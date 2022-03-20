Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Barcelona's statements
"A Clasico is always different; it is a match to show personality, to show that we have grown since November and to show that we are shaping this model that we want."
"We've gone five Clasicos without winning.... Maybe there are some parallels with 2004, but mostly because we would change that dynamic because thinking about the title is still very complicated", repeated the coach, adding that in the last match against Real Madrid "we already played very well. In the Supercopa we were very good and we competed, but the result was what it was".
Statements Real Madrid
"Last time was an unforgettable night. We all have this night in our hearts and in our eyes. The fans will want to repeat it and I think we can. We will do our best.
"I'm happy. It is clear that players of this level want more prominence to have an important role. I have not given it to them because I have chosen other players. On the professional side I am happy: they have never missed a training session, they are always there."
"He is a player who has a lot of balance, a person of balanced character. He knows very well what his position is in this squad, that's why nothing happens if he plays or if he doesn't play. He maintains this balance and with him he is able to maintain a very, very high professionalism. He is always top".
"Real Madrid's style has to be the one that embodies the characteristics of the players. All teams have to think about this. That's why I don't rule anything out and I try to make the players comfortable, I'm not going to force them. For me soccer is not just a style, just an identity. I can do everything here because this team has a lot of quality, a lot of things".
"If we win tomorrow we have three more points, which brings us closer to winning; if we draw, one more point; and if we lose, nothing. But we don't have to think that Barcelona is out. Every team is going to fight until the last game."
Barcelona's final lineup
Last Real Madrid line-up
Good run