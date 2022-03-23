Summary and highlights of South Korea 2-0 Iran in Qatar 2022 Qualifiers
8:56 AM5 days ago

8:54 AM5 days ago

END OF THE GAME

 

8:50 AM5 days ago

86'

A corner for South Korea is headed by Jin Sun Kim, but the ball is caught by the keeper.
 
8:48 AM5 days ago

Iran comes close to closing the gap

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh shot inside the area, but the ball went wide left.
 
8:39 AM5 days ago

Min Jae Kim leaves injured

Ji Su Park . enters the field in his place;
8:28 AM5 days ago

First change in Bento's ranks

Enter Cho Gue Sung for Hwang Ui Jo 
8:26 AM5 days ago

Change in Iran

Third change in the ranks of coach Skocic, Sayyadmanaesh enters and Hajsafi leaves the field in his place.
8:25 AM5 days ago

63' GOOOOAAALLL

South Korea extends the lead after King Young Hwon's back pass is finished off by King Young Hwon for the home side's second goal
8:23 AM5 days ago

Corner kick for South Korea

Jae Sung Lee takes a corner kick, but the ball is cleared by the opposing defense;
8:06 AM5 days ago

THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The 22 protagonists return to the field 
7:53 AM5 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

7:50 AM5 days ago

GOOOAAALLL

Before the end of the first half, Son scored from a cross that was poisoned and ended up inside the goal;
7:48 AM5 days ago

45' 3 minutes of speech

Beath has added an extra three minutes before the end of the first half.
7:46 AM5 days ago

43'

7:46 AM5 days ago

43'

7:43 AM5 days ago

41' First change

The Irán team suffers the first setback, Shoja Khalilzadech has to leave the field injured and Aref Gholami
7:39 AM5 days ago

35'

South Korea are awarded a free-kick, but Amir Abedzadeh gets in front of the danger and clears the ball.
7:31 AM5 days ago

29'

7:25 AM5 days ago

21'

Jae Sung Lee's long pass to Ui Jo Hwang, but a defender got to him first and sent the ball into the corner.
7:22 AM5 days ago

19'

Foul by Woo Young Jung who tripped the opponent and is warned by the New Zealand referee.
7:21 AM5 days ago

18' The assistants come in

Ahmad Nouralli is injured after the tackle, but it looks like he could continue on the field.
7:12 AM5 days ago

10'

South Korea's cross from Chang Hoon Kwon ended up with a cross, but the ball was cleared by the opposing defense;
7:11 AM5 days ago

10'

7:05 AM5 days ago

The match started

The ball is rolling at the Seoul World Cup
 
6:57 AM5 days ago

5 minutes

The players are already in the locker room ready to take the field for the national anthems.
6:50 AM5 days ago

Taremi vs Son

Taremi is tied with Ito as the top scorer in the Qatar 2022 qualifiers with four goals, while Son has scored two goals and is coming off a brace for Tottenham against West Ham in their last game;
6:47 AM5 days ago

Fight for first place in the Group

Iran and South Korea are playing to advance to the fourth round as group leaders, for which South Korea is obliged to take all three points today, while Iran will be satisfied with a draw.
6:45 AM5 days ago

The 22 protagonists who will start the clash

Source: Asian Cup 2023
6:41 AM5 days ago

South Korea starts with this eleven

Source: KFA
6:38 AM5 days ago

Group A

Group A is led by Iran with 22 points, two points behind is South Korea. Third place goes to the United Arab Emirates with 9 points, followed by Lebanon with six, Iraq with 5 and Syria with 2 points.
6:37 AM5 days ago

Half Hour

In 1 half hour the duel between South Korea and Iran will start, both the match and the preview can be followed here on VAVEL
 
9:20 PM5 days ago

How to watch the match between South Korea vs Iran ?

If you want to watch South Korea vs Iran live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

9:15 PM5 days ago

What time is the match between South Korea vs Iran?

This is the kickoff time for the South Korea vs Iran match on Marzh 24th in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM

9:10 PM5 days ago

Iraq players huddle together ahead of crucial game

Source: Asian Cup 2023
9:05 PM5 days ago

More than 60,000 spectators expected at Seoul World Cup

Source: KFA
9:00 PM5 days ago

How does Iran arrive ?

Also a positive streak for Iran, which has not lost in an official match since 2019 against Iraq in the World Cup qualifiers. They have won four consecutive matches in a row, and in three of those matches they have managed to keep an empty net. The last time they played they won against Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, both by the minimum (1-0). They are the leaders of Group A with 22 points, two points ahead of South Korea. In the eight qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the third phase, they have conceded only two goals and scored 13 goals;


8:55 PM5 days ago

How does South Korea arrive?

Good run for the South Korea National Team that has not lost in an official match since 2019 in the Asian Cup against Qatar. They have won four consecutive victories in World Cup qualifying, the last two in matches played in January and February where they beat Syria and Lebanon. They are second in Group A with 20 points in World Cup qualifying, just two points behind Iran, who top the group. They will contest the fourth round of the World Cup qualifiers, as they are eleven points behind the third-placed team;
8:50 PM5 days ago

Background

South Korea and Iran have met 30 times, with Iran winning 13 times. While South Korea has won this duel 10 times. In 7 meetings the match has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers in Asia where they drew 1-1. In 2013 they already faced each other in South Korea, also in the qualifying phase for the 2014 World Cup, in that match Iran won by the minimum. 
8:45 PM5 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Seoul World Cup, a stadium that was inaugurated in 2001 and has a capacity of 66,704 spectators.

Source: The Stadium Guide
8:40 PM5 days ago

Preview of the match

South Korea and Iran will meet in the ninth match of the third phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification. Both teams are drawn in Group A alongside the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria.
8:35 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between South Korea and Iran in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

VAVEL Logo