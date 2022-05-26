Highlights and goal: Boca 1-0 Cali in 2022 Copa Libertadores

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH ✔
90'+3
90' ⌚
88' 🟨
86'
84'
81'
78'
76' Boca Juniors substitution 🔁
In: Cristian Medina
75' Deportivo Cali substitution 🔁
In: Carlos Lucumí
70'
66' Boca Juniors substitution 🔁
In: Luis Vásquez
61' Boca Juniors substitution 🔁
In: Juan Ramírez
60'
59' Deportivo Cali substitution 🔁
In: Harold Mosquera
54' BOCA JUNIORS SCOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽
52' Deportivo Cali substitution 🔁
In: Carlos Robles
47'
SECOND HALF BEGINS 🕕
END OF THE FIRST HALF ✔
45'+4 🟨
45'+3 🟨
45' +1
45' ⌚
45' 🟨
43'
41'
37' 🟨
32'
31'
28'
25' Ball possesion
Deportivo Cali 26%
23'
19' 🟨
15'
13'
11'
5'
4'
2'
THE MATCH BEGINS 🕢
Falta menos
Cali facts
📗 Sexta edición de la #RevistaDeportivoCali Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2022.
Deportivo Cali (@AsoDeporCali) May 26, 2022
Boca's staff celebrated Juan Ramirez's birthday
Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) May 26, 2022
Deportivo Cali starting XI
Boca Juniors starting XI
¡Así va #Boca!
Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) May 26, 2022
The last meeting in Argentina
Who Will be the referee and his assistants?
Christian Schiemann (CHI) Assistant 2:
Claudio Rios (CHI)
Fourth referee: Felipe Gonzalez (CHI)
Less time
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL US is your best option.
What time is the Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali match?
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Star+
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Star+, ESPN, SBT, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 2:00 AM (May 27) on DAZN
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 7:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Star +