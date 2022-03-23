Goals and Highlights: Chivas 1-1 Pumas in Friendly Match 2022
Image: VAVEL

1:24 AM5 days ago

Goals and Highlights

1:00 AM5 days ago

95'

It's over! Chivas and Pumas tie in tonight's friendly match.
12:58 AM5 days ago

89'

A back-and-forth duel, both teams are looking to win the game.
12:52 AM5 days ago

87'

A dangerous shot by Corozo, but the ball is deflected by the defense.
12:50 AM5 days ago

84'

Goal, goal, goal for Pumas! Navarro insistently gets back into the box and sends a lethal shot into the goal and Rangel can't do anything.
12:50 AM5 days ago

81'

Navarro's shot on goal, but Rangel keeps the ball after the shot.
12:47 AM5 days ago

82'

Close! Caicedo looked to generate danger, but the referee signals offside for the universitarios.
12:44 AM5 days ago

78'

Caicedo's cross is looked for by the Chivas goalkeeper Rángel, but he keeps the ball.
12:40 AM5 days ago

74'

Chivas cross, but the university defense ends up preventing them from reaching Gonzalez's goal.
12:36 AM5 days ago

71'

Alek Álvarez arrived with danger, but the ball ended up going wide.
12:32 AM5 days ago

65'

A back-and-forth duel, Pumas tried to generate danger, but the ball could not reach the opponent's goal.
12:25 AM5 days ago

58'

Caicedo arrived with danger, but failed to generate danger and ended up losing the ball.
12:16 AM5 days ago

50'

Goalkeeper! A shot from Pumas, but Gudiño prevents the equalizer.
12:10 AM5 days ago

45'

The action resumes for the second half.
11:54 PM5 days ago

45'

At the end of the first half, Chivas wins by the minimum.
11:48 PM5 days ago

40'

Close! Zaldívar turns and sends a shot, but the ball goes wide.
11:43 PM5 days ago

34'

Yrizar's shot at Gonzalez's goal, the ball ends up going over the end line.
11:32 PM5 days ago

25'

Excellent sweep by Sánchez, preventing Corozo from continuing the play looking for his goal.
11:29 PM5 days ago

21'

Goal, goal, goal for Chivas! Calderón came in alone and sent in a cannon shot to open the scoring.
11:26 PM5 days ago

16'

Few arrivals in the match, however; Chivas dominates in the first minutes.
11:16 PM5 days ago

8'

A shot at Gonzalez's goal, but the goalkeeper keeps the ball without problems.
11:06 PM5 days ago

0'

The action kicks off in Fresno, California.
11:03 PM5 days ago

Pumas: LineUp

J. González; J. Rivas, J. Caicedo, S. Trigos, R. Galindo, C. Battocchio, A. García, W. Corozo, A. Álvarez, E. Montejano, J. Ruvalcaba.
10:58 PM5 days ago

Chivas: LineUp

R. Gudiño; J. Sánchez, G. Sepúlveda, G. Orozco, C. Cisneros, E. Torres, G. García, C. Huerta, C. Calderón, A. Zaldívar, P. Yrizar.
10:51 PM5 days ago

To the court!

Both teams are now taking to the field, where they will look to warm up before the start of the match.
10:50 PM5 days ago

They are here!

Lillini and his players are already in Fresno, tonight they will try to beat Chivas with a young squad. 
10:49 PM5 days ago

Present are

Chivas is already at the stadium, tonight the team led by Leaño will be looking for a win.
10:37 PM5 days ago

There is support!

Pumas fans are already at the stadium and are supporting the universitarios in this friendly match.

 

10:30 PM5 days ago

No go!

Alexis Vega will not be active for tonight's match, the striker is called up with the National Team that will try to qualify to Qatar.
10:24 PM5 days ago

First time

This is the first time that these teams will meet in these lands; previously, Chivas has faced Atlas, León and Morelia.
10:17 PM5 days ago

Watch out here!

The last time Chivas played in Fresno was in 2017, when they faced Monarcas Morelia.
10:12 PM5 days ago

There are absences!

Pumas will not be able to count on Alfredo Talavera, the experienced goalkeeper was called up to the Mexican National Team and the person in charge of guarding the three posts will be Julio González.
10:07 PM5 days ago

We are back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Chivas and Pumas. We'll be sharing relevant information about both teams, as well as the confirmed lineups, shortly.
10:02 PM5 days ago

Stay tuned for the Chivas vs Pumas live stream

In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Chivas vs Pumas live, as well as the latest information from Chuckchansi Park Stadium. 
9:57 PM5 days ago

How to watch Chivas vs Pumas Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Chivas vs Pumas live on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:52 PM5 days ago

Chivas Statements

Michael Leaño spoke about the draw against Atlas: "Today, the feeling is that we let two points slip away. We didn't have a brilliant first half, we were far from the team we normally are. We struggled to keep possession of the ball, in the second half we came out better, we scored the goal and did a great job to nullify a team with great players. We will continue to insist, we cannot give away points and soon the results that the people deserve will come."

"Mainly it is due to a lack of concentration and taking care of details. As long as we don't improve those details, the team plays good games and everything, but that we have to correct, it's the only way to be on top".

9:47 PM5 days ago

Pumas Statements

Hermes Desio, Lillini's assistant coach, spoke after Pumas' tough defeat against Necaxa: "Today we were beaten at the right time. We're not one to make excuses and we don't take credit away from our opponents, who played a good game, but they hit us at the right time and we didn't know how to turn the situation around.

We know what we are and what we have and, as far as it gives us; we are going to face both (tournaments). Today we have it clear, with these players we know that we are going to win and that we are going to lose, but they are not going to give up, we know that these players do not give up easily and until we have the legs, the heart and the head we are going to try to go for both."

"We're not about making excuses and in this case we don't take credit away from the opponent either. Necaxa played their match and did it very well, they hit us at the right moment, we didn't know how to reverse the situation, it cost us in dynamics and in the game and, I believe that things are not deserved, they are won. That's exactly what Necaxa did today, we have a lot to correct. We would like the team to be the same as it was on Wednesday, but we know that this is impossible due to several factors and because the team is not the same. But nothing, we have to get up as quickly as possible, after a little while we'll have a week where we can recover a little better, adjust some things and think about what's to come".

9:42 PM5 days ago

We urgently need to get our spirits up

Pumas will go into this match having lost to Necaxa by three goals to one, the universitarios were unable to come back from behind. One match earlier, they qualified for the semifinals of the Concachampions after a great comeback.

9:37 PM5 days ago

Not at their best

Despite the fact that Chivas is not doing so badly, the team coached by Leaño has not been able to maintain a good winning streak; in their last match, Atlas tied them in the final minutes.

9:32 PM5 days ago

The match will be played at Chuckchansi Park Stadium.

The Chivas vs Pumas match will be played at Chuckchansi Park Stadium, located in Fresno, California. The stadium has a capacity for 10,650 people. 
9:27 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Friendly Match match: Chivas vs Pumas Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
