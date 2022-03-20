Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
16'
Konstantinos Tsimikas missile from the edge of the box. It escapes only a few inches above the crossbar.
0'
The game has started, enjoy it.
All set
Everything ready for the game between Forest and Liverpool.
Lineup Forest
This is the XI starters of Forest.
📋 Team news 🆚 Liverpool— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 20, 2022
1️⃣ change for The Reds as Joe Lolley replaces Scott McKenna 👊
🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/SyyWzhbQnf
Lineup Liverpool
This is the XI starter of Liverpool.
🏆 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🏆— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 20, 2022
Our line-up for today’s #EmiratesFACup quarter-final! #NOTLIV
Who is the referee
Craig Pawson will referee today's clash
Injuries Forest
The local team has several casualties for today.
Cook S. (Injury)
Grabban L. (Injury)
Lowe M. (Injury)
McKenna S. (Injury)
Injuries Liverpool
The reds have 1 casualty for today.
Alexander-Arnold T. (Injury - thigh)
FA CUP
Liverpool have 7 FA Cups under their belts while Forest have 2 FA CUPs, they will be looking to get outvictoriosos.
The favorite of today
Liverpool comes out as heavy favorites for today's game with odds of -900 according to bookmakers
The bracket
The winner of this match will face Manchester City in the FA CUP semi-final
Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the FA CUP match Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool How to watch Stream on TV and Online in FA CUP
If you want to watch the game Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live on TV, your options is SKY Sports
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blue to Go
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Games between Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
2 of the last 5 games have been won by Nottingham Forest so it seems likely that they will add tomorrow. At City Ground it is something else because Nottingham Forest has 1 defeat since 2016, said defeat was in 2018.
Key player of Liverpool
Striker born in Senegal is 19 years old and is one of the best players for Liverpool, current champion of the Carabao Cup, and of the African Cup of Nations with Senegal, in the current tournament in the Premier League, he has started 23 games out of 26 possible, 11 goals and 2 assists, and with his national team he has played 86 games and scored 28 goals, a total killer, he will seek to give his team the 3 points and continue this Reds winning streak.
Key player of Home team
Lewis Grabban is Nottingham Forest's top scorer in the League with 12 goals and has also contributed with 4 assists, so the Jamaican will destroy the locals' offensive attack. Forest has two FA CUPs (1897/1898, 1958/1959), in the 70s Nottingham Forest and Liverpool had a rivalry as they were the 2 clubs that dominated England, however with the decline of Nottingham Forrest that rivalry lost prominence . Forest knows that it starts as a victim today but will want to surprise Liverpool.
Liverpool
Liverpool has a short streak of five games without losing after beating Cardiff on the last day as visitors, which left it in the quarterfinals.
In the Premier League, Liverpool is 1 point away from the leadership of the League, so they will seek to continue their good pace so far. Liverpool has 7 FA CUP and also they lose 7 finals This is the years when Liverpool won the FA CUP 1964-65, 1973-74, 1985-86, 1988-89, 1991-92, 2000-01, 2005-06. So they are the strongest candidate to win the FA CUP title this year, despite the fact that there are also teams like Chelsea and Manchester City, those led by Jurgen Klopp, will look for one more trophy in their showcases at Anfield.
In the Premier League, Liverpool is 1 point away from the leadership of the League, so they will seek to continue their good pace so far. Liverpool has 7 FA CUP and also they lose 7 finals This is the years when Liverpool won the FA CUP 1964-65, 1973-74, 1985-86, 1988-89, 1991-92, 2000-01, 2005-06. So they are the strongest candidate to win the FA CUP title this year, despite the fact that there are also teams like Chelsea and Manchester City, those led by Jurgen Klopp, will look for one more trophy in their showcases at Anfield.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest come to this match in good form and, like their rival, in these quarter-finals.
He has a consecutive streak without defeat in his last five visits away from home.
They have won just 15 games in this tournament, taking that victory away from home, when they thrashed Reading 4-0 on the previous day of the championship. Despite that, and including that win, Nottingham Forest have conceded 35 goals.
He has a consecutive streak without defeat in his last five visits away from home.
They have won just 15 games in this tournament, taking that victory away from home, when they thrashed Reading 4-0 on the previous day of the championship. Despite that, and including that win, Nottingham Forest have conceded 35 goals.
The game will played at the City Ground
The game will played at the City Ground Photo: Getty images// The City Ground is a football stadium in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England, on the banks of the River Trent. It has been home to Nottingham Forest Football Club since 1898, and has 30,445 seats.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the FA CUP match: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Updates!
My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL