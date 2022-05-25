Goals and Highlights: River Plate 8-1 Alianza Lima in Copa Libertadores 2022
Image: VAVEL

8:21 PM8 days ago

Goals and Highlights

7:52 PM8 days ago

92'

It's over! River scores and closes the first phase of the competition with a big win.
7:47 PM8 days ago

89'

Goal, goal, goal for Alianza Lima! Lavandeira's shot from the penalty spot gives Alianza the lead.
7:41 PM8 days ago

83'

Goal, goal, goal for River! Álvarez scored inside the area and Campos couldn't prevent the ball from entering his goal.
7:37 PM8 days ago

79'

Goal, goal, goal for River! Elías Gómez shoots into the corner and Campos can't prevent the goal.
7:35 PM8 days ago

78'

Mammana was looking for Pochettino, but the ball went wide.
7:29 PM8 days ago

72'

River changes. Barco and Simón are replaced by Palavecino and Pochettino.
7:29 PM8 days ago

71'

Simón's cross, but the ball goes wide.
7:24 PM8 days ago

65'

Barco's shot, but the ball bounces off the defense.
7:12 PM8 days ago

54'

Goal, goal, goal for River! Julián steals the ball from Campos and ends up putting it away to score the fifth.
7:11 PM8 days ago

53'

Goal, goal, goal for River! Simón takes advantage of a rebound and sends the ball into the back of the net.
7:04 PM8 days ago

47'

Close! Fernandez's shot and the ball crashes against the post.
7:03 PM8 days ago

45'

The match restarts for the second half to begin.
6:47 PM8 days ago

45'

At the end of the first half, the score is in favor of the home team.
6:42 PM8 days ago

41'

Goal, goal, goal for River! Julián Álvarez receives the ball outside the box, sends a lethal shot into the center and scores his hat trick.
6:40 PM8 days ago

38'

Álvarez looked for the goal to score the third, but the referee signals offside.
6:34 PM8 days ago

32'

Fernandez's powerful shot, but the goalkeeper makes a good save.
6:25 PM8 days ago

23'

Barco's cross, but Campos intervenes in the ball's trajectory.
6:19 PM8 days ago

17'

Goal, goal, goal for River! Álvarez once again appears inside the box and sweeps the ball in to score his second and his double.
6:17 PM8 days ago

15'

Goal, goal, goal for River! The ball was filtered to Álvarez, who ended up scoring the first goal of the afternoon.
6:15 PM8 days ago

13'

De La Cruz arrived with danger, but Vilchez knocked him down.
6:06 PM8 days ago

5'

Armani intervenes and keeps the ball after Alianza's attempt to open the scoring.
6:00 PM8 days ago

0'

The action kicks off at the Monumental
5:58 PM8 days ago

Alianza: LineUp

A. Campos; R. Lagos, Y. Vilchez, J. Portales, P. Míguez; A. Rodríguez, J. Concha, J. Ballón, O. Mora; H. Barcos, E. Benítez.
5:58 PM8 days ago

River: LineUp

F. Armani; E. Mammana, P. Díaz, H. Martínez, M. Casco; E. Fernández, E. Pérez, S. Simón, E. Barco, N. De La Cruz; J. Álvarez.
5:51 PM8 days ago

To the court!

Both teams take the field and warm up before the kick-off of the match, which is about to begin.
5:46 PM8 days ago

At home

River Plate is already at the Monumental, where they will be looking to close the Libertadores group stage on a high note.
5:41 PM8 days ago

Arrived

Alianza Lima is already in the Argentinean building, tonight they will try to close their participation with a victory.
5:36 PM8 days ago

Unbelievable!

The Monumental is ready to receive the last match of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022 edition. We are just a few minutes away from kick-off!

5:31 PM8 days ago

Present!

The fans are already beginning to make their presence felt at the Monumental, looking to support their team in search of one more victory to close the group stage on a high note.
5:26 PM8 days ago

Alianza Lima Statements

Arley Rodríguez, player of the visitors, spoke before this duel: "It will be a difficult match against River Plate, we arrive with all the motivation, since in the local tournament we have several matches in a row. We are not slacking off in the Apertura Tournament, which is very important for us and we are going to face this match with all our seriousness, it will be beautiful, a spectacular setting, as the Monumental stadium always has, and a nice opportunity to show off".
5:21 PM8 days ago

Tough casualty!

Bruno Zuculini will not be able to play in this River's match, the player tested positive for COVID and is isolated.
5:16 PM8 days ago

|

River Plate celebrates 121 years of existence today, the Argentinean team will be looking to celebrate this great event with a victory.
5:11 PM8 days ago

We're back!

Good afternoon, we are back for the minute-by-minute coverage of the match between River Plate and Alianza Lima. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about both teams as well as the confirmed line-ups.
5:06 PM8 days ago

4:56 PM8 days ago

River Plate Statements

Marcelo Gallardo spoke prior to this match: "We played against a very good rival and we have to highlight that. We opened the scoring at the end of the first half and that gave us peace of mind. We were very direct and precise when attacking and the goals came, although there were also chances to score before. There were four, but they could have been more".

Regarding the Libertadores, he mentioned: "So far it has been a fairly even Cup. Qualifying one date earlier is not easy".

"The rivals make you see when they talk about you, when they prepare the matches and when they go out to play. That is a merit earned by so many merits we made throughout this cycle."

"The market is very difficult for Argentine soccer and also for players of great hierarchy who want to come to Argentine soccer. It is not easy. We have to be consistent and calm, but we will make the effort to see what the options are. The team is well formed and we are not going to do anything crazy".

"We have to be balanced and we start playing the round of 16 quickly. No player will want to leave before that stage. We have always had a cordial and direct dialogue with the players. We will try to continue in the same way and hope not to have to suffer a lot when the market opens".

4:51 PM8 days ago

Last Alianza Lima lineup

M. Soltillo; F. Medina, E. Ciucci, L. Trejo, R. Aguilar; A. Solís, K. Peña, J. Bazán, A. Ascues, E. Ramírez; R. Ovelar.
4:46 PM8 days ago

Last River Plate lineup

E. Centurión; E. Mammana, P. Díaz, H. Martínez, M. Casco; B. Zuculini, N. De La Cruz, A. Palavecino, E. Fernández, E. Barco; J. Álvarez.
4:41 PM8 days ago

How are Alianza Lima coming in?

Alianza Lima arrives to this match after losing to Deportivo Municipal, besides, they have nothing to play for in this last matchday, they only have one point and are placed at the bottom of group F.

100%x​​​​​​​

4:36 PM8 days ago

How is River Plate coming in?

River Plate comes into this match after a four-nil thrashing of Colo-Colo. The team led by Gallardo is at the top of its group with 13 points.

​​​​​​​

4:31 PM8 days ago

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium.

The River Plate vs Alianza Lima match will be played at the Monumental Stadium located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The stadium has a capacity for 72,054 people. 
4:26 PM8 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores match: River Plate vs Alianza Lima Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
