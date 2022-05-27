Goals and Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League 2022
 

5:51 PM5 days ago

Goals and summary

5:32 PM5 days ago

They are champions!

Real Madrid wins its 14th Champions League, after that Vinícius goal, great performance by Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Liverpool tried with Salah, but they came close. 

5:28 PM5 days ago

90'

Modríc comes out amidst clapping, to make room for Ceballos, and "Como no te voy a querer" begins to sound in the stands. Five minutes are added. 
5:22 PM5 days ago

Championship save!

In the 83rd minute Courtois saves again for Real Madrid, with another Salah shot.

5:19 PM5 days ago

80'

Liverpool had an option for an equalizer, but Keita misses, his shot was a three-footed shot that goes wide. 
5:15 PM5 days ago

75'

Two changes are prepared, Keita and Firmino enter the field. Minutes before Real Madrid had a clear play, the Madrid strikers were left alone in front of the Brazilian goalkeeper. 
5:07 PM5 days ago

68'

One more!
Courtois saves again for Real Madrid, with another shot from Salah.
5:03 PM5 days ago

63'

He puts on the hero's cape!
Salah sends a shot from outside the box, which again Courtois saves the goal, preventing the equalizer.
4:58 PM5 days ago

58'

Goal!
The first of the night arrives, from Brazilian winger Vinícius, after a cross from Valverde. Real Madrid takes the lead on the scoreboard. 

4:54 PM5 days ago

53'

Alexander Arnold sends the cross into the six-yard box looking for Thiago, but goalkeeper Courtois again saves the Merengues' goal.

In addition, a foul is called on Madrid for a foul on Miltão by Colombian Diaz.
 

4:50 PM5 days ago

52'

What a start, nothing for anyone, arrivals on both sides, the substitutes come out to warm up, for possible changes. 
4:44 PM5 days ago

Second Half

The second half gets underway, with Real Madrid taking more of the lead. 
4:31 PM5 days ago

Halftime

Liverpool had a lot of attacking presence, getting several arrivals to Courtois' goal, but the VAR was already present, disallowing the French striker's goal, which could have been the first of the night. 

4:24 PM5 days ago

It's not Gol!

Before halftime, the VAR disallows Benzema's goal, after a mistake by the Liverpool defense. 
4:21 PM5 days ago

42'

Almost there!
Madrid with Benzema had the first goal, but the referee disallows the Frenchman's goal. 
4:19 PM5 days ago

40'

Mane found a corner kick, after his shot was blocked by Miltão and the shot was met by Henderson, but his shot from outside the box was wide. 
4:15 PM5 days ago

35'

Real Madrid got back into the game, with that combination between Benzema and Vinícius. The Brazilian got into the six-yard box, provoking a corner kick that resulted in a Liverpool counter-attack and winning a free kick after Carvajal fouled Diaz. 
4:09 PM5 days ago

29'

Alexander Arnold steals the ball from Brazilian Vinícius, who was left alone against Alisson.
4:04 PM5 days ago

24'

Vini's cross, looking for Benzema, but that ball is no problem for Alisson.
4:00 PM5 days ago

20'

What a save!

Once again Courtois saves Real Madrid, after that shot from Mane, which hits the post and manages to touch it to deflect the ball away.

3:57 PM5 days ago

18'

Good combination of Liverpool's offense, Alexander Arnold sends his shot well over the goal protected by Courtois.
3:55 PM5 days ago

15'

It was too close! Liverpool already had two clear chances, but Belgian goalkeeper Courtois saved the ball, after a shot from Salah and then Thiago shot, but without danger for Los Blancos.
3:47 PM5 days ago

10'

The first ten minutes of the match were back and forth. Different attacking proposals from both teams, but no danger for the goalkeepers. 
3:40 PM5 days ago

1'

Foul for Liverpool, free kick the ball, which is deflected by the Real Madrid defense. 
3:37 PM5 days ago

0'

The ball is rolling at the Stade de France.

3:34 PM5 days ago

They are already on the field!

The two teams take the field, the Champions League anthem is heard. 
3:28 PM5 days ago

Minutes away from start

The kickoff is about to begin, Camila Cabello is in charge of the opening show, she is already on the court to sing some of her songs.
3:16 PM5 days ago

More waiting time!

The start time has been changed 30 minutes more, because the problem with the fans has not been solved, trying to enter the stadium without a ticket.

The players return to the field to warm up, so as not to slow down the pace.

2:53 PM5 days ago

Last minute changes

There will be a delay in the start of the game, the stadium screens have informed of this change, due to a late arrival of the fans, because several fans entered without tickets, the accesses have been closed. The game is scheduled to start in 15 minutes.
2:43 PM5 days ago

Liverpool Lineup

Alisson, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander Arnold, Konate, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Díaz, Salah and Mane.
2:42 PM5 days ago

Real Madrid Lineup

Courtois, Carvajal, Miltão, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Vini Jr and Mendy.
2:40 PM5 days ago

Did you know?

The Italian coach of Real Madrid has won 5 "orejonas", 2 as a player with Milan in 1989 and 1990. As a coach 2 with Milan in 2003 and 2007. In the white house in 2014 he won against Atletico Madrid.

On the other hand, German coach Jürgen Klopp has only lifted the much-desired cup once, losing two finals that could have been key to his trophy cabinet.



2:35 PM5 days ago

They do not consider it as revenge

Jürgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah spoke to the media prior to this game, showing respect and concentration for wanting to win this duel against Madrid. In addition, the Egyptian player opened a space to clarify his future, which is linked to several teams in the Spanish league that want to have him in their ranks.

"I'm not focused on my contract at the moment, now it's about the team, I want to win the Champions League again, I want to see Henderson lift the trophy with his hands, I will stay next season that's clear to me."

"Without winning the Champions League final it would be a great season, you never know how many times you are going to get to a Champions League final, it's taking your chances. I don't believe in revenge, it's not a fantastic idea."

2:33 PM5 days ago

They want the Champions League

A few days ago the Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti spoke before this final, commenting on his illusion of winning this cup again, and also on the fall of the signing of Mbappé to the white house.

"The team is well, in a good condition, the illusion is great, we play the most important match in world soccer, we are going to give everything. All madridistas are proud of this team."

"For us we must think about what we must think about, we must not talk about players who are not here, we have to prepare well in the final."

"Winning is difficult, in a championship you can't fail and in a league you have the time to fix it. They are difficult competitions to win, but they are different."



2:28 PM5 days ago

They have already arrived

The two teams are already at the Stade de France, just minutes away from warming up and then kicking off the match. In addition, we have several surprises in the line-ups.

 

2:23 PM5 days ago

Historic duels

The first was in Paris, at the Parc des Princes, in 1981, when the Reds won with a goal by Alan Kennedy in the 81st minute.

The second duel was in Kiev, being the most current, where Real Madrid won its thirteenth European league, besides being its last conquest in this tournament, defeating Liverpool in the Olympic Stadium of Kiev three to one.



2:18 PM5 days ago

Minutes away from kick-off

We are just minutes away from kick-off for this game between Liverpool vs Real Madrid from the Stade de France in the Champions League final.
2:13 PM5 days ago

We're back!

We are back for the minute-by-minute coverage of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
2:08 PM5 days ago



1:53 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this Liverpool player

The right winger of the Reds, Mohamed Salah in 12 games has scored 8 goals and 2 assists. A great revenge is presented to the player from Egypt, after an injury caused in a match against Sergio Ramos, kept him away from the field for a long time.

In addition, the player made it clear this week that he is only focused on this final, not the future which is up in the air.

"I'm motivated through the floor, the last time from what happened against Madrid, what happened on Sunday, we are motivated to win the Champions League, every season we fight hard to win it and the best trophy for us."



1:48 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this Real Madrid player

Karim Benzema, the nine, the captain of this white team that in 11 games has been the key factor for them to be in another final, with his 15 goals and 2 assists he is positioned to be one of the important elements of the next eleven that the Italian coach will present on Saturday.


1:43 PM5 days ago

Liverpool's final line-up

Alisson, Konaté, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Keita, Henderson, Thiago, Diogo Jota, Mané and Diaz.
1:38 PM5 days ago

Real Madrid's final lineup

Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius.
1:33 PM5 days ago

They will never walk alone

Something that characterizes the Reds is how united they are and the connection they have with their fans since that final lost in Kiev, the hearts of Liverpool fans were destroyed, but fate placed them again with the same rival, only in a different scenario.

Something to note that they already know what it is to beat Real Madrid in a final, in 1981 in Paris was their first meeting between these two teams, with a goal by Alan Kennedy being enough for the English team to win.

Back to the present, Liverpool came within a point of being Premier League champions again, only one point separated them from Manchester City, but in the FA Cup they were the champions after defeating Chelsea in a penalty shootout.

Although they were already champions in 2019, the revenge of that night will be forgotten by the German coach, who will be looking to get another gold medal in their trophy cabinet.



1:28 PM5 days ago

On the road to the 14th cup

Once again, the maximum champions of this tournament are in a new final, the Whites arrive as the current leaders and monarchs of the Spanish league. They finished the competition with 86 points.

But the path for the team led by Carlo Ancelotti in this current edition of the Champions League has not been easy, coming from behind in most of the games, dominating their group being the first with 15 points.

In the round of 16 they faced PSG, coming from behind to win three to one. In the quarterfinals, it seemed that qualification was assured, but Chelsea put the suspense, but nothing that Madrid could not fix, with a final score of five to one.

The semifinals were heart-pounding, because Manchester City went to the Santiago Bernabeu to put a lot of pressure, because in just two minutes, the Merengues turned it around, winning six to five. Madrid will be able to thaw the memories of the thirteenth and win the long-awaited cup number 14.  



1:23 PM5 days ago

Revenge duel

One more chance for the Merengues to reach another Champions League final, Liverpool with those fresh memories of the final in Kiev, when everything collapsed for the team led by Jürgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah was injured and Loris Karius' mistakes weighed heavily for them to lose the long-awaited gold medal, losing by a score of three to one. The Reds have a great opportunity to change history.

In addition, that night was Cristiano Ronaldo's last game with the Merengues jersey, saying goodbye in the best possible way.



1:18 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Watch Champions League match: Liverpool vs Real Madrid LiveUpdates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.


