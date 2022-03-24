Goals and Highlights: Panama 1-1 Honduras en World Cup Qualifiers

Highlights

Watch the best plays of the match.

90'

The match ends, the score is 1-1.
90'

6 minutes are added.
85'

Foul on attack by Panama free kick for Honduras
79'

Very past center that fails to connect Blackburn
73'

Diaz's shot that goes through the side.
66'

HONDURAS GOAL Lopez's header that sends her to the bottom the score is 1-1.
65'

Blackburn shot that is blocked by a defender.
55'

Foul by Honduras, free kick for Panama.
45'

At the end of the first half the score is 1-0.
45'

1 minute added
38'

Quintero hits him but deflects the ball into a defender corner Panama
30'

Barcenas loses the ball when he was about to score.
22'

PANAMA GOAL Blackburn receives a precise pass and scores the 1-0 in heads-up play.
18'

Lopéz avoids Panama's goal with a superb save
14'

Shot by Acosta that hits the post near the goal of Honduras.
11'

Yellow card for Arriaga
8'

Dangerous free kick for Honduras
0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
All set

All is ready at Rommel Fernandez for the game of today
Lineup Honduras

This is the XI starter of Honduras.
Lineup Panama

This is the XI starter of Panama.
Who is the referee of today

Today's referee is Ismail Elfath, who has had a FIFA badge since 2016.
Next games

Panama's next games will be against the US and against Canada while Honduras will play against Mexico and against Jamaica.
Great offense

Panama has been the revelation of this tie being the third best offense with 14 goals in favor while Honduras is the worst defense with 22 goals conceded.
The activity of today

Today the day closes with 2 key games in the Qualifiers

Mexico vs USA

Costa Rica vs. Canada

Standings

At this time the table works as follows:

Canada 25 points

US 21pts

Mexico 21 points

Panama 17 points

Costa Rica 16 points

El Salvador 12 points

Jamaican 7 points

Honduras 3pts

Odd to win

The Panamanian team comes out as a wide favorite for today's game with a price of -250 according to the bookmakers
Tune in here Panama vs Honduras Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match match Panama vs Honduras live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Panama vs Honduras How to watch Stream on TV and Online in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

If you want to watch the game Panama vs Honduras Live on TV, your options is ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and STAR+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Games between Panama vs Honduras

3 of the last 5 games have been victories for Honduras while Panama has 1 victory so they will seek to prevail again, in the Rommel Fernández Panama has 1 victory and 2 draws so they will want to assert their localia again. 
Key player of Honduras

Forward born in Honduras with a career in various teams and current player of the Girondis de France Albert Elis is 26 years old and is one of the best players in Honduras, in the Nations League he scored 3 goals and 2 assists, a total killer, he will seek to give him the 3 points to your team and get the first points of the H.

Key player of Panama

Rolando Blackburn is Panama's top scorer in the tournament with 3 goals and, moreover, the Panamanian will destroy the locals' offensive attack.

Honduras

For its part, Honduras arrives at its worst moment in its history and with no chance of anything, it will only seek to close the tournament in a decorous manner.
The H still hasn't won in the competition and only has 5 goals in favor for 22 against, so it seems complicated that it can cause a surprise at the Rommel Fernández today.
Panama

Panama arrives at this match in good shape, contrary to its rival in these last 3 games heading to the World Cup in Qatar.
They have a consecutive streak without defeat in their last five home games
He has lost only 4 games in this tournament, he took that defeat as a visitor, when he lost in the previous day of the championship. Despite that, and including that defeat, Panama still dreams of a direct ticket to the World Cup, although with 1 victory and a combination of results it could secure its ticket to the playoffs.
The game will played at the Rommel Fernandez

The Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez Stadium located in Panama City, is a stadium used for different sports disciplines, and mainly for soccer games. It was inaugurated on February 6, 1970, designed to host the XI Central American and Caribbean Games 1970. It has a capacity for 32,000.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match match: Panamá vs Honduras Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
