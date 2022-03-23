Summary and highlights of South Korea 2-0 Iran in Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE GAME
86'
A corner for South Korea is headed by Jin Sun Kim, but the ball is caught by the keeper.
Iran comes close to closing the gap
Allahyar Sayyadmanesh shot inside the area, but the ball went wide left.
Min Jae Kim leaves injured
Ji Su Park . enters the field in his place;
First change in Bento's ranks
Enter Cho Gue Sung for Hwang Ui Jo
Change in Iran
Third change in the ranks of coach Skocic, Sayyadmanaesh enters and Hajsafi leaves the field in his place.
63' GOOOOAAALLL
South Korea extends the lead after King Young Hwon's back pass is finished off by King Young Hwon for the home side's second goal
Corner kick for South Korea
Jae Sung Lee takes a corner kick, but the ball is cleared by the opposing defense;
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The 22 protagonists return to the field
END OF THE FIRST PART
GOOOAAALLL
Before the end of the first half, Son scored from a cross that was poisoned and ended up inside the goal;
45' 3 minutes of speech
Beath has added an extra three minutes before the end of the first half.
43'
Jin Su Kim's cross into the área, but the Irán goalkeeper stepped up and grabbed the ballónbsp;
41' First change
The Irán team suffers the first setback, Shoja Khalilzadech has to leave the field injured and Aref Gholami
35'
South Korea are awarded a free-kick, but Amir Abedzadeh gets in front of the danger and clears the ball.
29'
South Korea are awarded a free kick by Woo Young & nbsp; Jung, but the ball goes over the goalkeeper's head;
21'
Jae Sung Lee's long pass to Ui Jo Hwang, but a defender got to him first and sent the ball into the corner.
19'
Foul by Woo Young Jung who tripped the opponent and is warned by the New Zealand referee.
18' The assistants come in
Ahmad Nouralli is injured after the tackle, but it looks like he could continue on the field.
10'
South Korea's cross from Chang Hoon Kwon ended up with a cross, but the ball was cleared by the opposing defense;
10'
The match started
The ball is rolling at the Seoul World Cup
5 minutes
The players are already in the locker room ready to take the field for the national anthems.
Taremi vs Son
Taremi is tied with Ito as the top scorer in the Qatar 2022 qualifiers with four goals, while Son has scored two goals and is coming off a brace for Tottenham against West Ham in their last game;
Fight for first place in the Group
Iran and South Korea are playing to advance to the fourth round as group leaders, for which South Korea is obliged to take all three points today, while Iran will be satisfied with a draw.
The 22 protagonists who will start the clash
South Korea starts with this eleven
Group A
Group A is led by Iran with 22 points, two points behind is South Korea. Third place goes to the United Arab Emirates with 9 points, followed by Lebanon with six, Iraq with 5 and Syria with 2 points.
Half Hour
In 1 half hour the duel between South Korea and Iran will start, both the match and the preview can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch the match between South Korea vs Iran ?
If you want to watch South Korea vs Iran live on TV, your option is ESPN
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between South Korea vs Iran?
This is the kickoff time for the South Korea vs Iran match on Marzh 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM
Iraq players huddle together ahead of crucial game
More than 60,000 spectators expected at Seoul World Cup
How does Iran arrive ?
Also a positive streak for Iran, which has not lost in an official match since 2019 against Iraq in the World Cup qualifiers. They have won four consecutive matches in a row, and in three of those matches they have managed to keep an empty net. The last time they played they won against Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, both by the minimum (1-0). They are the leaders of Group A with 22 points, two points ahead of South Korea. In the eight qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the third phase, they have conceded only two goals and scored 13 goals;
How does South Korea arrive?
Good run for the South Korea National Team that has not lost in an official match since 2019 in the Asian Cup against Qatar. They have won four consecutive victories in World Cup qualifying, the last two in matches played in January and February where they beat Syria and Lebanon. They are second in Group A with 20 points in World Cup qualifying, just two points behind Iran, who top the group. They will contest the fourth round of the World Cup qualifiers, as they are eleven points behind the third-placed team;
Background
South Korea and Iran have met 30 times, with Iran winning 13 times. While South Korea has won this duel 10 times. In 7 meetings the match has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers in Asia where they drew 1-1. In 2013 they already faced each other in South Korea, also in the qualifying phase for the 2014 World Cup, in that match Iran won by the minimum.
Venue: The match will be played at the Seoul World Cup, a stadium that was inaugurated in 2001 and has a capacity of 66,704 spectators.
Preview of the match
South Korea and Iran will meet in the ninth match of the third phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification. Both teams are drawn in Group A alongside the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between South Korea and Iran in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.