a good match!
Dortmund will go with everything!
Even though they have many important injured players they recovered 100% their main player, Erling Haaland, and he is starting again, will he be the star of the match?
Koln will be able to count with their pillar in defense!
Koln lost their fullback Jonas Hector a few days ago due to contracting COVID-19, and he will not be here for this matchday, will it be difficult for them without their defensive pillar?
Starting XI from Dortmund
Gregor Kobel; Nico Schultz, Manuel Akanji, Emre Can, Felix Passlack; Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Giovanni Reyna, Marius Wolf; Erling Haaland
Starting XI from Koln
Marvin Schwabe; Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Jannes Horn; Salih Ozcan; Marc Uth, Ondrej Duda, Louis Schaub; Sebastian Andersson, Anthony Modeste
Tweet from Dortmund
Flashback to a beautiful goal in a match between these two teams!
A few of the best from #KOEBVB
Tweet from Koln
¡La vista del estadio!
¡La vista del estadio!
___#KOEBVB #effzeh pic.twitter.com/KIpimIACTV
Dortmund also has many injured/sanctioned players!
Dan Zagadou has a muscle injury, Marcel Schmeltzer has a knee injury, Marco Reus is sick, Mateu Morey has an ACL injury, Stefan Tiggers broke his anckle, Thomas Meunier has a hamstring injury, as well as Youssoufa Moukoko, and Mahmoud Dahoud is sanctioned.
Koln has many injured players!
Dejan Ljubicic is sick, Ellis Skhiri has a muscle injury, Florian Kainz has COVID-19, as well as Jonas Hector, Kingsley Schindler is out due to personal reasons and Tim Lemperle is sick.
Player to watch from Dortmund: Erling Haaland
The Norwegian 21 year old striker is having a great season, even when he was injured he was still the top scorer in the team and one of the top scorers in the Bundesliga, he has scored 16 goals and 5 assists, if he plays tomorrow, which he probably will, will he score?
Player to watch from Koln: Anthony Modeste
The French 33 year old striker is back shining in the Bundesliga, he has now scored 15 goals, almost half of the goals of his team, (The whole team has scored 37 goals) will he shine tomorrow against Dortmund?
Some of the times of the match!
Mexico: 12:30 pm
Bolivia: 14:30 pm
Argentina 15:30 pm
Chile: 1:30 pm
Colombia: 12:30 am
Ecuador: 1:30 pm
Paraguay: 3:30 pm
Peru: 1:30 pm
Uruguay: 3:30 pm
Spain: 7:30 pm
Last XI from Dortmund
Gregor Kobel; Nico Schultz, Marin Pongracic, Emre Can, Felix Passlack; Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud; Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham, Marius Wolf; Donyell Malen
Last XI from Koln
Marvin Schwabe; Jonas Hector, Timo Hubers, Luca Killian, Benno Schmitz; Elles Skhiri; Florian Kainz, Ondrej Duda, Salih Ozcan; Anthony Modeste, Sebastian Andersson
Dortmund come from a clutch victory!
Dortmund are having a really good season, they are now in second place, seven points behind Bayern, but with one game in hand, but last matchday they got an almost last minute victory against Mainz thanks to a goal from Axel Witsel in the 87th minute. Will they win tomorrow against Koln?
Koln come from a big victory!
Koln is having a spectacular season, at the moment they are in seventh place, 5 points behind sixth place (but with one game less, which is tomorrow against Dortmund). Last matchday they won against Leverkusen, thanks to a solitary goal from Kingsley Schindler. They come motivate. Will they be able to surprise Dortmund tomorrow?
Promissing duel!
The Rhein Energie Stadium located in Koln; Germany will be the stadium that will house the match between Koln and Dortmund corresponding to matchday 27 of the Bundesliga. This stadium has space for 50,00 people.
