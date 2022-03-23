Goals and Summary of Australia 0-2 Japan in Qualifying Qatar 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
90+4
The match is over Japan defeats Australia 2-0 and is taking the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
90'
Goooooooool for Japan who is taking the victory in the last minute of the match.
85'
Last minutes of the match, everything indicates that the teams will share points in this match.
80'
The match is coming to an end and the teams are fighting for the victory.
75'
The two teams cannot find the key to open the score and the match remains tied 0-0
70'
Changes made by the Australian team
65'
Japan controls the ball and suffocates the opposing defense.
60'
Japan controls possession of the ball but still lacks clarity in the final area of the pitch.
55'
The pace of the game slows down a bit, neither team has done any damage yet.
50'
Australia came close to opening the scoring but Japan's goalkeeper was good.
45'
Second part starts
45'
The first half ends Australia 0-0 Japan.
40'
The last minutes of the first half and everything indicates that we will leave with a scoreless draw.
35'
The rain makes the game go faster and that favors Japan.
25'
Japan is getting closer and closer to opening the scoring.
20'
Yellow card for Metcalf of Australia.
15'
Australia is gradually trying to generate dangerous plays.
10'
A back and forth match with a lot of intensity.
5'
Strong start to the match, the Japanese are the ones who impose conditions at the beginning.
Kickoff
The match between Australia and Japan for the ticket to Qatar 2022 kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, the two teams are getting ready to take the field.
Coaches
Australia will be represented by Graham Arnold and Japan will be represented by Hajime Moriyasu.
Remember
South Korea is the first team along with Iran to have already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, today Saudi Arabia, Australia and Japan could all book their tickets.
Last Match
The last time they met was on October 12 last year, when Japan defeated Australia 2-1 and came away with the three points at home and in front of their own fans.
Fans
Little by little, the fans begin to arrive 30 minutes before kickoff, with the hope of getting their ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Bench Japan
This is Japan Bench
Bench Australia
This is Australia's bench
Already warming up
The two teams are warming up and preparing for the start of the match.
Lineup Japán
This is the lineup of the Japanese national team:
Lineup Australia
This is the lineup of the Australian National Team
Referee
The referee for this match will be Nawaf Abdulla Ghayyath Ghayyath Shukralla.
Absences
Both teams will have no absentees tomorrow, so both teams will have a full squad.
Background
The record leans completely towards the Japanese team, since in the last 8 games the record indicates 3 draws, 5 wins for Japan and Australia has 8 games without being able to defeat Japan, tomorrow will seek to win the match and thus be closer to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Where and how to watch Australia vs Japan online and live.
The match will be broadcast on ESPN, and on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch the match online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Key Player Japan
Takefusa Kubo:
Japanese midfielder of 20 years old, he is one of the promises of the national team of the rising sun, with the senior national team he has played 14 games and we will probably see him in Qatar 2022, he currently plays for Mallorca in the Spanish league, where he has 20 games, 1 goal, 1 assist.
Key Player Australia
Mathew Ryan
Australian goalkeeper, 29 years old, current player of Real Sociedad of the First Division of Spain, is the current captain of his national team, has played 67 games with Australia, a very experienced player who will seek to lead his national team to the World Cup dream of Qatar 2022.
Last Lineup Japan
This is Japan's latest lineup
Las Lineup Australia
This is Australia's latest lineup
Japan: Very close to the World Cup dream.
For its part, the Japanese team is even closer to the World Cup as it is positioned in 2nd place in Group B with 18 points and a record of 6 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats. If it wins against Australia, it would practically qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Australia: To fight for qualification.
The Australian national team will be desperate to qualify for the World Cup, but they will face a complicated team like Japan, which will be one of the most entertaining matches of this qualifying round. Australia is in the 3rd position with 15 points and a record of 4 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Australia vs Japan match, corresponding to the Qualifying Round for Qatar 2022, the match will take place at the ANZ Stadium at 03:10 hours.