Ricardo Pepi Returns Home to FC Dallas

Following his first six months in Europe playing for Bundesliga's side Augsburg, Ricardo Pepi came back to Toyota Stadium to watch his former club face Minnesota United.

Although the final result did not favor the home side, it was an excellent experience for Pepi who was cheered on by all the fans.

FC Dallas legend and USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi in attendance for tonight’s game.



In January, he became the most expensive American MLS player to sign for a European club when he joined Bundesliga’s Augsburg. #USMNT #FCDallas #MLS pic.twitter.com/zXCQrEI2fr — Eduardo Villalpando (@eduardovh_mx) May 22, 2022

The 19 year-old striker played 55 games during his four-year stint with FC Dallas. During the 2021 season Pepi scored 13 goals, which led to multiple European clubs to gain interest in him.

Earlier this year, the El Paso native assigned by Augsburg for a reported transfer fee of $20 million plus add-ons. After the transfer, he became the most expensive American MLS player to sign for a European club and the most expensive transfer by Augsburg.

"This club is always going to be special to me," Pepi during the game broadcast. ''I grew up playing here in the academy and eventually breaking into the first team you know. It's a big part of my career and I'm always going to have love for this team.

It means a lot to be back in this field to support my former teammates.''

Despite the hype, Pepi hasn't been able to live up to the expectations set by the German club. In 2022, the American played a total of 11 games across two competitions but failed to record his first goal in Europe.

He was also left off the United States Men's National Team roster for this summer's fixtures and it's still in the air on whether or not he'll go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gregg Berhalter's squad will play friendlies against Morocco and Uruguay prior to starting the CONCACAF Nations League against Grenada and El Salvador. All games will be played in June.