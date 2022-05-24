Goals and Highlights: Emelec 7-0 Independiente in Copa Libertadores 2022
Goals and Highlights

91'

It's over! Emelec beats Independiente and seals their place in the round of 16.
86'

Chala, who was alone in front of the goal, ends up crossing his shot too far.
85'

Independiente failed to generate a good move.
77'

Goal, goal, goal for Emelec! Rodriguez receives the ball in the center, controls and sends the ball into the back of the net.

 

76'

Palo! Cristaldo's header, but the ball crashes against the crossbar.
75'

Goal, goal, goal for Emelec! Mauro Quiroga heads the ball into the back of the net. 
70'

Close! Caicedo's shot, but the goalkeeper ends up deflecting the ball.
65'

Emelec substitution. Zapata comes off for Caicedo.
61'

Rodriguez's shot to the far post, but the defense deflects the ball.
57'

Independiente looked to generate danger, but the local defense was attentive and prevented them from creating a play in their own area.
53'

Goal, goal, goal for Emelec! Rojas receives Zapata's cross and inside the box he pushes the ball in to score one more.
45'

The match restarts, the last forty-five minutes are played.
45+3'

Halftime in Guayaquil, Emelec momentarily leads Independiente four-nil.
45+2'

Goal, goal, goal for Emmelec! Cevallos appeared at the far post to push the ball home and put the fourth on the scoreboard.
44'

Goalkeeper! Rodriguez's powerful shot, but Ayala ends up deflecting the ball away
40'

Independiente seeks to generate danger, but cannot reach the opponent's goal
37'

Goal, goal, goal for Emelec! Rodriguez popped up inside the box and scored the third for the home side.
35'

Goal, goal, goal for Emelec! Rojas' shot, the goalkeeper saves, but the ball goes to him and again Cabeza arrives to push the ball and score the second.
23'

Campos' shot, but without problems ends up in Ayala's hands.
16'

Goal, goal, goal for Emelec! A rebound that Cabeza takes advantage of inside the area and shoots into the goal to put the first on the scoreboard.
6'

Giménez's powerful shot, but Ortíz anticipates and ends up deflecting the ball.
0'

The meeting kicks off in Guayaquil.
Independiente: LineUp

H. Ayala; M. Chiatti, F. Silva, E. Bento; D. Giménez, M. Avilés, Y. Martínez, N. Folleco; J. Campos, J. Cristaldo, R. Ramírez.
Emelec: LineUp

P. Ortíz; B. Carabalí, G. Canto, E. Guevara, A. Gracia; F. Cevallos, D. Arroyo, S. Rodríguez; A. Zapata, A. Cabeza, J. Rojas.
To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
At home

Emelec is already at home, tonight they will try to close with a victory in order to reach the round of 16.
Present

Independiente is already at the George Capwell, tonight they will try to close with a victory despite the fact that they are no longer fighting for anything.
First leg match

In the first leg between these teams, the score was tied at one goal, however, the locals will be looking for the advantage in this match.
With everything!

The Emelec fans will be present this afternoon at the Ecuadorian stadium, looking to make Emelec's home stadium feel the weight to go for the victory that could give them access to the round of 16.
What a beauty!

This is what the George Capwell looks like to welcome the fans this day for the duel that will close the group stage of their team.

It's time to score!

Despite being in last place, Independiente will be looking to close their participation in this competition in a good way; however, they have 19 goals against and only three in their favor.
What a tip

Emelec has seven goals scored and seven conceded, so in this game they will be looking to prevent their opponents from scoring.
We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Emelec and Independiente. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the lineups of each team.
Stay tuned to follow Emelec vs Independiente live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Emelec vs Independiente live, as well as the latest information from the George Capwell Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
How to watch Emelec vs Independiente Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Emelec vs Independiente live on TV, your options is: beIN SPORTS.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and fuboTV app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is the Copa Libertadores Emelec vs Independiente match?

This is the kickoff time for the Emelec vs Independiente match on May 24, 2022 in several countries:

 

Ecuador: 19:30 hours

Colombia: 19:30 pm

Mexico: 19:30 pm

Peru: 7:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.

Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:30 p.m.

Argentina: 9:30 p.m.

Brazil: 9:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.

United States: 5:30 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. ET

Emelec Statements

Ismael Rescalvo spoke before the match: "Your thinking is very negative, radical and misguided. First, we have the match on Tuesday and second, when you give everything and do everything possible to win and you try and don't succeed, that's part of the game."

"The match was very intense, we looked to refresh the lines, the opponent has very good players with good feet and that demanded on the defensive part, it was a very high demand".

"We lacked continuity. When you play with 5 players who are not usually starters, sometimes it's hard for them to get together 100%. I think at the end we went for the goal in the second half, we had a very clear opportunity to make it 1-0 before they did. When you go on the attack and go for the goal and leave spaces, a team with quality like Católica can take advantage of it".

Last Independiente line-up

H. Ayala; E. Bento, M. Chiatti, J. Rioja; N. Folleco, V. Melgar, M. Avilés, Y. Martínez; J. Campos, L. Buter, R. Ramírez.
Last Emelec line-up

P. Ortíz; R. Caicedo, J. Quintero, G. Canto, J. Rodríguez; F. Cevallos, D. Arroyo, S. Rodríguez; J. Chala, M. Quiroga, D. Rodríguez.
How are Independiente doing?

Independiente is not fighting for anything in this match, the Bolivian team lost three goals to zero against Deportivo Tachira and is placed in the last position of the group with only one point.
How does Emelec arrive?

Emelec arrives to this match after losing to Palmeiras by the minimum, and is in the third position of its group, so it needs to win and Deportivo Tachira not to get any point to get into the next phase.

The match will be played at the George Capwell Stadium.

The Emelec vs Independiente match will be played at the George Capwell Stadium located in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores match: Emelec vs Independiente Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
