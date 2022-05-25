Highlights: LA Galaxy 3-1 LAFC in Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup
1:03 AM7 days ago

Summary!

12:32 AM7 days ago

Game is over

The game ends at the Dignity Health Sports Park, a great victory for the Galaxy that advances to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.
12:31 AM7 days ago

Just for the Honor!

The great shot from Ryan Hollingshead  to score the goal of honor in the "El Tráfico" classic for LAFC:
12:27 AM7 days ago

The 3rd one!

Great header from Dejan Joveljic to put the Galaxy third:
12:26 AM7 days ago

90'

5 more minutes are added.
12:21 AM7 days ago

86'

GGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!!! Great header from Ryan Hollingshead to put the first for LAFC.
12:19 AM7 days ago

81'

GGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!!!! Dejan Joveljic scores the third with a great shot with his left leg. Galaxy win.
12:11 AM7 days ago

75'

The Galaxy coaching staff begins to make adjustments in order to protect the advantage.
12:05 AM7 days ago

Galaxy hits twice!

Another great counterattack from the Galaxy that Chicharito takes advantage of to score the second:
12:02 AM7 days ago

65'

After the goals, LAFC looks to regain control of the ball, however, the Galaxy back down and touch the ball constantly to protect the advantage.
11:56 PM7 days ago

Galaxy hit first!

Great counterattack from the Galaxy that culminates in Kevin Cabral's cross shot to open the scoring:
11:54 PM7 days ago

58'

GGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! Chicharito Hernández scores the second for the Galaxy, a great counterattack for the locals.
11:50 PM7 days ago

51'

GGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! Kevin Cabral's cross shot to beat the LAFC goalkeeper and put the locals in front.
11:45 PM7 days ago

50'

The pressure of the Galaxy continues in search of the goal that puts them in front.
11:41 PM7 days ago

45'

Start the second half.
11:24 PM7 days ago

Halftime

We go into the break with a scoreless draw at the Dignity Health Sports Park.
11:21 PM7 days ago

45+2'

Latif Blessing enters the field of play to replace the injured Diego Palacios.
11:21 PM7 days ago

45'

5 more minutes are added.
11:20 PM7 days ago

40'

Diego Palacios is receiving medical attention on the pitch after a foul by Chicharito. It seems that he will have to leave the field of play.
11:14 PM7 days ago

39'

Yellow card for Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.
11:09 PM7 days ago

35'

Little by little, LAFC recovers its level and seeks to create danger for its rivals.
11:00 PM7 days ago

25'

LAFC is very destabilized due to the early adjustment they had to make due to their captain's injury.
10:57 PM7 days ago

21'

Carlos Vela leaves the match due to a presumed injury, in his place Kwawdo Opoku enters.
10:54 PM7 days ago

20'

Total dominance of the Galaxy that begins to tighten little by little in search of opening the scoreboard.
10:44 PM7 days ago

11'

Yellow card for Marco Delgado of the Galaxy.
10:44 PM7 days ago

10'

The Galaxy control the ball and are already looking to generate damage to the LAFC goal. Visitors seek to respond backlash.
10:38 PM7 days ago

5'

Strong start in midfield, both teams looking to get hold of the ball.
10:35 PM7 days ago

0'

The game kicks off at the Dignity Health Sports Park.
10:25 PM7 days ago

About to start

We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols.
10:19 PM7 days ago

LAFC lineup!

This is the table that jumps onto the field of play by LAFC for tonight:
10:14 PM7 days ago

Galaxy's lineup!

With this eleven, this is how the Galaxy comes out today's duel:
10:10 PM7 days ago

Injury report

These are the casualties of players from both teams who will not be on the pitch:
LAFC: Eddie Segura, Erik Dueñas, Julian Gaines and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.
Galaxy: Jorge Villafaña, Adam Saldaña, Sacha Kljestan, Eriq Zavaleta and Sega Coulibaly.
10:04 PM7 days ago

Galaxy in da house!

The locals are already at home for the eliminatory duel of the U.S. Open Cup:
9:58 PM7 days ago

Referee

Brando Stevis will be the central referee for the round of 16 matchup between the two Los Angeles teams. His biggest experience is in the USL, so we will see a different refereeing than in MLS.
9:54 PM7 days ago

Here is LAFC!

The visitors are already at the Dignity Health Sports Park facilities for tonight's duel:
9:44 PM7 days ago

Last duel!

The last game between both teams dates from this season on date 8 of the MLS, with victory for the Galaxy at home by a score of 2 to 1. The goals for the Galaxy came from Javier Hernández and Séga Coulibally, while Cristian Arango discounted by the LAFC.
9:40 PM7 days ago

Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results between both teams in the last 5 matches.
9:32 PM7 days ago

Here we go!

We're just under an hour away from the Galaxy vs. LAFC game kicking off at Dignity Health Sports Park. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
12:00 AM8 days ago

Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC, as well as the latest information from Dignity Health Sports Park.
11:55 PM8 days ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN, as well as streaming through the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
11:50 PM8 days ago

Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, a must see player!

The Galaxy striker arrives as one of the team's important references and as that number "9" that should help the results begin to be generated. He has managed to contribute 5 goals, becoming the team's top scorer. What Chicharito needs to focus on is having more consistency on the pitch and combining better with players like Douglas Costa and Víctor Vázquez for a fearsome offense that keeps up the good pace throughout the season.
11:45 PM8 days ago

How does the Galaxy get here?

The Los Angeles team started a new season with the expectation of reaching the postseason, after missing out on the MLS playoffs the previous year. For this, the team was reinforced with Douglas Costa and hopes to have great solidity in its starting lineup. The Brazilian arrives to team up with Chicharito Hernández up front and be the ones to guide the Angelenos offensively. Those led by Greg Vanney hope to have a season where injuries forgive them and allow them to have a full squad for as long as possible. At the moment, they are in fifth place in the Western Conference with 20 units, after 6 wins, 2 draws and 5 losses. In the previous round they knocked out the California United Strikers by a score of 3-2.
11:40 PM8 days ago

Carlos Vela, a must see player!

The LAFC striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 6 goals and 3 assists being the leader in the offensive of the Angelenos. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and better couple with players like Kwadwo Opuko and Cristian Arango to form a lethal forward.
11:35 PM8 days ago

How does the LAFC arrive?

The Los Angeles team enters the Dignity Health Sports Park to face the Galaxy as the absolute leader of the MLS Western Conference with a record of 8 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses, to reach 26 points. LAFC will seek to take advantage of the duel against the Galaxy to try to get into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup and fight for the title. The Angelenos reached this round after knocking out the Portland Timbers in the round of 32 by a score of 2-0. This season, the team maintains a good base led by Carlos Vela, José Cifuentes and Diego Palacios, so the LAFC it can be one of the teams that will surely be in the postseason and will fight for the MLS title.
11:30 PM8 days ago

Where's the game?

The Dignity Health Sports Park located in the city of Carson will host this duel between two teams that are fighting to advance to the next round in another edition of the "El Tráfico" Classic within the U.S. Open Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 27,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
11:25 PM8 days ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC match, corresponding to the round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup 2022. The match will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Parkl, at 10:30 p.m.
