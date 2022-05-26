Highlights and goal: Boca 1-0 Cali in 2022 Copa Libertadores
Image: VAVEL

We thank you for your attention during the live online broadcast of Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali in Group E of the Copa Libertadores 2022.
END OF THE MATCH ✔

Boca Juniors beat Deportivo Cali 1-0 to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores 2022
90'+3

Camargo's shot is easily controlled by Rossi. Cali runs out of time
90' ⌚

The referee adds five more minutes
88' 🟨

Yellow card for Cristian Medina in favor of Boca Juniors
86'

BOCA'S MISTAKE IN DEFENSE, HAROLD MOSQUERA SHOOTS IN FAVOR OF CALI AND FAILS TO SCORE, SAVED BY ROSSI.
84'

Fabra's shot is saved by Cali's goalkeeper.
81'

Deflected free kick taken by Kevin Velasco in favor of Cali.
78'

Pol Fernández's deflected shot. Boca tries
76' Boca Juniors substitution 🔁

Out: Exequiel Zeballos

In: Cristian Medina

75' Deportivo Cali substitution 🔁

Out: Yimmi Congo

In: Carlos Lucumí

70'

Deportivo Cali is forced to look for an equalizer. It stretches the lines and now tries to reach the goal.
66' Boca Juniors substitution 🔁

Out: Darío Benedetto

In: Luis Vásquez

61' Boca Juniors substitution 🔁

Out: Eduardo Salvio

In: Juan Ramírez

60'

Teófilo Gutiérrez's deflected shot for Cali
59' Deportivo Cali substitution 🔁

Out: Yony González

In: Harold Mosquera

54' BOCA JUNIORS SCOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽

ALAN VARELA'S RIGHT-FOOTED MID-DISTANCE SHOT SCORES THE FIRST GOAL FOR BOCA.
52' Deportivo Cali substitution 🔁

Out: Christian Mafla

In: Carlos Robles

47'

POL FERNÁNDEZ HAD A CHANCE TO SHOOT AT GOAL, BUT CHOSE TO THROW A PASS TO NOTHING. BOCA MISSES THE GOAL
SECOND HALF BEGINS 🕕

After halftime, the second half of the game begins.
END OF THE FIRST HALF ✔

Boca Juniors and Deportivo Cali tie 0-0 partially
45'+4 🟨

Yellow card for Teófilo Gutiérrez for Deportivo Cali
45'+3 🟨

Yellow card for Jhon Vásquez in Deportivo Cali.
45' +1

Benedetto tried a shot at the rival goal, but the Cali goalkeeper controlled the ball.
45' ⌚

The referee adds four more minutes
45' 🟨

Yellow card for Edgard Camargo in Deportivo Cali.
43'

Izquierdoz's deflected header. Boca cannot score
41'

Kevin Velasco's shot, which easily reaches Rossi's hands. Cali tries
37' 🟨

Yellow card for Yimmi Congo in Deportivo Cali.
32'

JHON VÁSQUEZ'S SHOT FOR CALI IS SAVED BY ROSSI. FIRST OPTION FOR THE COLOMBIANS
31'

Jorge Figal's inaccurate cross for Boca. The home team is not accurate in the final third of the attack.
28'

Alan Varela's deflected shot. Again the Xeneize midfielder misses the goal.
25' Ball possesion

Boca Juniors 74%

Deportivo Cali 26%

23'

JORGE FIGAL'S DEFLECTED HEADER FOR BOCA. ANOTHER WASTED CHANCE FOR THE XENEIZE.
19' 🟨

Yellow card for Frank Fabra at Boca Juniors
15'

VARELA'S SHOT HITS AN OPPONENT. BOCA CONTINUES TO LEAD THE WAY WITH THE CLEAREST OPPORTUNITIES
13'

Zeballos's deflected shot in favor of Boca
11'

VARELA'S FURIOUS SHOT IN FAVOR OF BOCA, BUT THE BALL HITS THE POST.
5'

Exequiel Zeballos' shot hits an opponent. Boca tries to
4'

Boca's erratic cross, which Figal could not convert into goal
2'

Boca tries to reach Cali's goal with constant attacks, but with little effectiveness
THE MATCH BEGINS 🕢

The ball is rolling and the match between Boca vs Cali is underway
Falta menos

The players take the field and the match will start shortly.
Cali facts

Boca's staff celebrated Juan Ramirez's birthday

7:42 PM7 days ago

Deportivo Cali starting XI



Boca Juniors starting XI

The last meeting in Argentina

The last time the two clubs met at La Bombonera in the Copa Libertadores was in the 2016 edition, when Boca beat Cali 6-2.
Who Will be the referee and his assistants?

Referee: Piero Maza (CHI) Assistant 1:

Christian Schiemann (CHI) Assistant 2:

Claudio Rios (CHI)

Fourth referee: Felipe Gonzalez (CHI)

Less time

The match between Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali is getting closer and closer. The clubs that will advance to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores 2022 in Group E will be defined.
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali live match, as well as the latest information coming out of La Bombonera.
Deportivo Cali key player

Teófilo Gutiérrez is not only Deportivo Cali's outstanding player, he is widely known in Colombian soccer for his exceptional ball skills. The 36-year-old from Barranquilla is an old acquaintance of the Xeneize fans and will surely be a difficult player to mark. Teo has yet to score a goal in the Copa Libertadores 2022.
Boca Juniors key player

The presence of Darío Benedetto stands out in Boca Juniors. The 31-year-old Argentinean player will once again play in an international competition with Boca, where he hopes to fill the rival nets with influential goals. The Argentinean has scored three goals in four games played during this Copa Libertadores 2022.
History

In total, the two clubs have met 11 times in the context of the Copa Libertadores. Boca dominates the statistics with five victories, they have drawn four duels and Cali has won twice.
Deportivo Cali

Deportivo Cali is first in Group E in Conmebol Libertadores 2022. With a total of eight points, Cali is equal on points with Corinthians and Boca is one point behind. The Colombian team has the possibility of qualifying with a draw and even of pulling off the upset if it beats Boca again. Deportivo Cali already beat the Argentinians on the first matchday.
Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors is obliged to win this match if it does not want to see its qualification to the round of 16 of the Conmebol Libertadores 2022 compromised. With seven points to their credit, Los Xeneizes are third in Group E and would currently be heading to the Conmebol Sudamericana. It all comes down to this game for Boca and it is at home.
La Bombonera

The Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali match will be played at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, popularly known as La Bombonera, located in the neighborhood of La Boca in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1940, has a capacity for 57,200 spectators.




