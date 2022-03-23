Highlights: Scotland 1-1 Poland in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
93'| End of the match
End of the match. The match ends at Hampden Park with the score tied at one. The goal for the home team was scored by Tierney and for the visitors by Piatek.
94'| Goal by Piatek
Poland goal. Goal by Piatek. Poland tied the match in the last minute. Piatek scored the penalty. It looks like this is how the match is going to end
93' | Penalty for Poland
The referee calls a penalty in a dubious play. Piatek dribbled the goalkeeper and there seems to be a slight contact. It will be a penalty. Piatek takes it...
90'|Three minutes of added time
Three more minutes are added. We will go to the 93rd minute of the match.
80'|Poland does not react
Ten minutes to go and Poland is still not reacting. Scotland are comfortable on the pitch. Still 1-0
68'| Tierney's goooool
Goooool for Scotland. Goal by Tierney. What a cross by Mcginn and what a shot by Tierney. What a goal. The midfielder crossed from the right flank and Tierney, falling down, headed in. Spectacular goal. Scotland take the lead
65'|It's taken out under the posts
My goodness. What a chance Poland just had. Piatek reached the area. He cut back. He shot, and Gilmour saves it on the goal line. Tremendous.
46'| Second half begins
The last 45 minutes start. Now it's Scotland's turn to play. Great atmosphere at Hampden Park who want to see goals.
45'| Half-time
The first half ends. Scotland deserved more in these first 45 minutes but Skorupski's saves keep the match goalless.
43'| Skorupski saves Poland
Scotland were under siege at this stage of the match. The visiting goalkeeper saved three clear scoring chances. The home side had one. Great performance by the visiting goalkeeper.
34'|Scotland chance
Another one for Scotland. Clarke's team are getting closer to Skorupski's goal, but the score is still 0-0.
28'|Christie almost scores
The Scotland defender stole the ball. The ball fell at the feet of Christie who advanced and as no one was coming in he shot. The shot went over.
23' Salamon out
Salamon's high shot with his head. It was a good chance to score. The score is still 0-0. The match is being played in the center of the field.
9'| Good play by Patterson
Great play by the right winger who reached the area and defined. The shot was caught by Skorupski. Still 0-0
0'| Match starts
The match kicks off at Hampden Park. It's Poland's turn to play. It has just begun.
The hymns are playing
The players take the field. The anthem of Poland is played and now the anthem of Scotland. This starts soon
Poland's line-up
Michniewicz has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Skorupski, Salamon, Glik, Bednarek, Cash, Zurkowski, Krychowiak, Reca, Moder, Zielinski and Milik.
Scotland's line-up
Steve Clarke has already selected his starting eleven. It is formed by: Gordon, Mctominay, Hanley, Tierney, Gilmour, Mcgregor, Patterson, Taylor, Christie, Mcginn and Adams.
We already have line-ups
Less than thirty minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. Let's go first to Scotland's
Referee
The referee for Scotland vs Poland is Hennessy from Ireland, who will referee both teams at Hampden Park.
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the match between Scotland vs Poland kicks off at Hampden Park. Who will win the friendly match in Scotland vs Poland?
They are already at the stadium
Both teams arrived at Hampden Park a short while ago. They will soon go out for warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are here again to report on the match between Scotland vs Poland
Match Schedule
Argentina: 16:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Scotland vs Poland can be watched on the YouTube channel of the Federation of both teams, and also on the Bet365 application.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Scotland vs Poland this Thursday 24th at 20.45 Spanish time. The match is a friendly match of national teams.