Goals and Highlights: Mexico 2-1 Nigeria in Friendly Game 2022

Highlights
Thanks
End game
90'
88'
83'
79'
Álvarez and Lainez are substituted
Mexico changes
76'
73'
72'
69'
65'
Martín, Gutiérrez and Pineda come in.
Mexico's changes
62'
Goal México 2-1
¡Gooooool de México! 💥⚽
Apenas un minuto después de que Nigeria empatara, el Tri vuelve a tener la ventaja por un autogol 😱
🇲🇽 2-1 🇳🇬
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/dqCodWMitb
📺 TUDN y Canal 5#CaminoAQatar #MEXTOUR #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/mlJwpBMPnQ — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) May 29, 2022
Goal Nigeria 1-1
¡Goooooool de Nigeria! 💥⚽
🇲🇽 1-1 🇳🇬
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/dqCodWMitb
📺 TUDN y Canal 5#CaminoAQatar #MEXTOUR #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/Nr64G0cIfE — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) May 29, 2022
55'
Troost-Ekong miskicks a cross from the six-yard box and sends it into his own net to make it 2-1 after Gallardo's cross.
53'
Cyriel Dessers' header goes past Cota to make it 1-1.
52'
50'
46'
Half time
45'
35'
34'
32'
30'
28'
27'
20'
18'
Then Gallardo's left-footed shot goes slightly wide.
18'
Goal Mexico 1-0
¡Gooooool de México! 💥⚽
Santi Giménez abre el marcador en el partido de preparación ante Nigeria 💪😎
🇲🇽 1-0 🇳🇬
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/dqCodWMitb
📺 TUDN y Canal 5#CaminoAQatar #MEXTOUR #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/FYOZZK9TzY — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) May 29, 2022
12'
Gimenez hits the ball in the box and beats the goalkeeper, but the rebound comes back to him and the ball goes into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.
11'
8'
5'
5'
3'
0'
Just now
Minutes away
Nigeria substitutes
14 Ibrahim Buhari
16 Olorunleke Ojo
17 Ishaq Rafiu
7 Sani Faisal
8 Chiamaka Madu
3 Bello Martins
12 Victor Mbaoma
Mexico substitutes
4 Edson Álvarez
24 Gerardo Arteaga
6 Jorge Sánchez
17 Julio Domínguez
2 Israel Reyes
5 Johan Vásquez
9 Marcelo Flores
22 Erik Lira
11 Diego Lainez
8 Francisco Córdova
26 Carlos Acevedo
31 Orbelín Pineda
14 Érick Gutiérrez
21 Henry Martín
XI Nigeria
XI Mexico
To Qatar
Full support
"Tata has maintained a range of players since the first Gold Cup (year 2019) and has worked to keep polishing the style of play; the boss of the ship is Tata, the one who decides which players go to the National Team is him and we have to support."
They have arrived
¡Ya llegamos! 😄 👋🏻— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) May 28, 2022
🔜 🇲🇽 🆚 🇳🇬#MEXTOUR | #HechoDeLosMexicanos pic.twitter.com/kS6TUWRsZA
The dressing room
Beautiful. 🤍😍#MEXTOUR | #SomosLocales pic.twitter.com/zX6VpmKt50— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) May 28, 2022
The fans arrive
New helmsman
There are approaches
Start
Tune in here Mexico vs Nigeria Live Score in Friendly Game 2022
What time is Mexico vs Nigeria match for Friendly Game 2022?
Argentina: 9:08 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:08 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:08 PM
Chile: 9:08 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:08 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:08 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 8:08 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:08 AM
Mexico: 7:08 PM on Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN
Paraguay: 9:08 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:08 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:08 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games
Mexico 4-0 Nigeria, Friendly Match 2021
Mexico 0-0 Nigeria, Friendly Match 2014
Mexico 2-2 Nigeria, Friendly Match 2013
Key player Nigeria
Key player Mexico
Last Nigeria lineup
Last lineup Mexico
Support from Liga MX
"We have received the support of Liga MX at all times. We are an extraordinary Federation in that sense of the good relationship between the League and the Federation, like last Monday when it was announced that the tournament ends on October 30, which will allow us to have a few extra days, which will allow us to fly to Europe and have that work prior to our arrival on 17 (November) to the World Cup," he said.
The call-up list
Goalkeepers: Alfredo Talavera (Pumas), Carlos Acevedo (Santos), Guillermo Ochoa (América), Rodolfo Cota (León).
Defenders: César Montes (Monterrey), Erick Aguirre (Monterrey), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Héctor Moreno (Monterrey), Israel Reyes (Puebla), Jorge Sánchez (América), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Jesús Angulo (Tigres), Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy), Julio César Domínguez (Cruz Azul), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca), Néstor Araujo (Celta de Vigo).
Midfielders: Andrés Guardado (Real Betis), Diego Lainez (Real Betis), Edson Álvarez (Ajax), Erick Gutiérrez (PSV), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Erick Sánchez (Pachuca), Fernando Beltrán (Chivas), Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid), Luis Chávez (Pachuca), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Orbelín Pineda (Celta de Vigo), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Sebastián Córdova (Tigres), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul).
Forward: Alexis Vega (Chivas), Henry Martín (América), Jesús Corona (Sevilla), Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul), Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton).