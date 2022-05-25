Goals and Highlights Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza (3-4)
Mateus Lotif/Fortaleza

8:05 PM8 days ago

Live ended

Thanks for your company in this game. The highlights are available soon.
8:04 PM8 days ago

Group F Panorama

River Plate - advanced to the round of 16

Fortaleza - advanced to the round of 16

Colo-Colo - advanced to Copa Sudamericana

Alianza Lima - eliminated

8:03 PM8 days ago

Group F Standings

  1. River Plate - 16
  2. Fortaleza - 10
  3. Colo-Colo - 7
  4. Alianza Lima - 1
8:00 PM8 days ago

Full time

Game over.
8:00 PM8 days ago

Boeck saves again

90+5' Gabriel Costa takes a free-kick from midfield, the ball hits the ground, and Marcelo Boeck saves.
7:57 PM8 days ago

Yellow card

90+4' Ceballos, Fortaleza defender. Bolados is fouled.
7:57 PM8 days ago

Yellow card

90+1' Robson, Fortaleza striker.
7:57 PM8 days ago

Misses the target

90' Solari crosses from the right, Lucero takes a shot and Boeck saves. On the rebound, Lucero gets past Fortaleza's goalkeeper and misses.
7:53 PM8 days ago

Additional time

90' Five minutes to go.
7:50 PM8 days ago

Colo-Colo substitution

88' Gil out, Bolados in.
7:48 PM8 days ago

Fortaleza substitution

81' Moisés out, Depietri in.
7:48 PM8 days ago

COLO-COLO GOAL

80' Solari makes a good move to the right and crosses at the second post. Lucero's header and Leonardo Gil's finish put the Chileans back in the game.
7:47 PM8 days ago

Yellow card

79' Welison, Fortaleza midfielder.
7:39 PM8 days ago

Colo-Colo substitution

73' Suazo out, Pizarro in.
7:38 PM8 days ago

Fortaleza substitution

73' Crispim out, Capixaba in.
7:38 PM8 days ago

Fortaleza substitution

73' Romero out, Robson in.
7:36 PM8 days ago

Yellow card

66' Bruno Gutiérrez, Colo-Colo right-back. Moisés is fouled.
7:36 PM8 days ago

Yellow card

65' Lima, Fortaleza midfielder.
7:35 PM8 days ago

COLO-COLO GOAL

63' Leonardo Gil takes a corner kick from the right, there is a slight deviation at the first post and the ball hits Brayan Ceballos and enters. The Fortaleza defender scores his second own goal.
7:35 PM8 days ago

Fortaleza substitution

62' Felipe out, Jussa in.
7:34 PM8 days ago

FORTALEZA GOAL

60' Moisés moves forward on the left side and puts Silvio Romero in play. The striker has good vision and opens with Yago Pikachu. Alone on the right side of the area, the player finishes and turns the victory into a goal.
7:34 PM8 days ago

Misses the target

58' Gabriel Costa takes a free-kick from the edge of the box and sends it to the right of Marcelo Boeck.
7:34 PM8 days ago

Yellow card

57' Felipe, Fortaleza midfielder. Suazo is fouled.
7:33 PM8 days ago

Colo-Colo substitution

54' Fuentes out, Bruno Gutiérrez in.
7:33 PM8 days ago

GOAL FORTALEZA

53' Moisés receives a pass from Silvio Romero, shoots, enters the area on the right side, and finishes off Cortés to score his second goal of the game, Fortaleza's third.
7:33 PM8 days ago

Misses the target

51' Lucas Lima takes a free kick near the area with a placed shot, but puts too much force on the ball.
7:32 PM8 days ago

Sent off

50' Rojas, Colo-Colo right-back. Moisés is fouled.
7:31 PM8 days ago

Boeck saves

48' Gabriel Costa rolls to Leonardo Gil. Midfielder risks a frontal shot from the edge of the area and Marcelo Boeck without giving a rebound.
7:09 PM8 days ago

Restart

The second half begins.
7:09 PM8 days ago

Fortaleza substitution

Hércules out, Welison in.
6:51 PM8 days ago

Halftime

End of the first half.
6:51 PM8 days ago

Yellow card

45+3' Ronald, Fortaleza midfielder. The player is on the bench.
6:50 PM8 days ago

Additional time

45' Four minutes to halftime.
6:49 PM8 days ago

COLO-COLO GOAL

45' Gabriel Costa opens with Solari on the right side. The striker crosses and Lucero deflects. The ball skims over Boeck and goes in.
6:42 PM8 days ago

Yellow card

40' Suazo, Colo-Colo left back. Lucas Lima is fouled.
6:39 PM8 days ago

Boeck saves again and again

35' Falcón takes a shot from the right side of the box and Boeck gets in the left corner to make the save.
6:36 PM8 days ago

Chileans are on attack

32' Pavez risks from outside the area with a low shot, Marcelo Boeck stretches to spread on the right corner and Yago Pikachu away from the area.
6:32 PM8 days ago

Misses the target

27' Leonardo Gil moves forward on the right side and puts Lucero in play. The striker dominates and shoots, but the right side of the net.
6:32 PM8 days ago

GOAL FORTALEZA

24' Lucas Lima recovers the ball in the attack field and makes an exquisite throw to Moisés. Again at speed and alone, the forward enters the area and finishes off Brayan Cortés to extend the lead and bring Fortaleza even closer to confirming their place in the round of 16.
6:32 PM8 days ago

Far away

20' Rojas takes a corner and Fortaleza's defense makes a partial cut. Solari gets the rest of the ball and takes a shot, but it goes wide of the goal.
6:31 PM8 days ago

Boeck makes the save

18' Gabriel Costa crosses, Solari head and Marcelo Boeck saves.
6:31 PM8 days ago

Close!

13' Moisés is called on a counterattack, he shoots, gets free in the box and finishes over goalkeeper Brayan Cortés, who saves.
6:31 PM8 days ago

Panorama

11' Fortaleza backs off after the goal and strengthens their marking to prevent any clear chances for Colo-Colo. The home side increase their volume and apply pressure. When called upon, Marcelo Boeck makes a good save.
6:31 PM8 days ago

Boeck saves again

6' Gabriel Suazo crosses, Falcón heads the ball, and Marcelo Boeck saves well.
6:12 PM8 days ago

Boeck saves

5' Maximiliano Falcón makes a low pass through the middle, Leonardo Gil spins and shoots. Marcelo Boeck makes a save.
6:12 PM8 days ago

GOAL FORTALEZA

2' Better start impossible! Moisés makes a good move down the left side of the field, handles the ball and rolls it to Silvio Romero. The striker finishes with class and covers the goalkeeper Cortés to open the scoring and bring Fortaleza closer to the spot.
6:11 PM8 days ago

Start

Game on!
5:58 PM8 days ago

Are you ready?

The game will start in a few minutes.
5:42 PM8 days ago

Referees

Referee - Esteban Ostojich (URU)

Assistant referees - Carlos Barreiro (URU) and Pablo Llarena (URU)

Fourth official - Andrés Cunha (URU)

5:42 PM8 days ago

Fortaleza substitutes

Walef; Landázuri, Habraão, Capixaba, Jussa, Ronald, Welison, Romarinho, Robson, Depietri, Henríquez, Kayzer.

HC: Vojvoda.

5:41 PM8 days ago

Colo-Colo substitutes

Carabalí; Bruno Gutiérrez, Daniel Gutiérrez, Zaldivia, Pizarro, Zavala, Villanueva, Cruz, Oroz, Bolados, Santos, Arriagada.

HC: Quinteros.

5:40 PM8 days ago

Fortaleza line-up

Boeck; Tinga, Titi, Ceballos; Pikachu, Felipe, Lima, Hércules, Crispim; Moisés, Romero.

Head coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

5:39 PM8 days ago

Colo-Colo line-up

Cortés; Rojas, Falcón, Amor, Suazo; Fuentes, Pavez, Gil; Solari, Lucero, Costa.

Head coach: Gustavo Quinteros.

5:24 PM8 days ago

Squads

2:19 PM8 days ago

Tune in here Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
2:14 PM8 days ago

How to watch Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza live stream on TV and online?

The match between Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza will not be broadcast on TV channels.

If you want to directly stream it: beIN Sports Connect USA, beIN Sports Xtra en Español, Fanatiz USA, fubo TV.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:09 PM8 days ago

What time is Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza match for Libertadores Cup?

This is the start time of the game Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza in some countries.

Argentina – 7 PM in Fox Sports 2 and Star+

Bolivia – 6 PM in ESPN 2 and Star+

Brazil – 7 PM in Conmebol TV

Canada – 7 PM AT, 6 PM ET, 5 PM CT, 4 PM MT, 3 PM PT in beIN Sports Connect Canada

Chile – 6 PM in Star+

Colombia – 5 PM in ESPN 2 and Star+

Ecuador – 5 PM in ESPN 2 and Star+

Paraguay – 6 PM in ESPN 2 and Star+

Peru – 5 PM in ESPN 2 and Star+

USA – 6 PM ET, 5 PM CT, 4 PM MT, 3 PM PT in beIN Sports Connect

Uruguay – 7 PM in ESPN 2 and Star+

Venezuela – 6 PM in ESPN2 and Star+

2:04 PM8 days ago

Possible line-up for Fortaleza

Max Walef; Tinga, Brayan Ceballos, Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Hércules, Lucas Lima, Lucas Crispim; Moisés, Silvio Romero.

Head coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

1:59 PM8 days ago

Possible line-up for Colo-Colo

Brayan Cortés; Óscar Opazo, Maximiliano Falcón, Matías Zaldivia, Gabriel Suazo; Esteban Pavez, César Fuentes, Leonardo Gil; Pablo Solari, Gabriel Costa, Juan Martín Lucero.

Head coach: Gustavo Quinteros.

1:54 PM8 days ago

Decisive match

Both Colo-Colo and Fortaleza are tied in the Group F standings with seven points. The Brazilian team is ahead because it has a better goal difference, the first tiebreaker. Therefore, a draw is enough to advance to the Libertadores round of 16. The Chileans need to win to continue in the competition. Whoever is eliminated will be in the second phase of the Copa Sudamericana, since Alianza Lima has only one point and will face River Plate just to fulfill the regular season.
1:49 PM8 days ago

Group F Round #6

Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza – Monumental Stadium, in Santiago, Chile

River Plate vs Alianza Lima – Monumental de Núñez’s Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina

- Both games are scheduled to 6 PM ET on this Wednesday, 26 May 2022

1:44 PM8 days ago

Group F Standings

  1. River Plate – 13
  2. Fortaleza – 7
  3. Colo-Colo – 7
  4. Alianza Lima – 1
1:39 PM8 days ago

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, in Santiago, Chile, with a capacity to receive 47,890 fans.
1:34 PM8 days ago

Welcome to the VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Libertadores Cup match Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza live updates!

My name is Tainan Melo and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens livre here on VAVEL.
