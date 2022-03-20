Highlights: New Zealand 4-0 Fiyi in Qatar Qualifications 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
90'| End of the match
The match ends at Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium. New Zealand beat Fiji 4-0. Hay's team gets three points and a goal to take first place in the group.
92'| Lewis goal
Goal by Lewis. Goal for New Zealand. He scores the penalty in the last minute of the match. The home side will take all three points
91'| Penalty for New Zealand
What a penalty the referee called. Alam went for an aerial ball and hit a local attacker. Lewis will take it...
73'| Wood's goal
Striker's double. Wood's goal. He went one-on-one against the visiting goalkeeper and scored beautifully. Three goals ahead
72'| Gooool by Just
Goal for New Zealand. Now the home side scores. A goal by Just who caught a ball in the box and put it into Alam's net.
70'| What a danger
Another chance for Wood. He cut back in the area, shot and... the ball bounced off a defender. Ball to corner kick
63'| Barbarouses had it
Oh, my goodness. Great play from Hay's side. Wood opened up for Kirwan- The winger set up Barbarouses who back-heeled the ball home. The shot went just wide
61'| Wood's shot
Once again the giant of the area finished off an aerial ball. It went over the top. Another good chance for New Zealand. No reaction from Fiji
46'| Second half begins
The last 45 minutes of the match begins. New Zealand leads momentarily. Fiji want to score in this match.
45'| Halftime
A decaffeinated match in Doha. New Zealand won by the narrowest of margins, 1-0. The goal came from Wood on the verge of halftime
44'| Wood's goal
Goal by New Zealand. Goal by Wood. The striker finished off a great cross from the left flank. The header went into the net. 1-0
42'| The home team tries
New Zealand is getting closer to the visitors' goal but so far without luck. They are going for the goal
17'| Another one for Wood
Clear chance for the home side. Wood again. The striker found a ball inside the area and sent it over. It's still 0-0
6'| Wood had it
Fiji were saved. Waine put a ball into the box for Wood. The shot went wide and the visiting defender was able to clear it.
0'| Start the match
The match of the second matchday of Group B for a place in the World Cup in Qatar kicks off. New Zealand and Fiji are looking for the three points at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium.
Fiyi Lineup
Serritslev has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Alam, Gonerau, Hughes, Krishna, Naidu, Nalaubu, Raju, Sami, Tekiate, Tuivuna and Waranaivalu.
New Zealand Lineup
Danny Hay has already selected his starting eleven. It consists of: Sail, Barbarouses, De Vries, Kirwan, Lewis, Pijnaker, Reid, Smith, Stamenic, Waine and Wood.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes to go before kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. First we go to New Zealand's
Danny Hay
“Looking ahead to Fiji, we know the quality they are going to bring. They have been working together on a weekly basis for the last two years so you could see, when they played the other night, that they are highly organised, well coached and are going to offer some real threats at times.”
Other match of Group B
In the other Group B match, Papua New Guinea beat New Caledonia 1-0. The latter was reduced to ten men.
Group A
Group A for the Oceania 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualification is made up of these four countries: Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Vanuatu and Cook Islands.
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until kick-off of the match between New Zealand and Fiji at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium. Who will win the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifying Group B match?
Already at the Stadium
Both teams recently arrived at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium. They will soon go out for warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between New Zealand and Fiji. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.
Possible Fiji line-up
Serritslev may field this lineup for tomorrow's match. Alam, Sami, Tuivuna, Tekiate, Gonerau, Raju, Waranaivalu, Cavuilagi, Hughes, Krishna and Nalaubu.
Possible New Zealand lineup
Danny Hay may field this lineup for tomorrow's match. Sail, Ingham, Reid, Boxall, Wilkins, Garbett, Howieson, Barbacouses, Lewis, Champness and De Jong.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Nueva Zelanda vs Fiyi of 21th March 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 PM.
Bolivia: 14:00 PM.
Brazil: 14:00 PM.
Chile: 13:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM.
USA (ET): 13:00 PM.
Spain: 18:00 PM,
Mexico: 11:00 AM.
Paraguay: 14:00 PM.
Peru: 13:00 PM.
Uruguay: 14:00 PM.
Venezuela: 13:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between New Zealand vs Fiji can be seen on the YouTube channel of the Oceania Federation, and also on the Bet365 application and can be followed on the official website of New Zealand. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Last match between them
On March 28, 2017, the two teams met at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, where the home side won by two goals to nil. The match was a matchday four of the third round of the Oceania World Cup Qualifiers. R. Thomas put New Zealand ahead in the 27th minute. And in the second half came the second goal of R. Thomas, in the 69th minute of the match. With this second goal from the only scorer of the match, New Zealand took the three points for the victory.
History
These two teams have met 34 times in the past. Of this total, 26 of the matches have ended in victories for New Zealand, while in four matches the victory went to Fiji and another four matches ended in a draw. In the last five matches where the rivals met, New Zealand won all these matches, with four of these matches ending with a two-goal difference on the scoreboard. On only one occasion did they win by the narrowest of margins.
Group B
New Zealand are in second place with three points. The hosts are in Group B which is made up of Fiji, Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia. Their opponents are in first place with the same points, but by scoring two goals in their previous match they are in first place.
Fiji's final match
Meanwhile, Fiji hosted New Caledonia, where they won by the narrowest of margins, 1-2. This match opened the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Nalaubu scored the first for the visitors in the 11th minute, and they would go to the break with the victory on the scoreboard. Both teams scored in the second half. With ten minutes to go, Wetria scored to level the score. When everything seemed to end in a draw, the visitors took the lead with a goal by Nalaubu. The striker scored a brace to give Fiji the first three points.
Last match of New Zealand
New Zealand played at the Suhaim Bim Hamad Stadium, where they won by the minimum, 0-1, against Papua New Guinea on Matchday 1 of the Oceania Qualifiers for the World Cup Qatar 2022. The first half ended with a 0-0 scoreline, as neither side was able to take the lead. The second half would see the only goal of the match. Waine scored in the 75th minute to give New Zealand the three points.
