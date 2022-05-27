Goals and Highlights: Mexico 2-1 Nigeria in Friendly Game 2022
Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the Mexico-Nigeria friendly game for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
End game

México 2-1 Nigeria.
90'

Add 3 more minutes.
88'

Nigeria's shot from half distance goes over the bar.
83'

Lainez's shot inside the box is deflected by the defender.
79'

Romo and Guardado leave

Álvarez and Lainez are substituted

Mexico changes

76'

Gallardo's cross is not finished by Gutiérrez and goes over the goal.
73'

Mbaoma enters the field and Moffi leaves, change of NIgeria.
72'

Alvarado's shot goes over the top of the goal.
69'

Good individual play by Terem Moffi who enters the area and shoots a shot that goes wide.
65'

Giménez, Pizarro and Beltrán leave.

Martín, Gutiérrez and Pineda come in.

Mexico's changes

62'

Montes lies down and leaves the field of play.
Goal México 2-1

9:03 PM4 days ago

Goal Nigeria 1-1

55'

Mexico Goal

Troost-Ekong miskicks a cross from the six-yard box and sends it into his own net to make it 2-1 after Gallardo's cross.

53'

Goal Nigeria

Cyriel Dessers' header goes past Cota to make it 1-1.

52'

Nigeria counter-attack and the Mexican defense manages to deny them inside the box.
50'

Gallardo's service is cut off by the defense at the near post and sent off for a corner kick.
46'

The second half begins between Mexico and Nigeria.
Half time

Mexico 1-0 Nigeria
45'

Two more minutes are added.
35'

Gallardo controls the cross to the far post and chests it down to Cota.
34'

Jiménez is knocked down and the referee has not sanctioned an infraction.
32'

Andrés Guardado's cutback and shot is saved by the goalkeeper.
30'

Service to the area that Cota controls without giving rebounds.
28'

Aguirre was penalized for offside on the right wing.
27'

After the goal, the game has slowed down a bit, but Mexico still owns the ball.
20'

The ball rebounded to Giménez and he volleyed the ball over the top of the goal.
18'

Guardado's cross and low shot, which the Nigerian goalkeeper makes a spectacular save.

Then Gallardo's left-footed shot goes slightly wide.

18'

Roberto Alvarado was penalized for offside.
Goal Mexico 1-0

12'

Mexico Goal

Gimenez hits the ball in the box and beats the goalkeeper, but the rebound comes back to him and the ball goes into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

11'

The goalkeeper has to come out in time for the delayed header because Gimenez was already lurking.
8'

Dangerous cross by Aguirre that is turned away by the defender for a corner kick.
5'

Aguirre's cross into the goalkeeper's hands.
5'

Rodolfo Pizarro's first warning shot from Rodolfo Pizarro goes over the goalkeeper from half distance.
3'

A short pass from Romo but Aguirre crashes the ball to win a side kick.
0'

The game between Mexico and Nigeria begins.
Just now

The national anthems of Mexico, the United States and Nigeria are played.
Minutes away

We are just minutes away from the start of the Mexico-Nigeria friendly match of the FIFA World Cup.
Nigeria substitutes

1 Adeyinka Adewale

14 Ibrahim Buhari

16 Olorunleke Ojo

17 Ishaq Rafiu

7 Sani Faisal

8 Chiamaka Madu

3 Bello Martins

12 Victor Mbaoma

Mexico substitutes

1 Alfredo Talavera

4 Edson Álvarez

24 Gerardo Arteaga

6 Jorge Sánchez

17 Julio Domínguez

2 Israel Reyes

5 Johan Vásquez

9 Marcelo Flores

22 Erik Lira

11 Diego Lainez

8 Francisco Córdova

26 Carlos Acevedo

31 Orbelín Pineda

14 Érick Gutiérrez

21 Henry Martín

XI Nigeria

23 Francis Uzoho, 6 Semi Ajayi, 5 William Troost-Ekong, 21 Calvin Bassey, 20 Chidozie Awaziem, 4 Innocent Bonke, 10 Joe Aribo, 19 Terem Moffi, 9 Cyriel Dessers, 15 Moses Simon, 18 Alex Iwobi.
XI Mexico

12 Rodolfo Cota, 23 Jesús Gallardo, 3 César Montes, 19 Érick Aguirre, 16 Fernando Beltrán, 15 Héctor Herrera, 18 Andrés Guardado, 7 Luís Romo, 20 Rodolfo Pizarro, 29 Santiago Giménez, 25 Roberto Alvarado.
To Qatar

Many of the players called up by Gerardo Martino are those who will be in Qatar 2022, so it is unlikely that anyone who is not among the 38 players called up will be in the World Cup.
Full support

Guillermo Ochoa pointed out that no matter which players go to the World Cup or stay out, Tata will have the support because he has made a strong group since he arrived at El Tri.

"Tata has maintained a range of players since the first Gold Cup (year 2019) and has worked to keep polishing the style of play; the boss of the ship is Tata, the one who decides which players go to the National Team is him and we have to support."

They have arrived

The Mexican National Team has arrived at AT&T Stadium with the mission of starting its tour of the United States on the right foot.
The dressing room

Mexico's jerseys are ready for this game, where they will wear the white jersey:
The fans arrive

Little by little, Aztec fans are arriving at Dallas Cowboys Stadium for this afternoon's game:

New helmsman

After the failure to reach Qatar 2022, Nigeria chose Portuguese coach José Peseiro as its new coach, who will have the task of bringing the national team back to the top of the table ahead of the next World Cup.
There are approaches

Both Javier Hernandez and Gerardo Martino confessed that there were talks this week where, according to some sources, Chicharito had offered apologies in order to return; however, Martino does not see it as mandatory to call him despite this conversation. We will see what happens in the coming weeks.
Start

Mexico's first friendly game of the summer will kick off in the United States when it takes on, for the second year in a row, the Nigerian national team. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Tune in here Mexico vs Nigeria Live Score in Friendly Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Nigeria match for the Friendly Game 2022 on Dallas, United States.
Last games

In the last 10 years, this will be the fourth meeting between the two nations, with Mexico having only beaten the African team once in two draws:

Mexico 4-0 Nigeria, Friendly Match 2021

Mexico 0-0 Nigeria, Friendly Match 2014

Mexico 2-2 Nigeria, Friendly Match 2013

Image: Imago7
Image: Imago7
 
Key player Nigeria

One of the Eagles' benchmarks is Napoli striker Osimhen, who has been one of the highlights of a team that was left on the brink of going to the World Cup after losing the re-qualification against Ghana.
Key player Mexico

Raúl Jiménez, who was not at a very good level with Wolves and needs to recover his level for the next Premier League season as well as Qatar 2022, will be looking to recover his level and even asked to be in the Nations League games.
Last Nigeria lineup

23 Uzoho, 2 Aina, 5 Ekong, 6 Balogun, 18 Bassey, 8 Etebo, 21 Dennis, 4 Oneyeka, 10 Aribo, 11 Lookman, 9 Osimhen.
Last lineup Mexico

13 Guillermo Ochoa, 6 Jesús Sánchezm 3 César Montes, 2 Néstor Araujo, 23 Jesús Gallardo, 14 Erick Gutiérrez, 4 Edson Álvarez, 8 Carlos Rodríguez, 21 Uriel Antuna, 9 Raúl Jiménez, 10 Alexis Vega.
Support from Liga MX

It should be noted that this week Yon de Luisa, president of Femexfut, indicated that they will have the support of Liga MX to finish the tournament earlier and have the players a few more days ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

"We have received the support of Liga MX at all times. We are an extraordinary Federation in that sense of the good relationship between the League and the Federation, like last Monday when it was announced that the tournament ends on October 30, which will allow us to have a few extra days, which will allow us to fly to Europe and have that work prior to our arrival on 17 (November) to the World Cup," he said.

The call-up list

A total of 38 players were called up by Gerardo Martino for this series of friendlies ahead of the next World Cup, to be held in November in Qatar.

Goalkeepers: Alfredo Talavera (Pumas), Carlos Acevedo (Santos), Guillermo Ochoa (América), Rodolfo Cota (León).

Defenders: César Montes (Monterrey), Erick Aguirre (Monterrey), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Héctor Moreno (Monterrey), Israel Reyes (Puebla), Jorge Sánchez (América), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Jesús Angulo (Tigres), Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy), Julio César Domínguez (Cruz Azul), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca), Néstor Araujo (Celta de Vigo).

Midfielders: Andrés Guardado (Real Betis), Diego Lainez (Real Betis), Edson Álvarez (Ajax), Erick Gutiérrez (PSV), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Erick Sánchez (Pachuca), Fernando Beltrán (Chivas), Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid), Luis Chávez (Pachuca), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Orbelín Pineda (Celta de Vigo), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Sebastián Córdova (Tigres), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul).

Forward: Alexis Vega (Chivas), Henry Martín (América), Jesús Corona (Sevilla), Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul), Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton).

The Kick-off

The Mexico vs Nigeria match will be played at the AT&T Stadium, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:10 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2022: Mexico vs Nigeria!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
