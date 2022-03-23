Goals and Highlights: America 1-2 Tigres in Friendly Match 2022
Summary

The game is over

The match ends in Houston, Tigres beats América in the friendly match for the FIFA Date.
88´

GOOOOAL FOR TIGRES! Guido Pizarro hits a first-time shot and sends the ball into the net, the Argentinian puts the ball in the corner of the net and scores a great goal.
81´

GOOOOOAL FOR AMERICA! Federico Viñas breaks the goal drought and the score is tied. The Uruguayan enters the area and finishes with a good cross after the goalkeeper Ortega's exit.
77´

Tigres is saved! After a series of rebounds, the ball is left to Viñas inside the box and after defending, Venegas' feet appear to clear the ball off the line. América comes close.
65´

América makes two changes. Luis Gutiérrez and Alejandro Zendejas leave the field; Iker Moreno and Francisco García enter the field.
57´

CHANGE IN AMERICA! Álvaro Fidalgo enters and Jhonathan Dos Santos comes out.
End of first half

At the end of the first half from Houston, Tigres momentarily leads América by the minimum.
38´

 Yellow card for Aldo Cruz for pulling Otero in the middle of the field and cutting off an advance.
29´

 GOOOOAL FOR TIGRES! Nicolás López strikes from just outside the area and the ball goes into the goal to open the scoring in Houston. Óscar Jiménez can't react and his team is already down.
28´

Jhonathan Dos Santos receives a yellow card in the match after a hard foul on Luis Rodriguez.
27´

América continues to arrive with more clarity, now Federico Viñas sends the ball wide after crossing too far in his definition. Tigres has shown nothing tonight.
22´

The Azulcrema team is the one that tries to keep the ball in their domain for the longest time, which they have not completely won in these first minutes of the match.
16´

Close the first one! Miguel Layún shoots and the ball goes wide of the goal. Little by little América begins to generate more
The game has had no clear scoring chances, but the pace is very intense in the United States.
The game kicks off

The match kicks off from Houston, América and Tigres face off at the home of the Houston Dynamo as part of the Eagle Tour for the FIFA Day.
Tigres' starting eleven ready

This is the starting eleven that the felines are sending to face América
America's starting eleven ready

This is the starting eleven that the eagles are sending to face their duel corresponding to the Aguila 2022 Tour.
PLASTICS

Miguel Herrera is already giving a briefing to his players for the match against the Águilas, the coach will face his former team again.
ARE ALREADY IN THE STADIUM

The Eagles are already at PNC Stadium to face the Tigres in a match corresponding to the Eagle Tour.
HOW THEY ARRIVE

This duel will pit Miguel Herrera against his former team, the Aguila of América; at Tigres UANL he has achieved great harmony and an attacking team as he wished, while those of Coapa have completely lost their way.
In the case of América, they have had to thank Santiago Solari for the poor results; Fernando Ortiz has come in as interim coach, trying to raise the level of the group and get them into the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Felinos will be without their top player, André-Pierre Gignac, for this match. 

Last matches

Apertura 2021 | América 1-0 Tigres

Clausura 2021 | Tigres 1-3 América
Apertura 2020 | América 3 - 1 Tigres
2020 Clausura: América 1 - 0 Tigres
Champion of Champions 2019 | América 0 - 0 Tigres
Apertura 2019 | Tigres 1 - 1 América
Apertura 2019 | Quarterfinals Round of 16 | Tigres 2 - 4 América
Apertura 2019 | América 1 - 2 Tigres Quarterfinals First Leg
Clausura 2019 | América 3 - 0 Tigres
Apertura 2018 | Tigres 2 - 3 América
Clausura 2018 | Tigres 1 - 1 América

How are América and Tigres coming in?

The América Eagles are coming off a 3-0 win over Toluca at the Azteca Stadium.

For their part, the Tigres team is coming off a 2-0 win in the Clasico Regio.

Eagle Tour

The Aguilas del America team will host Tigres in a match corresponding to the first friendly match in the United States in 2022 as part of the Aguila Tour, which will be played on March 23 against Tigres in Houston, TX.
THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over, América will face Tigres from Houston as part of the Aguila Tour that will be carried out by the Azulcremas as part of the FIFA Date. 
Tune in here America vs Tigres Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Tigres match.
What time is America vs Tigres match for friendly duel?

This is the start time of the game America vs Tigres of 23th March in several countries:

Argentina: 22:30 PM

Bolivia: 21:30 PM

Brazil: 22:30 PM

Chile: 21:30 PM

Colombia: 20:30 PM

Ecuador: 20:30 PM

USA (ET): 21:30 PM in TUDN USA

Spain: 3:30 AM

Mexico: 19:30 PM

Paraguay: 20:30 PM

Peru: 21:30 PM

Uruguay: 22:30 PM

Venezuela: 20:30 PM

Watch out for this Tigres player:

For this match, the French killer, Andre Pierre Gignac will be the player to watch as he is one of the star strikers in the Tigres squad and has become a benchmark in Mexican soccer, always positioning himself in the scoring charts in every tournament he has played in Mexico. He also scored a great goal in the Regio classic and contributed to the feline victory, which is why he could make a difference during these 90 minutes.  

Watch out for this América player:

For this match, Diego Valdés will be the player to watch for the América eagles. The attacking midfielder is one of the most important pieces of the Azulcremas as he is in charge of being the creative player looking for passes between lines, opening spaces and distributing possession of the ball. In addition, last game he was involved with one of the goals in the victory against Toluca, so he will be a key player throughout the 90 minutes.

Last Tigres lineup:

N. Gúzman; J. Dueñas, I. Lichnovsky, J. Angulo, J. Aquino; G. Pizarro; F. Thauvin, J. Vigón, R. Carioca, L. Quiñones. A. Gignac. 
América's last lineup:

G. Ochoa; J. Sánchez, B. Valdez, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes; R. Sánchez, A. Fidalgo; A. Zendejas, D. Valdés, R. Martínez; H. Martín.
Background:

América and Tigres have faced each other on a total of 59 occasions (21 wins for the eagles, 19 wins for the felines and 18 draws) where the advantage is in favor of the azulcrema team, likewise, in goals, it is the América team who has the advantage with 80 goals scored over 77 for the regios. Their last meeting dates back to the Apertura 2021 Tournament in Matchday 5, where América defeated Tigres by the slimmest of margins. 
About the Stadium

PNC Stadium, formerly BBVA Compass Stadium and later BBVA Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium located in the city of Houston, Texas in the United States. It is home to the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer and the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League. The stadium was inaugurated on May 12, 2012 and has a capacity of 22 039 spectators.

In early October it was announced that the Guyana Football Federation had sold the rights to the Guyana national team's 2014 World Cup qualifier against Mexico as a home game to a promoter, bringing the match to PCN Stadium, then called BBVA Compass Stadium, in Houston. This match will be the first playoff match to be played at this stadium

Tigres seeks to secure the playoffs

The UANL tigres have had a great performance throughout this Clausura 2022, as they are currently in the zone that qualifies them directly for the playoffs in Mexican soccer. They are also one of the highest scoring teams in the competition and one of the teams with the best average attendance throughout the tournament. After winning the Clasico Regio, Miguel Herrera's men will be looking for one more victory to continue their quest to be crowned champions of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.
To get back on track

After a poor performance throughout this Clausura 2022, the América Eagles will be looking to shake off the bad streak and the crisis that has been weighing them down in this tournament with a victory in this friendly match. América is currently at the bottom of the table and needs to regain confidence to close the tournament and try to advance to the reclassification phase of Liga MX. For now, the Azulcremas will be looking to continue to consolidate their position and return the greatness to the institution that it so sorely needs.
In order not to lose the rhythm

Liga MX had to stop due to the FIFA dates to define the next attendees to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In order not to lose the rhythm, both teams will play a friendly match in an attempt to continue with the intensity and continue preparing to close the Clausura 2022 tournament in the best possible way. On the one hand, Tigres are enjoying a pleasant participation in the tournament with a place in the playoffs assured and one in the playoffs to fight for, while the eagles are looking to get into the playoffs after the dismal tournament they have been through.
Kick-off time

The America vs Tigres match will be played at The PCN Stadium, in Austin, Texas. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:30 pm ET.
