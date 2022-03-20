Goals and Highlights: PSV 5-0 Fortuna Sittard in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
90'
The match ends the score is 5-0
85'
PSV GOAL Carlos Vinicius did not fail in front of goal after a brilliant collective play.
78'
PSV GOAL It's a goal! Bruma skillfully dribbles past several defenders and connects a shot inside the area that is deflected and pins Yanick Van Osch.
71'
Great control by Lisandro Semedo He receives a precise pass on the edge of the area, immediately shoots at goal and shakes the right post. He was out of luck.
58'
Great opportunity wasted by Philipp Max After receiving a good pass and standing alone in front of the goalkeeper, he hit a shot that went near the right post. The ball goes over the bottom line and Sittard will kick the goal.
41'
PSV GOAL Eran Zahavi jumps in and heads in a brilliant cross to beat the keeper into the top left corner of the goal.
39'
PSV GOAL Eran Zahavi serves inside the area for Ritsu Doan, who beats Yanick Van Osch in the bottom left corner.
30'
Eran Zahavi controls a pass to the edge of the box and shoots into the bottom right corner. The goalie reaches low and stops the shot.
10'
Goal PSV Philipp Max timed for a rebound inside the box and shot low at the left post to make it 1:0.
0'
The game has started, enjoy it.
All set
Everything is ready in Eindhoven for the game between PSV and Fortuna.
Lineup Fortuna
This is the XI starter of Fortuna.
𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐗𝐈— Fortuna Sittard (@FortunaSittard) March 20, 2022
▪️ Basisplaatsen voor Ivo Pinto en Nigel Lonwijk;
▪️ Andres Samaris weer terug bij basis-elf;
▪️ Ryan Johansson terug bij de selectie. #SamenNaoVeure #PSVFOR pic.twitter.com/elc2oIdnaj
Lineup PSV
This is the XI starter of PSV.
Win this.#PSVFOR pic.twitter.com/2UfxBVcozX— PSV (@PSV) March 20, 2022
Who is the referee of today
Today's referee is Allard Lindhout
Injuries Fortuna
The away team has 2 casualties for today.
Angha M. (Yellow cards)
Cox G. (Yellow Cards)
Injuries PSV
The home team has several players unavailable for today.
Gakpo C. (Injury)
Kreekels M. (Injury - knee)
Mwene P. (Injury)
Ramalho A. (Injury - ankle)
Sambo S. (Injury - knee)
Thomas R. (Injury - knee)
Offense
PSV is the second best offense in the Eredivisie with a total of 63 goals scored and is the third best defense in the league with only 31 goals allowed.
The activity of today
Today's activity in the Eredivisie concludes with 2 matches.
Vitesse vs. Waalwijk
Willem II vs AZ Alkmaar
Odd to win
PSV are the heavy favorites to win at -1000 according to bookmakers
Last games between PSV and Sittard
2 of the last 5 games have been won by PSV, so it seems likely that they will be able to add tomorrow. At Philips Stadion it is something else because PSV has 1 defeat since 2016, said defeat was in 2018.
Key player of Sittard
Netherlands striker Mats Seuntjens will be the player to watch with 8 goals and 2 assists, he has a streak of four consecutive games without scoring a goal, but they hope to end it today, Sittard's team will put all their hopes in Mats
Key player of PSV
Gakpo C. is PSV's top scorer in the League with 8 goals and has also contributed with 12 assists, so the Dutchman will take on the home side's offensive attack.
SITTARD
SITTARD has a short streak of two games without losing after beating Willem II on the last day at home, which left it in the last position of salvation in the 2022 Eredivisie with 22 points. Far from salvation yet, Sittard will seek to prolong his good form
With one game in hand, Sittard is the penultimate visitor in the League and is one of the only ones with fewer than three teams wins away from home, in addition to conceding a goal in all their away games, so we can see a game with goals.
PSV
PSV comes to this match in a good state of form, unlike its rival, with one game less so with a victory here it will be able to return to fight for the Eredivisie. He has a consecutive streak without defeat in his last five appearances.
They have won just 20 games in this tournament, taking that victory at home when they thrashed Heracles 3-1 on the previous day of the championship. Despite that, and including that win, PSV have scored 63 goals.
The game will played at the Philiphs Stadion
Philips Stadion is a football stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, and it is the home of PSV (Philips Sport Vereniging), also known as PSV Eindhoven. With a capacity of 35,000, it is the third-largest football stadium in the country.
