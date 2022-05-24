Goal and Highlights: Roma 1-0 Feyenoord in UEFA Conference League Final 2022
Photo: VAVEL

4:57 PM8 days ago

4:57 PM8 days ago

THE GAME IS OVER

The game ends from Albania, Roma is crowned again in European competitions beating Feyenoord and getting a direct pass to the UEFA Europa League. 
4:51 PM8 days ago

86´

Abraham falls after launching a single counter. He was brought down by Senesi. Mourinho goes crazy on the sideline.
4:49 PM8 days ago

85´


PELLEGRINI HAS IT! He received inside the area and shot across, but Bijlow made the save.
4:43 PM8 days ago

80´

Feyenoord is in the area of Roma. The whole Dutch team in the opponent's half.
4:39 PM8 days ago

75´

Pedersen's cross from the right is cleared by Veretout.
4:36 PM8 days ago

73´

Oliveira's free-kick goes wide. Over the crossbar.
4:33 PM8 days ago

68´

Sinisterra's cross after a great sprint and Dessers fails to finish. The Roma backline clears the ball.
4:27 PM8 days ago

61´

Nelsson's deflected shot from behind and even Dessers tried to control it for a better shot.
4:24 PM8 days ago

59´

Feyenoord had a chance! Smalling slipped and Dessers was left alone in the area, but Ibañez appeared underneath. A great performance from Mourinho's central defenders.
4:20 PM8 days ago

55´

Battle between Smalling and Till in the area and the defender wins. Lots of scrambling and pairing in the Roma penalty area.
4:15 PM8 days ago

50´

Dessers can't get a shot in at the far post! What a reaction from Feyenoord.
4:10 PM8 days ago

47´

TRAUMER AT THE POST! He went in at the near post and hit the post and then Til's shot was saved by Rui Patricio with a great intervention.
3:46 PM8 days ago

44´

Nelsson's shot after a couple of walls but hits Mancini who dives to the ground to cut off the shot.
3:40 PM8 days ago

37´

Oliveira fouls Til on a counterattack as he turns to run
3:34 PM8 days ago

32´

GOOOOOOOOOL FOR ROME! GOAL BY NICÓLO ZANIOLO! ROMA IS ALREADY AHEAD ON THE SCOREBOARD!
3:32 PM8 days ago

30´

Yellow card for Traumer after bringing down Abraham when he was speeding off with a self-pass.
3:26 PM8 days ago

23´

Zaniolo doesn't get there! What a pass from Pellegrini with the outside inside of the box and Zaniolo just misses the ball.
3:18 PM8 days ago

15´

Mkhitaryan on the ground. He cannot continue and will be replaced.
3:12 PM8 days ago

11´

Sinisterra's first devilish moves! He made it difficult for Mancini but his cross went into the hands of Rui Patricio.
3:09 PM8 days ago

Pellegrini's attempt at a goal kick but Till said no, sending it for a throw-in.
3:08 PM8 days ago

ROMA'S ATTEMPT GOES OVER THE BAR! La loba already tried with a shot by Zaniolo but the ball went wide.
3:02 PM8 days ago

THE GAME KICKS OFF

The game kicks off from Albania as Roma and Feyenoord meet in the next 90 minutes to determine the UEFA Conference League champion.
2:46 PM8 days ago

IN MOMENTS WE BEGIN

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of Roma vs Feyenoord; match corresponding to the Grand Final of the UEFA Conference League. 
2:43 PM8 days ago

LAST FEYENOORD RESULTS

Marseille 0-0 Feyenoord, Semifinal Second Leg 
Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille, Semi-Final First Leg 
Slavia Praha 1-3 Feyenoord, Quarter-Final Second Leg 
Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Praha, Quarter-Final First Leg 
Feyenoord 3-1 Partizan, Round of 16 First Leg 
2:39 PM8 days ago

LATEST ROME RESULTS

Roma 1-0 Leicester City. Semifinal Second leg 
Leicester 1-1 Roma, Semifinal First Leg 
Roma 4-0 Bodo/Glimt. Quarterfinal Second leg
Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Roma. Quarter-Final First Leg 
Roma 1-1 Vitesse. Round of 16 Second Leg 
2:38 PM8 days ago

FEYENOORD'S STARTING ELEVEN READY

This is the starting eleven that the Dutch club is sending to the field, they will seek to reign again in Europe and for that they will have to win the championship in Alabania. 

2:29 PM8 days ago

THE PRIZES AT STAKE

The winner of this UEFA Conference League will win 5 million euros, in addition to the prize money already accumulated in the competition: in the semifinal, 2 million euros; in the quarterfinals, 1 million euros; in the round of 16, the prize is 500,000 euros. In addition, if we add what was won in the group stage, 3 million euros will be added, so that the champion can win a total of nearly 11 million euros.
2:27 PM8 days ago

AS ROMA'S STARTING ELEVEN READY

This is the starting eleven of AS ROMA to face the final of the UEFA Conference League, the team led by Jose Mourinho wants to be crowned in Albania and return with the crown to Italy. 

2:24 PM8 days ago

WITH A COACH WHO SPECIALIZES IN FINALS

Roma will have a great advantage for this great final as they will be coached by the legendary Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese coach, who has already made great achievements such as winning the Champions League with Porto and the Europa League, so he wants to become one of the first coaches to win all three UEFA competitions.
2:20 PM8 days ago

HOW HAS FEYENOORD FARED IN RECENT YEARS?

Unlike the Italians, the Dutch club reached its last final in European competitions 20 years ago, in that distant 2022, in the European Super Cup where they lost to Real Madrid's Galacticos. In that year, they reached that European Super Cup after winning the UEFA Europa League after beating Borussia Dortmund. 
2:15 PM8 days ago

HOW HAS ROME FARED IN RECENT YEARS?

La Loba have only lifted one continental title in the now defunct Fairs Cup in the 1961 season, 83 years ago. In addition, they have not reached the final of a European competition for 31 years. The last time they played was in the UEFA Champions League in 1991, when they lost to Inter Milan.
2:10 PM8 days ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over, the UEFA Conference League final is here with the exciting duel between AS Roma and Feyenoord. Both clubs have already qualified for the next edition of the UEFA Europa League, however, both teams will want to finish as champions of this competition and close the 2021/2022 season in a great way. This will be the first UEFA Conference League title for either team, making it a historic and exciting final. 
2:05 PM8 days ago

1:55 PM8 days ago

Watch out for this Feyenoord player:

For this match, the player to watch for the Dutch side will be Feyenoord's center forward; Cyriel Dessers. The Nigerian killer has become the axis of the attack for Feyenoord and was very important throughout this UEFA Conference League as he was in charge of being the leader of the team in attack and an important man to score goals when needed. So it will be important not to lose sight of him in this Grand Final where he could make the difference at any time.

1:50 PM8 days ago

1:45 PM8 days ago

Watch out for this Roma player:

For this match, attacking midfielder and current Italian gem, Nicoló Zaniolo will be the player to watch for this match as throughout the season he was in charge of generating danger, creating space, distributing the ball and connecting the defense with the forward line. Nicoló Zaniolo became a fundamental piece for Roma and there is no doubt that he could make a huge difference with his youth in the midfield and at any moment tip the balance in Roma's favor.

1:40 PM8 days ago

Last Feyenoord lineup:

O. Marciano; T. Malacia, M. Senesi, G. Trauner, L. Geertudia; O. Kokcu, F. Aursnes; L. Sinisterra, G. Til, R. Nelson; C. Dessers.
1:35 PM8 days ago

Roma's last lineup:

R. Patricio; G. Mancini, C. Smalling, Ibanez; R. Karsdop, S. Oliveira, B. Cristante, N. Zalewski; N. Zaniolo, L. Pellegrini; T. Abraham.
1:30 PM8 days ago

Background:

This will be the third occasion that Roma and Feyenoord will meet in official competitions, the first two were in the 2014/2015 edition of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. In that knockout duel, Roma came out on top on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg and in the second leg, the Italians won 1-2 to qualify for the next round. Curiously, they never met again after that until this Conference League Grand Final. 
1:25 PM8 days ago

About the Stadium:

Arena Kombëtare (English: Albanian National Stadium), for sponsorship purposes Air Albania Stadium, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Tirana, Albania. It was inaugurated on November 17, 2019 and is the largest stadium in the country with a capacity of 22 000 spectators.The Albanian national soccer team plays its matches in the stadium.

The naming rights of the stadium are owned by the national airline Air Albania, which bought the naming rights for five years, at a value of 650,000 € per year. The stadium is part of the Arena Center commercial complex, including the Marriott Tirana Hotel.

The inauguration ceremony of the new stadium took place on November 17, 2019 prior to the Euro 2020 qualification match between the Albanian national team and the French national soccer team, which ended with the French national team winning 2-0, with goals by Corentin Tolisso and Antoine Griezmann.

1:20 PM8 days ago

Looking to make history

The Feyenoord team gave a lot to talk about throughout the tournament, as they were not one of the teams that were candidates for the title, but nevertheless, they showed that they only need grit and commitment to make history, something that led them to dispute this great final of the Conference League. Feyenoord had to go through a road full of trials, such as the semifinals against Marseille. In the first leg, they had a great match full of emotions where they managed to win as home team by a score of 3-2 and go to France with the advantage in the aggregate. In the second leg, Feyenoord pulled out all the stops and kept a clean sheet to qualify for the Grand Final and eliminate one of the strongest rivals in the competition. It is true that this team already made history and will be present in the next Europa League, however, this team wants to arrive as the Conference League champions and give a blow on the table throughout Europe.
1:15 PM8 days ago

Looking for Roma to return to glory

Roma will seek to return to the glory as in the times of yesteryear and to become the champion of the UEFA Europa League tournament, to reach this great final they had to go through a very close tie against the Foxes, first getting into the King Power Stadium to tie 1-1 in the first leg of the semifinal, and in the second leg holding from the 11th minute with Abraham's goal to qualify to this stage. This will be Roma's final match of the season and the opportunity to give immense joy to their loyal fans, so there is no doubt that they will give their all on the pitch to become the UEFA Conference League champions.
1:10 PM8 days ago

The Grand Final has arrived: All or Nothing.

The Europa Conference League has reached the boiling point, there is no tomorrow, only one team can become champion of the third best club competition in the world, Roma of Italy or Feyenoord of the Netherlands. Both clubs have come a long way to reach this final stage where they will seek to close the season with the title and access to the Europa League for the following season. On the one hand, La Loba reaches this Grand Final after playing the ticket to the last instance in a very even duel with Leicester City, however, they made their home ground in Rome to seal their ticket to this great final. On the other side, Feyenoord traveled to France to face Marseille and hold on to the clean sheet that would give them the advantage in the aggregate score to qualify for this match.
1:05 PM8 days ago

Kick-off time

The Roma vs Feyenoord match will be played at Arena Kombëtare, in Tirana, Albania. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
1:00 PM8 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Conference League match: Roma vs Feyenoord!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
