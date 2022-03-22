Highlights and Best Moments: Gibraltar 0-0 Grenada in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
End game
After 90 minutes without much excitement on the pitch, Gibraltar and Grenada played to a scoreless draw in a warm-up game for the FIFA World Cup.
Grenada's next game
Meanwhile, Granada will continue its tour of the old continent next Monday when it plays in Andorra, precisely against the home team.
Grenada's last game
The last official match of Grenada's national team took place in the last Gold Cup when they lost 3-1 against Panama.
Gibraltar's last game
Gibraltar's last game was at the end of last year when they lost 3-1 at home to Latvia in the UEFA qualifiers.
The stadium
The venue for this game will be Victoria Lincoln City Stadium, which opened in 1926 but was remodeled in 2012 and is also used for music concerts.
Start
Gibraltar and Grenada open the activity of an intense FIFA Date that is approaching over the next few days. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the friendly game.
What time is Gibraltar vs Grenada match for Friendly Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Gibraltar vs Grenada of March 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
United States (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Last games
This will be a historic clash because it will be the first time that these two teams will face each other in their history; remembering that both countries are at the lowest level in both CONCACAF and UEFA.
Key player Grenada
Regan Charles-Cook plays in Scottish soccer with Ross County and is the top scorer of the team in the local tournament, which is why he will try to contribute with goals to his team in these friendly games that his national team will play.
Key player Gibraltar
One of the most talented players is Liam Walker, a striker who plays in the Gibraltar First Division and scored the last official goal in the 3-1 home defeat against Latvia.
Last lineup Grenada
12 Reice Charles-Cook, 4 Aaron Pierre, 5 Omar Beckles, 16 A.J. Paterson, 17 Tyrone Sterling, 20 Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong, 8 Alexander McQueen, 6 Oliver Norburn, 10 Saydrel Lewis, 13 Regan Charles-Cook, 11 Shavon John-Brown.
Last lineup Gibraltar
23 Dayle Coleing, 6 Scott Wiseman, 16 Aymen Mouelhi, 14 Roy Chipolina, 20 Ethan Britto, 4 Jack Sergeant, 5 Louie Annesley, 11 Julian Valarino, 22 Graeme Torrilla, 10 Liam Walker, 19 Tjay De Barr.
Grenada: the reunion
After not participating for more than a year, Grenada will have a reunion with soccer, noting that it was eliminated in the first rounds of the CONCACAF Qualifiers; in addition, it played in the 2021 Gold Cup where it lost all three group stage games to Qatar, Honduras and Panama.
Gibraltar: taking advantage of the home game
Gibraltar is a small country that has not been founded for long and is beginning to write its history in international soccer; in the past qualifiers they were last in Group G where they lost all 10 games, so they will seek to take advantage of this home game to try to give a joy to their fans.
The Kick-off
The Gibraltar vs Grenada match will be played at the Victoria Lincoln City Stadium, in Gibraltar, Gibraltar. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
