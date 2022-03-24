Highlights: Colombia 3-0 Bolivia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifers
8:53 AM4 days ago

9:23 PM4 days ago

END OF THE MATCH ✔

COLOMBIA BEAT BOLIVIA BY 3-0
9:22 PM4 days ago

90'+4

The VAR reviews the play and determines that Miguel Borja was in an advanced position. No goal
9:21 PM4 days ago

90'+3

MIGUEL ÁNGEL BORJA BEATS THE BOLIVIAN GOALKEEPER IN AN INDIVIDUAL DUEL, SHOOTS INTO THE GOAL AND SCORES THE FOURTH GOAL OF THE GAME.
9:19 PM4 days ago

90' ⌚

The referee adds three more minutes
9:19 PM4 days ago

90' COLOMBIA SCOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽

MATEUS URIBE'S HEADER OFF A REBOUND SCORES THE THIRD GOAL FOR COLOMBIA.
9:15 PM4 days ago

88'

INDIVIDUAL PLAY BY YAIRO MORENO, HE SHOOTS AT THE GOAL AND THE BALL PASSES VERY CLOSE.
9:12 PM4 days ago

84' Colombia substitution 🔁

Out: Luis Díaz

In: Jefferson Lerma

9:11 PM4 days ago

83' Bolivia substitution 🔁

Out: Gabriel Villamil

In: Moisés Villarroel

9:09 PM4 days ago

80'

MATEUS URIBE'S SHOT FOR COLOMBIA GOES JUST WIDE
9:03 PM4 days ago

74' Bolivia substitution 🔁

Out: Marc Enoumba

In: Jairo Quinteros

9:02 PM4 days ago

74' Colombia substitutions 🔁

Out: Juan Cuadrado and James Rodríguez

In: Yairo Moreno and Mateus Uribe

9:00 PM4 days ago

72' COLOMBIA SCOOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽

LUIS DÍAZ CROSS FOR MIGUEL BORJA, WHO HEADS IN THE BALL AND SCORES COLOMBIA'S SECOND.
8:58 PM4 days ago

69'

Foul by Sanchez on James Rodriguez. It will be an offensive free kick for Colombia
8:55 PM4 days ago

68' 🟨

Yellow card for Juan Cuadrado in Colombia
8:54 PM4 days ago

65' Colombia substitutions 🔁

Out: Luis Sinisterra and Luis Muriel


In: Juan Fernando Quintero and Miguel Borja

8:53 PM4 days ago

64'

LUIS SINISTERRA MISSED A CLEAR CHANCE FOR COLOMBIA, IN FRONT OF BOLIVIA'S GOAL.
8:49 PM4 days ago

61'

FRANK FABRA'S PASS OF DEATH, BUT THE BALL IS CUT BY BOLIVIA'S DEFENSE.
8:48 PM4 days ago

59'

DANIEL MUÑOZ'S HEADER IN FAVOR OF COLOMBIA GOES OVER THE BOLIVIAN GOAL.
8:47 PM4 days ago

58'🟨

Yellow card for José María Carrasco in Bolivia
8:47 PM4 days ago

57' Bolivia substitutions 🟨

Out: Jhon García and Juan Carlos Montenegro.

In: Héctor Sánchez and Jaume Cuéllar

8:45 PM4 days ago

56' 🟨

Yellow card for Jhon Elian García in Bolivia.
8:44 PM4 days ago

55'

Juan Cuadrado's shot for Colombia, which is well saved by the Bolivian goalkeeper.
8:43 PM4 days ago

53'

Approximation of Bolivia that has no depth. The visiting team tries but does not find the way
8:38 PM4 days ago

49'

Colombia's arrival at the feet of Luis Sinisterra, which is of little relevance.
8:36 PM4 days ago

47'

Bolivia comes out more proactive on the field, Colombia manages the ball
8:33 PM4 days ago

SECOND HALF BEGINS 🕢

After halftime, the second half of the game is already being played.
8:32 PM4 days ago

Bolivia substitution 🔁

Out: César Menacho

In: Ramiro Vaca

8:23 PM4 days ago

8:17 PM4 days ago

END OF THE FIRST HALF ✔

Colombia partially defeats Bolivia 1-0
8:15 PM4 days ago

45' ⌚

The referee adds one more minute
8:14 PM4 days ago

44'

Deflected shot by Luis Díaz in favor of Colombia.
8:13 PM4 days ago

43'

Colombia is much more intense in its attacks. Bolivia looks nervous
8:11 PM4 days ago

41'

HEADER BY DANIEL MUÑOZ IN FAVOR OF COLOMBIA THAT HITS THE POST, COLOMBIA TRIES
8:09 PM4 days ago

39' COLOMBIA SCOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽

LUIS DÍAZ SCORES THE FIRST GOAL FOR COLOMBIA THANKS TO A RIGHT-FOOTED FINISH
8:07 PM4 days ago

37'

LUIS SINISTERRA HAD THE COLOMBIAN GOAL, BUT COULD NOT BEAT THE BOLIVIAN GOALKEEPER.
8:06 PM4 days ago

36'

Colombia arrives constantly, but cannot shoot at the opponent's goal. Bolivia defends well
8:02 PM4 days ago

32'

James Rodriguez takes the free kick towards Bolivia's goalkeeper.
8:01 PM4 days ago

31'

Foul by José Sagredo on Luis Sinisterra. It will be an offensive free kick for Colombia
7:59 PM4 days ago

29'

Another Colombian arrival. Luis Muriel sent a foot search from the left flank, but the Bolivian defense cut the trajectory of the ball.
7:57 PM4 days ago

26'

JAMES RODRIGUEZ'S SHOT FOR COLOMBIA GOES WIDE. NEW ARRIVAL OF THE LOCALS
7:56 PM4 days ago

25' Ball possesion

Colombia 78% Bolivia

Bolivia 22%

7:53 PM4 days ago

23'

Medical attention for Daniel Muñoz. The Colombian player has a hemorrhage in his nose.
7:50 PM4 days ago

19'

Foul by Daniel Muñoz on Roberto Fernández. It will be an offensive free kick for Bolivia
7:48 PM4 days ago

18'

Juan Cuadrado's inaccurate cross for Colombia.

James Rodriguez fell in the Bolivian area and Colombia appeals for a penalty. The referee does not award a penalty

7:44 PM4 days ago

14'

Foul by Villarroel on Juan Cuadrado, direct free kick for Colombia
7:43 PM4 days ago

13'

All Bolivia is grouped in their area, Colombia tried to play together, but they could not shoot at goal
7:42 PM4 days ago

12' 🟨

Yellow card for Luis Haquin in Bolivia
7:41 PM4 days ago

12'

LUIS SINISTERRA'S FIERCE SHOT IS BLOCKED BY BOLIVIA'S GOALKEEPER.

Finally, the play is disallowed for offside by Colombia's number 17.

7:39 PM4 days ago

9'

Bolivia tries to recover the ball in its own territory and play on the counterattack, but the idea is not very effective.
7:36 PM4 days ago

7'

Deflected header by Luis Sinisterra for Colombia
7:35 PM4 days ago

6'

JUAN CUADRADO'S SHOT IS CORRECTLY SAVED BY BOLIVIA'S GOALKEEPER. FIRST ARRIVAL OF THE CAFETEROS
7:35 PM4 days ago

4'

Bolivia presses Colombia's exit. For now there are no important approaches, nor shots at the goal.
7:32 PM4 days ago

2'

Colombia starts attacking on the left flank, Bolivia waits in its own territory and plays on the counter-attack.
7:30 PM4 days ago

THE MATCH BEGINS 🕕

The ball is rolling and the match between Colombia and Bolivia is already underway.
7:26 PM4 days ago

Protocol acts

The players take the field and the ceremonial acts begin.
7:14 PM4 days ago

Bolivia starting line-up



7:13 PM4 days ago

Colombia starting line-up



7:08 PM4 days ago

Colombia carries out pre-competitive work

6:49 PM4 days ago

The fact ❗

Bolivia has not beaten Colombia in South American qualifiers since September 10, 2003. On that occasion, the Bolivian team thrashed the Cafeteros 4-0.
6:46 PM4 days ago

Wheater in Barranquilla 🌦

27°C

Chance of precipitation: 2%.

Humidity: 74%.

Wind 26 km/h.

6:45 PM4 days ago

Everything is ready

In less than an hour the game between Colombia vs Bolivia will start, corresponding to the 17th matchday of the South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.
2:42 AM5 days ago

2:37 AM5 days ago

How to watch Colombia vs Bolivia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch Colombia vs Bolivia live on TV, your options are: Sky Sports .

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL US is your best option.

2:32 AM5 days ago

What time is the Colombia vs Bolivia match?

This is the kickoff time for the Colombia vs Bolivia match on March 24, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on COTAS Televisión
Brazil: 8:30 PM on SporTV
Chile: 8:30 PM on TNT Sports Go, Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports HD, Chilevision
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Caracol TV
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Canal del Futbol
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on Fubo Sports Network
Spain: 11:30 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 7:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM on Movistar Deportes Peru, Movistar Play
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on VTV+

2:27 AM5 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Center: Facundo Tello - ARG

Assistant 1: Juan Bellati - ARG

Assistant 2: Cristian Navarro - ARG

Fourth official: Fernando Echenique - ARG

VAR: Germán Delfino - ARG

AVAR: Derlis López - PAR

2:22 AM5 days ago

Bolivia key player

In Bolivia, the presence of Marcelo Martins stands out. The 34-year-old experienced striker is the current top scorer in the South American qualifiers with ten goals and hopes to excel again to increase his records.


2:17 AM5 days ago

Colombia key player

Luis Diaz has been a worldwide sensation at his club, Liverpool, managed by Jürgen Klopp. For Colombia, Diaz means the renewal of a dream and is the Cafetero hope that clings to the tricolor national team on the road to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The Barrancas-born player made his debut in the senior national team in 2018 and since then, he has played a total of 31 games, in which he has scored seven goals.




2:12 AM5 days ago

Bolivia, nothing to lose

Bolivia has the difficult task of beating Colombia away. The team from the Altiplano is playing against its direct rival since, with 15 points, Bolivia is eighth with two points less than the Colombian team. Winning in Barranquilla would be an important blow, as it would make it clear that the Bolivians are still alive and would eliminate a Colombia that is in need.
2:07 AM5 days ago

Colombia cannot lose or draw

Colombia only needs to win. The Colombian national team is in a very compromising position, as it does not depend on itself to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. With a total of 17 points, Colombia is obliged to beat Bolivia and wait for results that will bring it closer to the privileged positions or at least to the playoffs.
2:02 AM5 days ago

Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez

The Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez is a sports venue located in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia. It is currently the stadium where Junior de Barranquilla and the Colombian National Soccer Team play their home games. It was inaugurated on May 1, 1986 and has undergone multiple renovations. It has a maximum capacity for 46,692 spectators.

1:57 AM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qualifersmatch: Colombia vs Bolivia Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA
