Goals and Highlights: PSV 5-0 Fortuna Sittard in Eredivisie
Photo: VAVEL

12:35 PMan hour ago

90'

The match ends the score is 5-0
12:24 PMan hour ago

85'

PSV GOAL Carlos Vinicius did not fail in front of goal after a brilliant collective play.
12:21 PMan hour ago

78'

PSV GOAL It's a goal! Bruma skillfully dribbles past several defenders and connects a shot inside the area that is deflected and pins Yanick Van Osch.
12:18 PMan hour ago

71'

Great control by Lisandro Semedo He receives a precise pass on the edge of the area, immediately shoots at goal and shakes the right post. He was out of luck.
12:07 PMan hour ago

58'

Great opportunity wasted by Philipp Max After receiving a good pass and standing alone in front of the goalkeeper, he hit a shot that went near the right post. The ball goes over the bottom line and Sittard will kick the goal.
11:30 AM2 hours ago

41'

PSV GOAL Eran Zahavi jumps in and heads in a brilliant cross to beat the keeper into the top left corner of the goal.
11:29 AM2 hours ago

39'

PSV GOAL Eran Zahavi serves inside the area for Ritsu Doan, who beats Yanick Van Osch in the bottom left corner.
11:17 AM2 hours ago

30'

Eran Zahavi controls a pass to the edge of the box and shoots into the bottom right corner. The goalie reaches low and stops the shot.
10:58 AM2 hours ago

10'

Goal PSV Philipp Max timed for a rebound inside the box and shot low at the left post to make it 1:0.
10:50 AM3 hours ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
10:34 AM3 hours ago

All set

Everything is ready in Eindhoven for the game between PSV and Fortuna.
10:32 AM3 hours ago

Lineup Fortuna

This is the XI starter of Fortuna.
10:30 AM3 hours ago

Lineup PSV

This is the XI starter of PSV.
10:19 AM3 hours ago

Who is the referee of today

Today's referee is Allard Lindhout
10:13 AM3 hours ago

Injuries Fortuna

The away team has 2 casualties for today.

Angha M. (Yellow cards)

Cox G. (Yellow Cards)

10:06 AM3 hours ago

Injuries PSV

The home team has several players unavailable for today.

Gakpo C. (Injury)

Kreekels M. (Injury - knee)

Mwene P. (Injury)

Ramalho A. (Injury - ankle)

Sambo S. (Injury - knee)

Thomas R. (Injury - knee)

9:58 AM3 hours ago

Offense

PSV is the second best offense in the Eredivisie with a total of 63 goals scored and is the third best defense in the league with only 31 goals allowed.
9:54 AM3 hours ago

The activity of today

Today's activity in the Eredivisie concludes with 2 matches.

Vitesse vs. Waalwijk

Willem II vs AZ Alkmaar

9:45 AM4 hours ago

Odd to win

PSV are the heavy favorites to win at -1000 according to bookmakers
1:50 AM12 hours ago

1:40 AM12 hours ago

Last games between PSV and Sittard

2 of the last 5 games have been won by PSV, so it seems likely that they will be able to add tomorrow. At Philips Stadion it is something else because PSV has 1 defeat since 2016, said defeat was in 2018.
1:35 AM12 hours ago

Key player of Sittard

Netherlands striker Mats Seuntjens will be the player to watch with 8 goals and 2 assists, he has a streak of four consecutive games without scoring a goal, but they hope to end it today, Sittard's team will put all their hopes in Mats
1:30 AM12 hours ago

Key player of PSV

Gakpo C. is PSV's top scorer in the League with 8 goals and has also contributed with 12 assists, so the Dutchman will take on the home side's offensive attack.
1:25 AM12 hours ago

SITTARD

SITTARD has a short streak of two games without losing after beating Willem II on the last day at home, which left it in the last position of salvation in the 2022 Eredivisie with 22 points. Far from salvation yet, Sittard will seek to prolong his good form
With one game in hand, Sittard is the penultimate visitor in the League and is one of the only ones with fewer than three teams wins away from home, in addition to conceding a goal in all their away games, so we can see a game with goals.
1:20 AM12 hours ago

PSV

PSV comes to this match in a good state of form, unlike its rival, with one game less so with a victory here it will be able to return to fight for the Eredivisie. He has a consecutive streak without defeat in his last five appearances.
They have won just 20 games in this tournament, taking that victory at home when they thrashed Heracles 3-1 on the previous day of the championship. Despite that, and including that win, PSV have scored 63 goals.
1:15 AM12 hours ago

The game will played at the Philiphs Stadion

Philips Stadion is a football stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, and it is the home of PSV (Philips Sport Vereniging), also known as PSV Eindhoven. With a capacity of 35,000, it is the third-largest football stadium in the country.
1:10 AM12 hours ago

