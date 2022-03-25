America vs Monterrey LIVE: Score Updates (1-2)
Image: VAVEL

12:43 AM2 days ago

Highlights

11:03 PM2 days ago

11:03 PM2 days ago

95' FT

The match ends. América 1-2 Rayados.
11:00 PM2 days ago

93'

Viñas entered the area to shoot, but the Rayados goalkeeper anticipates and saves correctly.
10:58 PM2 days ago

90'

The referee adds five minutes to the match.
10:57 PM2 days ago

90' Substitution

Rayados: Zapata, Alvarado and Kranevitter are out; Juan Machado, Alan Montes and Juan Vega are in.
10:57 PM2 days ago

89'

America is saved. Delayed cross into the area where Michell Rodríguez comes close to scoring.
10:55 PM2 days ago

87'

Layún's shot passes very close to the Rayados goal.
10:53 PM2 days ago

The 1-2

Scored by Miguel Layún.
10:53 PM2 days ago

84'

GUTIÉRREZ! The America player takes a first-time shot inside the box and almost scores a great goal.
10:46 PM2 days ago

79' GOAL

GOAL AMERICA! Scored by Miguel Layún.
10:42 PM2 days ago

75'

Last 15 minutes of the match and the score remains 0-2 in favor of Rayados.
10:37 PM2 days ago

67' Substitution

Rayados: Vincent Janssen and Celso Ortíz are replaced by Jaziel Martínez and Alfonso González.
10:33 PM2 days ago

66'

Yellow card for Alejandro Zendejas.
10:31 PM2 days ago

64' Substitution

América: Jonathan Dos Santos leaves and Luis Gutiérrez enters.
10:30 PM2 days ago

62'

Layún's shot was saved by Cárdenas and sent for a corner kick.
10:29 PM2 days ago

60' Substitution

America: Juan Otero out and Iker Moreno in.
10:25 PM2 days ago

58'

Yellow card for Parra.
10:24 PM2 days ago

57' Substitution

Rayados: Esteban Andrada and Maxi Mexa are out; Jacobo Reyes and Luis Cárdenas are in.
10:23 PM2 days ago

56'

Yellow card for Jonathan Dos Santos.
10:22 PM2 days ago

50'

The medical assistants come in to attend to Andrada.
10:21 PM2 days ago

46'

América: Manuel García leaves and Fidalgo enters.
10:14 PM2 days ago

46'

The second half starts!
10:00 PM2 days ago

45'+2

The fiirst half ends. América 0-2 Rayados.
9:53 PM2 days ago

45'

The referee adds two minutes to the first half.
9:47 PM2 days ago

This was the second goal

Scored by Alvarado
9:46 PM2 days ago

38'

Yellow card for Celso Ortiz.
9:44 PM2 days ago

This was the first goal

Scored by Maxi Meza.
9:41 PM2 days ago

34' GOAL

GOAL RAYADOS! Scored by Alvarado.
9:39 PM2 days ago

32'

Yellow card for Naveda.
9:39 PM2 days ago

30'

Half an hour into the match and the Rayados are closer to the second goal than the aguilas are to the first.
9:31 PM2 days ago

23' GOAL

GOAL RAYADOS! Scored by Maxi Meza.
9:29 PM2 days ago

20'

Yellow card for Luis Fuentes.
9:24 PM2 days ago

15'

First quarter of the match and Monterrey improves and reaches the area with danger.
9:22 PM2 days ago

13'

Janssen! Rayados' 9 is encouraged with a powerful shot in the small area that passes close to Jiménez's goal.
9:18 PM2 days ago

10'

Maxi Meza with a powerful shot that crashes into the American defense.
9:17 PM2 days ago

7'

In the first minutes of the match, the aguilas were more active in the opponent's area.
9:12 PM2 days ago

0'

The match has started!
9:02 PM2 days ago

Lineup Monterrey

Andrada, Gutiérrez, Kranevitter, Gustavo Sánchez, Parra, Maxi, Zapata, Celso, Kaleth, Janssen, Alvarado.

8:55 PM2 days ago

Lineup America

Oscar Jiménez, Luis Fuentes, Jorge Meré, Jordan Silva, Miguel Layún, Jonathan dos Santos, Santiago Navaeda, Ríos, Juan Otero, García y Federico Viñas. 
8:49 PM2 days ago

Next match

In Liga MX, América visits Necaxa on the next matchday, while Rayados will do the same against Chivas.
8:46 PM2 days ago

Warm up

Both teams are already on the Q2 Stadium pitch warming up before the match that is about to begin.

8:43 PM2 days ago

Dressing room ready!

For this afternoon's match, América will be wearing its third uniform in black, while Rayados will be wearing its traditional striped uniform.
8:30 PM2 days ago

Absences Rayados

On the other hand, the regios also have absentees due to national team call-ups. The players who will not be available today are: Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo, Héctor Moreno, Erick Aguirre, César Montes, Stefan Medina, Joel Campbell and Sebastián Vegas.
8:28 PM2 days ago

Absences America

For this friendly match between the Aguilas and Rayados, the Azulcrema will be without Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Henry Martín, Diego Valdés and Richard Sánchez, who have been called up to their respective national teams for FIFA.
8:24 PM2 days ago

The arrival

Both Monterrey and América are already at the Q2 Stadium for the match that is about to begin.

8:16 PM2 days ago

Last meetings

Of the last five games played between Rayados and Águilas, the Monterrey team has won four and drawn one. In the most recent meeting, Monterrey won on matchday 9 with a score of 2-1.
8:12 PM2 days ago

The stadium

The Q2 Stadium, also known as Austin FC Stadium, is a soccer stadium located in the United States, specifically in the city of Austin, Texas. It hosts the matches of the FC, a team belonging to the MLS and is one of the newest stadiums in the North American country.
8:05 PM2 days ago

We begin!

We begin our coverage of this last match of the 'Eagle Tour' in the United States, where the América Eagles will face Rayados in the state of Texas. Both teams want to put on a good show in front of their fans in the neighboring country. Will one of them win? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
10:43 PM3 days ago

Tune in here America - Rayados Monterrey Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match America - Rayados Monterrey with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
10:38 PM3 days ago

How to watch America - Rayados Monterrey Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game America - Rayados Monterrey live on TV, your options are: TUDN USA

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App and Univision NOW

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:33 PM3 days ago

Key player Rayados

Vincent Jannsen | The Dutchman has to take advantage of these matches where Campbell (called up by his national team) and Funes Mori (injured) will not be available. After the rumors that put him as transferable; Janssen must show the great talent that he has to earn a place in Vucetich's approach.

10:28 PM3 days ago

Key player America

Alvaro Fidalgo | The Spanish player was one of the players that Santiago Solari consolidated and remains as one of the most regular players in this tournament. He was the player who made the most successful passes (47) among all those who participated in Matchday 11.

10:23 PM3 days ago

Last lineup Rayados

Esteban Andrada, Sebastián Vegas, César Montes, Érick Aguirre, Stefan Medina, Celso Ortiz, Rodolfo Pizarro, Luis Romo, Vincent Janssen, Maximiliano Meza, Joel Campbell.
10:18 PM3 days ago

Last lineup America

Óscar Jiménez; Miguel Layún, Bruno Valdez, Jordan Silva, Luis Fuentes; Santiago Naveda, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Luis Gutiérrez; Roger Martínez y Federico Viñas:
10:13 PM3 days ago

Rayados: Recovering from the clasico

On the other hand, Rayados de Monterrey are also coming off a defeat, but in Liga MX and against their fierce rivals: Tigres. Víctor Manuel Vucetich had his first setback in this new stage with 'La Pandilla' and lost the Clasico Regio by a score of 2-0. In the Clausura 2022, they have accumulated 15 points with one game in hand, which places them in seventh position, the result of four wins, three draws and three defeats.

10:08 PM3 days ago

America: Taking advantage of the lull

The Aguilas del America, who still have an interim coach, have not been able to find their way after the departure of Solari and in the local league, they are still at the bottom of the table in 15th position with only 10 points from two wins, four draws and five defeats. The Azulcrema team played against Tigres in their 'Tour Aguila' in the United States where Fernando Ortíz's men ended up with a 1-2 defeat.

10:03 PM3 days ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Q2

The Rayados Monterrey match will be played at the  Q2 Stadium, in Texas, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 21 pm ET.
9:58 PM3 days ago

Friendly Match

Tonight, a friendly match will be played tonight due to the FIFA break. Las Aguilas will finish their tour of the United States by facing one of the most powerful rivals in Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey, who are looking to recover from their loss in the Clasico Regio.
9:53 PM3 days ago

