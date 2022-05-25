Highlights: LA Galaxy 3-1 LAFC in Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is over
Just for the Honor!
No Quit. 😤— U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) May 26, 2022
Ryan Hollingshead puts one to the back of the net for @LAFC - cutting into the @LAGalaxy lead!
3-1 | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/rYpMpcadcF
The 3rd one!
MY OH MY‼️— U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) May 26, 2022
A #SCTop10 caliber goal as Dejan Joveljic of @LAGalaxy piles onto the lead over @LAFC!
3-0 | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/gJkAtU5mvN
90'
86'
81'
75'
Galaxy hits twice!
On the BREAKAWAY! 🏎️💨— U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) May 26, 2022
Javier Hernández Balcázar extends @LAGalaxy's lead over @LAFC off the sprint!
2-0 | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/nFRlSS6ym0
65'
Galaxy hit first!
Smooooth with it! 😎— U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) May 26, 2022
Kévin Cabral puts one away for @LAGalaxy - earning the lead early in the 2nd half over @LAFC! 👊
1-0 | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/D8k1Zj4RhS
58'
51'
50'
45'
Halftime
45+2'
45'
40'
39'
35'
25'
21'
20'
11'
10'
5'
0'
About to start
LAFC lineup!
The #LAFC Starting XI vs. @LAGalaxy.— LAFC (@LAFC) May 26, 2022
Tonight's lineup is presented by @Delta. #LAFC | @opencup pic.twitter.com/K5r8u8WQxp
Galaxy's lineup!
For LA, For Glory 💙🤍💛#LAGalaxy x @ModeloUSA— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 26, 2022
Injury report
LAFC: Eddie Segura, Erik Dueñas, Julian Gaines and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.
Galaxy: Jorge Villafaña, Adam Saldaña, Sacha Kljestan, Eriq Zavaleta and Sega Coulibaly.
Galaxy in da house!
Arriving in style with @gillette 🤩#LookGoodGameGood x #GillettePartner pic.twitter.com/KDYXBKCaGj— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 26, 2022
Referee
Here is LAFC!
✈️🇸🇳👑🇲🇽🛑🇨🇦⚡️🇺🇾— LAFC (@LAFC) May 26, 2022
⏰ 7:30 PM
📺 @ESPNPlus
📻 @ESPNLosAngeles
📻 @980lameramera
📱 ESPN LA App pic.twitter.com/hb3dN2V2j9
Last duel!
Face to face
Here we go!
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
Where to watch the game?
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.