Goal and Highlights: Roma 1-0 Feyenoord in UEFA Conference League Final 2022

PELLEGRINI HAS IT! He received inside the area and shot across, but Bijlow made the save.
LAST FEYENOORD RESULTS
Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille, Semi-Final First Leg
Slavia Praha 1-3 Feyenoord, Quarter-Final Second Leg
Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Praha, Quarter-Final First Leg
Feyenoord 3-1 Partizan, Round of 16 First Leg
LATEST ROME RESULTS
Leicester 1-1 Roma, Semifinal First Leg
Roma 4-0 Bodo/Glimt. Quarterfinal Second leg
Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Roma. Quarter-Final First Leg
Roma 1-1 Vitesse. Round of 16 Second Leg
FEYENOORD'S STARTING ELEVEN READY
THE PRIZES AT STAKE
AS ROMA'S STARTING ELEVEN READY
WITH A COACH WHO SPECIALIZES IN FINALS
HOW HAS FEYENOORD FARED IN RECENT YEARS?
HOW HAS ROME FARED IN RECENT YEARS?
THE WAIT IS OVER
What time is Roma vs Feyenoord match for UEFA Conference League match?
Argentina: 16:00 PM
Bolivia: 15:00 PM
Brazil: 16:00 PM
Chile: 15:00 PM
Colombia: 14:00 PM
Ecuador: 14:00 PM
USA (ET): 15:00 PM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 PM
Paraguay: 15:00 PM
Peru: 15:00 PM
Uruguay: 16:00 PM
Venezuela: 14:00 PM
Watch out for this Feyenoord player:
Watch out for this Roma player:
Last Feyenoord lineup:
Roma's last lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium:
The naming rights of the stadium are owned by the national airline Air Albania, which bought the naming rights for five years, at a value of 650,000 € per year. The stadium is part of the Arena Center commercial complex, including the Marriott Tirana Hotel.
The inauguration ceremony of the new stadium took place on November 17, 2019 prior to the Euro 2020 qualification match between the Albanian national team and the French national soccer team, which ended with the French national team winning 2-0, with goals by Corentin Tolisso and Antoine Griezmann.