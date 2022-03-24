Goals and Highlights: Panama 1-1 Honduras en World Cup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
90'
90'
85'
79'
73'
66'
65'
55'
45'
45'
38'
30'
22'
18'
14'
11'
8'
0'
All set
Lineup Honduras
🔹️El 1️⃣1️⃣ del D.T 👤 Hernán Darío Gómez para el choque eliminatorio frente a #Panamá 🇵🇦 en el 🏟 "Rommel Fernández"#VamosHonduras 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 #HoyHonduras #SiempreHonduras pic.twitter.com/aG3K0hN6CD— Selección Nacional de Honduras (@FenafuthOrg) March 25, 2022
Lineup Panama
¡ASÍ SALIMOS🔥!— FEPAFUT (@fepafut) March 25, 2022
Estos son los 1️⃣1️⃣ elegidos por el DT, Thomas Christiansen, para la final de esta noche ante la selección de Honduras🇭🇳.
📺 @tvmaxdeportes @deportes_rpc
⏱8️⃣:0️⃣5️⃣pm
🏟 Rommel Fernández#TodosSomosPanamá👊🏻#VamosPanamá🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/nFlEazuExH
Who is the referee of today
Next games
Great offense
The activity of today
Mexico vs USA
Costa Rica vs. Canada
Standings
Canada 25 points
US 21pts
Mexico 21 points
Panama 17 points
Costa Rica 16 points
El Salvador 12 points
Jamaican 7 points
Honduras 3pts
Odd to win
Tune in here Panama vs Honduras Live Score
Panama vs Honduras How to watch Stream on TV and Online in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and STAR+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Games between Panama vs Honduras
Key player of Honduras
Key player of Panama
Honduras
The H still hasn't won in the competition and only has 5 goals in favor for 22 against, so it seems complicated that it can cause a surprise at the Rommel Fernández today.
Panama
They have a consecutive streak without defeat in their last five home games
He has lost only 4 games in this tournament, he took that defeat as a visitor, when he lost in the previous day of the championship. Despite that, and including that defeat, Panama still dreams of a direct ticket to the World Cup, although with 1 victory and a combination of results it could secure its ticket to the playoffs.
The game will played at the Rommel Fernandez