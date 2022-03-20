Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

1:15 PM7 minutes ago

16'

Konstantinos Tsimikas missile from the edge of the box. It escapes only a few inches above the crossbar.
1:01 PM21 minutes ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
12:52 PM30 minutes ago

All set

Everything ready for the game between Forest and Liverpool.
12:50 PM32 minutes ago

Lineup Forest

This is the XI starters of Forest.
12:43 PM39 minutes ago

Lineup Liverpool

This is the XI starter of Liverpool.
12:32 PMan hour ago

Who is the referee

Craig Pawson will referee today's clash
12:30 PMan hour ago

Injuries Forest

The local team has several casualties for today.

Cook S. (Injury)

Grabban L. (Injury)

Lowe M. (Injury)

McKenna S. (Injury)

12:28 PMan hour ago

Injuries Liverpool

The reds have 1 casualty for today.

Alexander-Arnold T. (Injury - thigh)

12:20 PMan hour ago

FA CUP

Liverpool have 7 FA Cups under their belts while Forest have 2 FA CUPs, they will be looking to get outvictoriosos.
12:15 PMan hour ago

The favorite of today

Liverpool comes out as heavy favorites for today's game with odds of -900 according to bookmakers
12:12 PMan hour ago

The bracket

The winner of this match will face Manchester City in the FA CUP semi-final
2:57 AM10 hours ago

2:47 AM11 hours ago

Games between Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

2 of the last 5 games have been won by Nottingham Forest so it seems likely that they will add tomorrow. At City Ground it is something else because Nottingham Forest has 1 defeat since 2016, said defeat was in 2018.
2:42 AM11 hours ago

Key player of Liverpool

Striker born in Senegal is 19 years old and is one of the best players for Liverpool, current champion of the Carabao Cup, and of the African Cup of Nations with Senegal, in the current tournament in the Premier League, he has started 23 games out of 26 possible, 11 goals and 2 assists, and with his national team he has played 86 games and scored 28 goals, a total killer, he will seek to give his team the 3 points and continue this Reds winning streak.
2:37 AM11 hours ago

Key player of Home team

Lewis Grabban is Nottingham Forest's top scorer in the League with 12 goals and has also contributed with 4 assists, so the Jamaican will destroy the locals' offensive attack. Forest has two FA CUPs (1897/1898, 1958/1959), in the 70s Nottingham Forest and Liverpool had a rivalry as they were the 2 clubs that dominated England, however with the decline of Nottingham Forrest that rivalry lost prominence . Forest knows that it starts as a victim today but will want to surprise Liverpool.
2:32 AM11 hours ago

Liverpool

Liverpool has a short streak of five games without losing after beating Cardiff on the last day as visitors, which left it in the quarterfinals.
In the Premier League, Liverpool is 1 point away from the leadership of the League, so they will seek to continue their good pace so far. Liverpool has 7 FA CUP and also they lose 7 finals This is the years when Liverpool won the FA CUP 1964-65, 1973-74, 1985-86, 1988-89, 1991-92, 2000-01, 2005-06. So they are the strongest candidate to win the FA CUP title this year, despite the fact that there are also teams like Chelsea and Manchester City, those led by Jurgen Klopp, will look for one more trophy in their showcases at Anfield.
2:27 AM11 hours ago

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest come to this match in good form and, like their rival, in these quarter-finals.
He has a consecutive streak without defeat in his last five visits away from home.
They have won just 15 games in this tournament, taking that victory away from home, when they thrashed Reading 4-0 on the previous day of the championship. Despite that, and including that win, Nottingham Forest have conceded 35 goals.
2:22 AM11 hours ago

The game will played at the City Ground

The game will played at the City Ground Photo: Getty images// The City Ground is a football stadium in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England, on the banks of the River Trent. It has been home to Nottingham Forest Football Club since 1898, and has 30,445 seats.
2:17 AM11 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the FA CUP match: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
