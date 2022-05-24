Columbus vs LAFC, and weather; lose 0-2 at home

The Columbus Crew hosted LAFC on Saturday, in what would be a lengthy match. Not because of stoppage time, but because of weather which pushed the initial 3:30pm EDT kickoff back three hours.

Finally, the game got underway. in the 3rd minute the weather struck again. After another hour delay, the teams finally kicked off 4 1/2 hours later. Things started off chippy coming out of the weather delay. In the 22nd minute the Crew had the best chance so far to score when Yeboah put one by the keeper Maxime Crepeau. After further review, Yeboah was clearly shown to be offside, and the goal was overturned and the game remained even at 0-0.

In the 35th minute Zeleryan was fouled hard and resulted in the yellow card coming out on Kellyn Acosta and the Crew were awarded a free kick but were unable to capitalize on it. With tensions still high due to the long delay, Columbus still created plenty of opportunities to break open the scoring. Going into halftime the score was leveled at 0-0

Photo courtesy of the Columbus Crew

Second Half

Coming out of halftime, LAFC made some adjustments and brought in Brian Rodriguez and Carlos Vela. In the 52nd minute, Zeleryan laid a shot on goal from outside the box that just missed the top left corner. LAFC responded in the 53rd minute when Carlos Vela sent the ball from the centre of the box just left of the goal. For much of the game, LAFC's game plan looked to trap the Crew's star Zeleryan and prevent him from scoring or even assisting in setting up others. In the 55th minute, Luis Murillo fouled Zelarayan hard, resulting in a subsequent. Columbus were awarded a free kick from the left wing. Miguel Berry got the ball to Yaw Yeboah in a tight window, who put it past Crepeau.

Unfortunately, VAR strikes again, shows that Yeboah was just a fraction offside and the goal is overturned. the game remains tied at 0-0

In the 62nd minute, LAFC opened the scoring from the left foot of Carlos Vela to go up 0-1. From that point, the frustration of the Black & Gold became visible.

The 73rd minute proved to be the nail in the coffin for Columbus. LAFC got the ball off a turnover from Nagbe just outside his own box, and Jose Cifuentes scored from the centre of the box which put them up 0-2. With tempers flaring back up, LAFC's Sanchez and Palacios both picked up a yellow card apiece in the 75th minute.

Late in the 79th minute, The Crew was award a free kick following a foul by Cristian Arango. Zelerayan took the set piece and crossed to Artur for a header that just went left of goal.

With providing a spark off the bench, Erik Hurtado had a chance to bring the score closer in the 81st minute from a Derrick Etienne Jr cross that was headed by Hurtado towards the top of the goal and was saved by Crepeau.

From that point, Columbus was playing for pride.

After battling a long weather delay at the start of the game, to dealing with turnovers and allowing frustration to show and sink in, the game ended in full time with Columbus Losing 0-2, and dropping to 12th place in the East.

Photo courtesy of the Columbus Crew

After the game, Caleb Porter stated, "This one is on me. I take responsibility for this loss."

The Crew travel to Atlanta next week on Saturday the 28th at 7pm. Look for the Black & Gold to rebound and finish the month of May with a win.