Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Madrid vs Barcelona live, as well as the latest information from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. 
Barcelona's statements

Xavi spoke ahead of this important match: "The pressure is the same whatever the moment. If we win we would be closer to our first objective, which is to get into the Champions League. We would be 12 points behind, with a game in hand, but it would be very difficult to think about the title," warned Xavi, recalling that the numbers, at this stage of the season, are very clear: "All we have to do is add and subtract. Madrid have lost two matches in 28 games and if we beat them they would still have to lose three more, assuming we win them all. Thinking about La Liga is still very difficult, very remote".

"A Clasico is always different; it is a match to show personality, to show that we have grown since November and to show that we are shaping this model that we want."

"We've gone five Clasicos without winning.... Maybe there are some parallels with 2004, but mostly because we would change that dynamic because thinking about the title is still very complicated", repeated the coach, adding that in the last match against Real Madrid "we already played very well. In the Supercopa we were very good and we competed, but the result was what it was".

Statements Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti spoke before this important duel: "Evaluating Benzema's future.... We have to, but this season he has played just enough. His absence has not affected the team. He is still the top scorer in La Liga, he has scored in many games. Sometimes if he hadn't been injured I would have rested him. He's had injuries at the right time of the season, and I think it's the same now. We have two weeks and if he hadn't been injured he would have gone, but he stays here, recovers and will be fresher."

"Last time was an unforgettable night. We all have this night in our hearts and in our eyes. The fans will want to repeat it and I think we can. We will do our best.

"I'm happy. It is clear that players of this level want more prominence to have an important role. I have not given it to them because I have chosen other players. On the professional side I am happy: they have never missed a training session, they are always there."

"He is a player who has a lot of balance, a person of balanced character. He knows very well what his position is in this squad, that's why nothing happens if he plays or if he doesn't play. He maintains this balance and with him he is able to maintain a very, very high professionalism. He is always top".

"Real Madrid's style has to be the one that embodies the characteristics of the players. All teams have to think about this. That's why I don't rule anything out and I try to make the players comfortable, I'm not going to force them. For me soccer is not just a style, just an identity. I can do everything here because this team has a lot of quality, a lot of things".

"If we win tomorrow we have three more points, which brings us closer to winning; if we draw, one more point; and if we lose, nothing. But we don't have to think that Barcelona is out. Every team is going to fight until the last game."

Barcelona's final lineup

M. ter Stegen; J. Alba, G. Piqué, E. García, S. Dest; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, F. de Jong; F. Torres, P. Aubameyang, Adama Traoré.
Last Real Madrid line-up

T. Courtois; Alaba, Nacho, Kroos, Benzema, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Mendy.
Good run

Barcelona comes into this match after beating Galatasaray in the Europa League, in addition to beating Osasuna four goals to nil, accumulating a great unbeaten streak.

To keep on adding up

Real Madrid comes to this match after beating Mallorca three goals to zero, and also previously eliminated PSG in the Champions League, so they are inspired for this match.

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 81 044 people.
