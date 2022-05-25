Goals and Highlights Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza (3-4)

ADVERTISEMENT
Live ended
Group F Panorama
Fortaleza - advanced to the round of 16
Colo-Colo - advanced to Copa Sudamericana
Alianza Lima - eliminated
Group F Standings
- River Plate - 16
- Fortaleza - 10
- Colo-Colo - 7
- Alianza Lima - 1
Full time
Boeck saves again
Yellow card
Yellow card
Misses the target
Additional time
Colo-Colo substitution
Fortaleza substitution
COLO-COLO GOAL
Yellow card
Colo-Colo substitution
Fortaleza substitution
Fortaleza substitution
Yellow card
Yellow card
COLO-COLO GOAL
Fortaleza substitution
FORTALEZA GOAL
Misses the target
Yellow card
Colo-Colo substitution
GOAL FORTALEZA
Misses the target
Sent off
Boeck saves
Restart
Fortaleza substitution
Halftime
Yellow card
Additional time
COLO-COLO GOAL
Yellow card
Boeck saves again and again
Chileans are on attack
Misses the target
GOAL FORTALEZA
Far away
Boeck makes the save
Close!
Panorama
Boeck saves again
Boeck saves
GOAL FORTALEZA
Start
Are you ready?
Referees
Assistant referees - Carlos Barreiro (URU) and Pablo Llarena (URU)
Fourth official - Andrés Cunha (URU)
Fortaleza substitutes
HC: Vojvoda.
Colo-Colo substitutes
HC: Quinteros.
Fortaleza line-up
Head coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.
Colo-Colo line-up
Head coach: Gustavo Quinteros.
Squads
Possible line-up for Fortaleza
Head coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.
Possible line-up for Colo-Colo
Head coach: Gustavo Quinteros.
Decisive match
Group F Round #6
River Plate vs Alianza Lima – Monumental de Núñez’s Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Both games are scheduled to 6 PM ET on this Wednesday, 26 May 2022
Group F Standings
- River Plate – 13
- Fortaleza – 7
- Colo-Colo – 7
- Alianza Lima – 1