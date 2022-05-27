Goals and Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and summary
They are champions!
90'
Championship save!
80'
75'
68'
Courtois saves again for Real Madrid, with another shot from Salah.
63'
Salah sends a shot from outside the box, which again Courtois saves the goal, preventing the equalizer.
58'
The first of the night arrives, from Brazilian winger Vinícius, after a cross from Valverde. Real Madrid takes the lead on the scoreboard.
53'
In addition, a foul is called on Madrid for a foul on Miltão by Colombian Diaz.
52'
Second Half
Halftime
It's not Gol!
42'
Madrid with Benzema had the first goal, but the referee disallows the Frenchman's goal.
40'
35'
29'
24'
20'
Once again Courtois saves Real Madrid, after that shot from Mane, which hits the post and manages to touch it to deflect the ball away.
18'
15'
10'
1'
0'
They are already on the field!
Minutes away from start
More waiting time!
The players return to the field to warm up, so as not to slow down the pace.
Last minute changes
Liverpool Lineup
Real Madrid Lineup
Did you know?
On the other hand, German coach Jürgen Klopp has only lifted the much-desired cup once, losing two finals that could have been key to his trophy cabinet.
They do not consider it as revenge
"I'm not focused on my contract at the moment, now it's about the team, I want to win the Champions League again, I want to see Henderson lift the trophy with his hands, I will stay next season that's clear to me."
"Without winning the Champions League final it would be a great season, you never know how many times you are going to get to a Champions League final, it's taking your chances. I don't believe in revenge, it's not a fantastic idea."
They want the Champions League
"The team is well, in a good condition, the illusion is great, we play the most important match in world soccer, we are going to give everything. All madridistas are proud of this team."
"For us we must think about what we must think about, we must not talk about players who are not here, we have to prepare well in the final."
"Winning is difficult, in a championship you can't fail and in a league you have the time to fix it. They are difficult competitions to win, but they are different."
They have already arrived
Historic duels
The second duel was in Kiev, being the most current, where Real Madrid won its thirteenth European league, besides being its last conquest in this tournament, defeating Liverpool in the Olympic Stadium of Kiev three to one.
Minutes away from kick-off
We're back!
Watch out for this Liverpool player
In addition, the player made it clear this week that he is only focused on this final, not the future which is up in the air.
"I'm motivated through the floor, the last time from what happened against Madrid, what happened on Sunday, we are motivated to win the Champions League, every season we fight hard to win it and the best trophy for us."
Watch out for this Real Madrid player
Liverpool's final line-up
Real Madrid's final lineup
They will never walk alone
Something to note that they already know what it is to beat Real Madrid in a final, in 1981 in Paris was their first meeting between these two teams, with a goal by Alan Kennedy being enough for the English team to win.
Back to the present, Liverpool came within a point of being Premier League champions again, only one point separated them from Manchester City, but in the FA Cup they were the champions after defeating Chelsea in a penalty shootout.
Although they were already champions in 2019, the revenge of that night will be forgotten by the German coach, who will be looking to get another gold medal in their trophy cabinet.
On the road to the 14th cup
But the path for the team led by Carlo Ancelotti in this current edition of the Champions League has not been easy, coming from behind in most of the games, dominating their group being the first with 15 points.
In the round of 16 they faced PSG, coming from behind to win three to one. In the quarterfinals, it seemed that qualification was assured, but Chelsea put the suspense, but nothing that Madrid could not fix, with a final score of five to one.
The semifinals were heart-pounding, because Manchester City went to the Santiago Bernabeu to put a lot of pressure, because in just two minutes, the Merengues turned it around, winning six to five. Madrid will be able to thaw the memories of the thirteenth and win the long-awaited cup number 14.
Revenge duel
In addition, that night was Cristiano Ronaldo's last game with the Merengues jersey, saying goodbye in the best possible way.