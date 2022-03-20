America vs Toluca: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of America vs Toluca
How to watch America vs Toluca Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
América's Statements
"I know what it is to wear this jersey, they know it too, it's not that they avoid the responsibility they have as players. I have no doubt that they will get out of their slump. We know what institution we are in. We have always tried to reach the players on the emotional side, because the quality is not in doubt".
"In the two matches I don't think we deserved to lose, with Monterrey we took over on a Thursday and we had one day to work with the boys and then we lost the game due to an accidental play and then we had a week to prepare for the Clásico and we were conditioned to play with one less, but we played with overalls on."
"There is no other message than to win with Toluca, it is going to happen and they are going to look for that win. That victory is more focused on the emotional than the sporting aspect. Whoever has to play is going to give their all."
"Santiago (Baños), the president, told us that we would continue until the end of the championship and I proposed short objectives to the players, I cannot visualize beyond the match against Toluca, it is the first match to achieve that victory and think about the future. If we were to think about anything else it would be a serious mistake".
"I come with the need to reverse the situation that although it is not the best, it is in my head to follow a process of what one has always sought, it would be wonderful if tomorrow it were to happen, but I am aware and realistic of the situation I live in."
"Personally it was not difficult (to take over América), because I have prepared myself for this, although the possibility of the way it happened is not the way one intends, things happen in a way that one cannot handle or wish for, I am calm when it comes to making decisions, I have the support of the people when it comes to deciding."