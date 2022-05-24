Highlights and Goals: Velez Sarsfield 4-0 Estudiantes in Copa Libertadores
Image: 

11:43 PM8 days ago

End of transmission

Thank you very much for joining us for the Copa Libertadores match Velez vs Estudiantes.
8:07 PM9 days ago

90+4'

The match is over at the José Amalfitani!
8:04 PM9 days ago

89'

Foul by Tomás Guidara (Vélez) on Nicolás Palavecino (Estudiantes).
8:02 PM9 days ago

88'

Changes in Velez

In: Mateo Seoane and Lenny Lobato

Out: Maximo Perrone and Luca Orellano

8:00 PM9 days ago

85'

Yellow card for Jorge Morel (Estudiantes).
7:59 PM9 days ago

83'

GOOOOOOOL FOR VÉLEZ, Abiel Osorio strikes a right-footed shot from outside the area to increase the lead over Estudiantes.
7:54 PM9 days ago

79'

Foul by Jorge Morel (Estudiantes) on Abiel Osorio (Vélez).
7:53 PM9 days ago

78'

José Florentín (Vélez) left footed shot is saved in the goalkeeper's hands.
7:51 PM9 days ago

77'

Changes in Velez

In: Gianluca Prestianni and Abiel Osorio

Out: Joel Sonora and Lucas Pratto

7:50 PM9 days ago

76'

Second yellow card for Bruno Valdez (Estudiantes) who is sent off.
7:48 PM9 days ago

75'

Bruno Valdez (Estudiantes) is fouled by Tomás Guidara (Vélez).
7:47 PM9 days ago

73'

GOOOOOOOL FOR VÉLEZ, Lucas Pratto's right-footed shot hits the right corner of the goal to give his team the third goal.
7:43 PM9 days ago

69'

Corner for Estudiantes.
7:42 PM9 days ago

69'

Franco Zapiola (Estudiantes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
7:42 PM9 days ago

66'

Lucas Janson (Vélez) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right.
7:40 PM9 days ago

64'

Change in Vélez

In: José Florentín

Out: Nicolás Garayalde

7:39 PM9 days ago

63'

Change in Estudiantes

In: Nicolás Palavecino

Out: Alan Marinelli

7:34 PM9 days ago

60'

Corner for Vélez.
7:33 PM9 days ago

59'

Franco Zapiola (Estudiantes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
7:32 PM9 days ago

58'

Matías de los Santos (Vélez) is fouled by Aaron Spetale (Estudiantes).
7:31 PM9 days ago

55'

Changes in Estudiantes

In: Franco Zapiola and Aarón Spetale

Out: Carlo Lattenzio and Hernán Toledo

7:30 PM9 days ago

54'

Foul by Nicolás Garayalde (Vélez) on Carlo Lattanzio (Estudiantes).
7:28 PM9 days ago

49'

Lucas Pratto (Vélez) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
7:26 PM9 days ago

49'

Corner for Velez.
7:26 PM9 days ago

49'

Luca Orellano (Vélez) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses.
7:25 PM9 days ago

Start of the second half

The second half begins in Buenos Aires!
7:03 PM9 days ago

End of the first half

The first half is over in Buenos Aires.
7:02 PM9 days ago

45+2'

Foul by Hernán Toledo (Estudiantes) on Bautista Kociubinski (Vélez).
7:00 PM9 days ago

43'

GOOOOOOOOOOL FOR VÉLEZ, Lucas Janson converts his brace with a right-footed shot that goes straight into the left side of the goal.
6:58 PM9 days ago

41'

Foul by Carlos Lattanzio (Estudiantes) Nicolás Garayalde (Vélez).
6:54 PM9 days ago

37'

Carlo Lattanzio (Estudiantes) is shown the yellow card.
6:52 PM9 days ago

34'

Foul by Nicolas Garayalde (Velez) on Bruno Valdez (Estudiantes).
6:46 PM9 days ago

30'

Foul by Máximo Perrone (Vélez) on Jorge Morel (Estudiantes).
6:44 PM9 days ago

26'

Alan Marinelli (Estudiantes) fouls Valentín Gómez (Vélez).
6:43 PM9 days ago

25'

Corner for Vélez.
6:40 PM9 days ago

23'

Lucas Pratto (Vélez) is fouled by Santiago Núñez (Estudiantes).
6:38 PM9 days ago

21'

GOOOOOOOOAL FOR VÉLEZ SARSFIELD, Lucas Janson strikes a right-footed shot from outside the box straight into the center of the goal to open the scoring.
6:37 PM9 days ago

20'

Foul by Jorge Morel (Estudiantes) on Nicolás Garayalde (Vélez).
6:33 PM9 days ago

17'

Lucas Janson (Vélez) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left.
6:32 PM9 days ago

17'

Foul by Emanuel Beltrán (Estudiantes) on Lucas Janson (Vélez).
6:31 PM9 days ago

14'

Foul by Hernán Toledo (Estudiantes) on Francisco Ortega (Vélez).
6:31 PM9 days ago

12'

Matías de los Santos (Vélez) header is saved by the goalkeeper.
6:30 PM9 days ago

12'

Yellow card for Bruno Valdez (Estudiantes).
6:29 PM9 days ago

11'

Alan Marinelli (Estudiantes) right footed shot from half way through the box is too high.
6:28 PM9 days ago

10'

Santiago Núñez (Vélez) right footed shot from the center of the box is high to the right.
6:27 PM9 days ago

10'

Corner for Estudiantes.
6:26 PM9 days ago

10'

Carlo Lattanzio (Estudiantes) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the hands of the goalkeeper.
6:24 PM9 days ago

9'

Jorge Morel (Estudiantes) right footed shot from medium range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
6:23 PM9 days ago

8'

Offside of Velez.
6:22 PM9 days ago

6'

Joel Sonora (Vélez) left footed shot from inside the box is too high.
6:20 PM9 days ago

4'

Handball of Jorge Morel (Estudiantes).
6:19 PM9 days ago

2'

Handball of Lucas Pratto (Velez).
6:16 PM9 days ago

Start of the match

Match starts in Buenos Aires!
6:14 PM9 days ago

Field trip

The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
6:12 PM9 days ago

Data

If Estudiantes wins the match, it would have 16 points and qualify as leader to the next phase. If Velez wins and Red Bull Argentino loses, it would advance to the next round with eight points.
6:09 PM9 days ago

Arrival at the stadium

Both teams are in the stadium doing warm-up exercises.
6:08 PM9 days ago

Prediction

Following the statistics, it is most likely that the leader, Estudiantes, will beat Velez, which is third in the table.
6:07 PM9 days ago

Referee

The designated referee for this match is Nicolás Gamboa.
5:45 PM9 days ago

Lineup - Velez

Lucas Hoyos; Francisco Ortega; Valentin Gomez; Matias de los Santos; Tomas Ezequiel Guidara; Nicolas Garayalde; Maximo Perrone; Lucas Janson; Joel Sonora; Luca Orellano; Lucas Pratto. D. T.:Julio Cesar Vaccari.

 

5:42 PM9 days ago

Lineup - Estudiantes

Jerónimo Pourtau; Bruno Valdez; Jorge Morel; Santiago Núñez; Emanuel Beltrán; Hernán Toledo; Gonzalo Piñeiro; Bautista Kociubinski; Brian Orosco; Alan Marinelli; Carlo Latanzio. D. T: Ricardo Zielinsky.
5:30 PM9 days ago

45 minutes to go!

In 45 minutes the match will start at the José Amalfitani Stadium. Both teams have already confirmed their line-ups. 
12:38 AM9 days ago

Tune in here Vélez vs Estudiantes Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Velez vs Estudiantes match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Jose Amalfitani. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:33 AM9 days ago

How to watch Velez vs Estudiantes Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Velez vs Estudiantes match on TV, your options are: ESPN and Star+.                      

If you want to watch it directly on streamig: Star +.   

If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.

12:28 AM9 days ago

What time is Vélez vs Estudiantes match for Copa Libertadores?

This is the kickoff time for the Velez vs Estudiantes match on May 24, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:15PM on FOX and Star +

Bolivia: 6:15PM on ESPN and Star+

Brazil: 7:15PM on ESPN and Star+

Chile: 6:15PM on Star+

Colombia: 5:15PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 5:15PM on ESPN and Star +

USA (ET): 6:15PM on beIN Sports

Paraguay: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 5:15PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 7:15 PM on Star +

Venezuela: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star+

 

12:23 AM9 days ago

Key player - Estudiantes

Gustavo Del Petre is the striker of the Copa for Estudiantes. The 25-year-old Argentine has two goals and two assists so far in the tournament.
12:18 AM9 days ago

Key player - Vélez

Lucas Ezequiel Janson is currently Velez's top scorer in the Copa with two goals in five matches. The 27-year-old Argentine has been a star in several matches and this one will probably not be the exception.
12:13 AM9 days ago

The last match

The last match between these two teams was a crushing victory for Estudiantes with a score of 4-1. It was the first day of the phase and there were goals by Franco Zapiola, Gustavo Del Prete, Agustín Rogel and Matías Emanuel for Estudiantes and Lucas Janson for Vélez.
12:08 AM9 days ago

Estudiantes

On the other hand, the visitor comes with the crown of group leader with 13 points. They have won four games and tied the other, results that keep them undefeated in this cup. In the local tournament they are also leaders of group B with 28 points.
12:03 AM9 days ago

Vélez Sarsfield

The local team is in third place in group C with five points. In the local tournament, they are in sixth position in group B with 18 points. In the Cup, they have had two defeats, two draws and one victory.
11:58 PM9 days ago

Stadium

 

The stadium assigned for this match is the José Amalfitiani Stadium known as El Fortín in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. It has been the home of Velez Sarsfield since its inauguration in 1951. It has a capacity of 49,540 spectators.

11:53 PM9 days ago

11:48 PM9 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa Libertadores match: Vélez Sarsfield vs Estudiantes Updates!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
